The strategy is optimized to obtain maximum CAGR/AveragedDD ratio.

Backtested this strategy for 10 years historical data with impressive result (45% CAGR; 4%Average DD; 15% Max DD).

If your broker's forex pair naming is different from my signal, you can try subscribing and see if copying is permitted. Otherwise do the following:

1. Open an account in Blueberry Markets (Direct Account)

2. Transfer the subscription to the newly opened account

Another option is to open an account in Blackbull markets and follow AltoPeak signal in their Copytrading platform for a small profit sharing fee of 20% of the profits per month.

Recommended above leverage 1:200

Recommended minimum deposit 1000 USD (the bot trades at minimum lots 0.01 every 1k USD)

A higher capital would be better to compensate the cost of signal copying (current expected average monthly gain of the signal = 3.5%).





Update December, 2023:

1. The bot now trades pairs: GBPAUD and NZDCAD on a different strategy.

Update 12 September, 2023:

1. The bot now trades on AUDCAD, EURCHF and GBPNZD from just AUDCAD after a huge update on the algorithm.

2. The martingale level is reduced to 1 and the bot now has a stop loss for capital protection.

The september negative profit was due to changing of EA - had to close the opened trades of the previous EA.

This will not happen again.





DISCLAIMER: Past performance is not indicative of future result. Copy at own risk