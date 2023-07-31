SinyallerBölümler
Michael Ray Wenceslao

AltoPeak Blueberry

1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
134 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 55%
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
950
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
746 (78.52%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
204 (21.47%)
En iyi işlem:
34.66 USD
En kötü işlem:
-45.36 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 394.54 USD (376 355 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 912.36 USD (364 388 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
74 (113.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
113.62 USD (74)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
71.31%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.22%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.81
Alış işlemleri:
496 (52.21%)
Satış işlemleri:
454 (47.79%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.25
Beklenen getiri:
0.51 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.21 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-115.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-116.36 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.57%
Yıllık tahmin:
-19.06%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.07 USD
Maksimum:
265.69 USD (30.40%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.62% (265.06 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.09% (146.16 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD.i 517
GBPNZD.i 117
EURCHF.i 114
GBPAUD.i 52
NZDCAD.i 47
AU200 40
UK100 30
EURCAD.i 27
EURUSD.i 3
GBPCAD.i 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD.i 439
GBPNZD.i -102
EURCHF.i 62
GBPAUD.i 78
NZDCAD.i 54
AU200 -11
UK100 -8
EURCAD.i -77
EURUSD.i 54
GBPCAD.i -6
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD.i 48K
GBPNZD.i -4.8K
EURCHF.i 3.7K
GBPAUD.i 6.3K
NZDCAD.i 5.6K
AU200 -30K
UK100 -8.1K
EURCAD.i -9.9K
EURUSD.i 2K
GBPCAD.i -786
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +34.66 USD
En kötü işlem: -45 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 74
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +113.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -115.03 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlueberryMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The strategy is optimized to obtain maximum CAGR/AveragedDD ratio.

Backtested this strategy for 10 years historical data with impressive result (45% CAGR; 4%Average DD; 15% Max DD).

If your broker's forex pair naming is different from my signal, you can try subscribing and see if copying is permitted. Otherwise do the following:

1. Open an account in Blueberry Markets (Direct Account)

2. Transfer the subscription to the newly opened account

Another option is to open an account in Blackbull markets and follow AltoPeak signal in their Copytrading platform for a small profit sharing fee of 20% of the profits per month.

Recommended above leverage 1:200

Recommended minimum deposit 1000 USD (the bot trades at minimum lots 0.01 every 1k USD)

A higher capital would be better to compensate the cost of signal copying (current expected average monthly gain of the signal = 3.5%).


Update December, 2023:

1. The bot now trades pairs: GBPAUD and NZDCAD on a different strategy.

Update 12 September, 2023:

1. The bot now trades on AUDCAD, EURCHF and GBPNZD from just AUDCAD after a huge update on the algorithm.

2. The martingale level is reduced to 1 and the bot now has a stop loss for capital protection.

The september negative profit was due to changing of EA - had to close the opened trades of the previous EA.

This will not happen again.


DISCLAIMER: Past performance is not indicative of future result. Copy at own risk

Ortalama derecelendirme:
[Silindi] 2023.07.31 06:31  (2023.07.31 06:32 değiştirildi) 
 

Update: 31 July 2023, most of the trades closed with profit as expected. The monthly gain of around 5+% is quite constant and highest drawdown to date is below 15% which is good.

Update: 30 June 2023, copied the signal for two months now and couldn't be more impressed by consistency of returns. Although a high drawdown of 12% occurred, it immediately went down and closed the trade with little to no lost.

Gained 13+% from copying.

Copied the signal for 2 weeks now and so far so good (3% gain)

