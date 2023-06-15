SegnaliSezioni
Roknuzzaman

Third Eye

Roknuzzaman
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
120 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 44%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
938
Profit Trade:
741 (78.99%)
Loss Trade:
197 (21.00%)
Best Trade:
51.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-90.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 707.74 USD (3 853 048 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 064.20 USD (339 736 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
67 (425.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
602.66 USD (60)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
41.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.42%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.79
Long Trade:
650 (69.30%)
Short Trade:
288 (30.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.69 USD
Profitto medio:
7.70 USD
Perdita media:
-25.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-158.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-215.94 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-1.76%
Previsione annuale:
-21.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
56.13 USD
Massimale:
815.37 USD (36.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.53% (215.93 USD)
Per equità:
27.34% (293.14 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 594
GBPJPY+ 157
CL-OIL 133
GBPAUD+ 24
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ 500
GBPJPY+ 552
CL-OIL 393
GBPAUD+ -115
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ 58K
GBPJPY+ 27K
CL-OIL 28K
GBPAUD+ 433
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.46 USD
Worst Trade: -90 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 60
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +425.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -158.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Thanks for your interest in "Third Eye"

Greetings!  

My name is "Roknuzzaman Nayan" and my main field of interest is trading on the Gold (XAU/USD). I’ve been a trader since 2014, I guess that’s quite a long time. 

Remember, taking a loss is a fact of trading. If you trade to make profits, you may face many losses even more losing trades than winners. But just because you lose more than you win, doesn’t mean that you won’t trade profitably over the long run. The fact that your losing trades is not an issue. The issue is how you cope with losses. 

 

Do you open hedge? YES. 

Please don't subscribe if your account not open hedge or buy and sell in the same time to protect balance in some case. 

 

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading.

 

**To get the same result,

Open Raw Ecn Account MT5, with leverage 1:500, from the following brokers under my affiliation (referral) by following link and confirm me the details by WhatsApp. 

 

1. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as UDS ( $ Dollar account) 

( https://vigco.co/Eb2IFb

 

2. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as EUR ( € EURO account) 

( https://vigco.co/jmmeUn

 

3. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as GBP ( £ Pound account) 

( https://vigco.co/uu2YVr

 

 

N.B: 

Forex and CFDs are leveraged products which carry a high level of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. This should not be considered financial advice or a recommendation to trade or invest in any financial product. Your personal financial circumstances and risk limits have not been taken into consideration. 


So, please- 

 

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. None can predict the market accurately so there is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks. 

 

2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you. 


*Please feel free to contact for any trading purpose and if anyone have enough fund to manage by direct hedging then we can talk. Thanks. 

Personal Contacts: 

WhatsApp: +8801745579357

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 05:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 03:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 12:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.10 14:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.10 07:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 19:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 08:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 12:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.08 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.01 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.31 16:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.18 02:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 12:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.25 15:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.24 07:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.11 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.09 10:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.02 07:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.26 08:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
