Roknuzzaman

Third Eye

Roknuzzaman
0 avis
Fiabilité
120 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 44%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
938
Bénéfice trades:
741 (78.99%)
Perte trades:
197 (21.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
51.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-90.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 707.74 USD (3 853 048 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 064.20 USD (339 736 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
67 (425.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
602.66 USD (60)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
41.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.42%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.79
Longs trades:
650 (69.30%)
Courts trades:
288 (30.70%)
Facteur de profit:
1.13
Rendement attendu:
0.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-25.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-158.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-215.94 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.76%
Prévision annuelle:
-21.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
56.13 USD
Maximal:
815.37 USD (36.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.53% (215.93 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.34% (293.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 594
GBPJPY+ 157
CL-OIL 133
GBPAUD+ 24
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 500
GBPJPY+ 552
CL-OIL 393
GBPAUD+ -115
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 58K
GBPJPY+ 27K
CL-OIL 28K
GBPAUD+ 433
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +51.46 USD
Pire transaction: -90 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 60
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +425.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -158.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Thanks for your interest in "Third Eye"

Greetings!  

My name is "Roknuzzaman Nayan" and my main field of interest is trading on the Gold (XAU/USD). I’ve been a trader since 2014, I guess that’s quite a long time. 

Remember, taking a loss is a fact of trading. If you trade to make profits, you may face many losses even more losing trades than winners. But just because you lose more than you win, doesn’t mean that you won’t trade profitably over the long run. The fact that your losing trades is not an issue. The issue is how you cope with losses. 

 

Do you open hedge? YES. 

Please don't subscribe if your account not open hedge or buy and sell in the same time to protect balance in some case. 

 

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading.

 

**To get the same result,

Open Raw Ecn Account MT5, with leverage 1:500, from the following brokers under my affiliation (referral) by following link and confirm me the details by WhatsApp. 

 

1. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as UDS ( $ Dollar account) 

( https://vigco.co/Eb2IFb

 

2. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as EUR ( € EURO account) 

( https://vigco.co/jmmeUn

 

3. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as GBP ( £ Pound account) 

( https://vigco.co/uu2YVr

 

 

N.B: 

Forex and CFDs are leveraged products which carry a high level of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. This should not be considered financial advice or a recommendation to trade or invest in any financial product. Your personal financial circumstances and risk limits have not been taken into consideration. 


So, please- 

 

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. None can predict the market accurately so there is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks. 

 

2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you. 


*Please feel free to contact for any trading purpose and if anyone have enough fund to manage by direct hedging then we can talk. Thanks. 

Personal Contacts: 

WhatsApp: +8801745579357

Aucun avis
