SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / AltoPeak Blueberry
Michael Ray Wenceslao

AltoPeak Blueberry

Michael Ray Wenceslao
1 recensione
Affidabilità
134 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 55%
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
950
Profit Trade:
746 (78.52%)
Loss Trade:
204 (21.47%)
Best Trade:
34.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-45.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 394.54 USD (376 355 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 912.36 USD (364 388 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
74 (113.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
113.62 USD (74)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
71.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.22%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.81
Long Trade:
496 (52.21%)
Short Trade:
454 (47.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
0.51 USD
Profitto medio:
3.21 USD
Perdita media:
-9.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-115.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-116.36 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
-1.57%
Previsione annuale:
-19.06%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 USD
Massimale:
265.69 USD (30.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.62% (265.06 USD)
Per equità:
13.09% (146.16 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD.i 517
GBPNZD.i 117
EURCHF.i 114
GBPAUD.i 52
NZDCAD.i 47
AU200 40
UK100 30
EURCAD.i 27
EURUSD.i 3
GBPCAD.i 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD.i 439
GBPNZD.i -102
EURCHF.i 62
GBPAUD.i 78
NZDCAD.i 54
AU200 -11
UK100 -8
EURCAD.i -77
EURUSD.i 54
GBPCAD.i -6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD.i 48K
GBPNZD.i -4.8K
EURCHF.i 3.7K
GBPAUD.i 6.3K
NZDCAD.i 5.6K
AU200 -30K
UK100 -8.1K
EURCAD.i -9.9K
EURUSD.i 2K
GBPCAD.i -786
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +34.66 USD
Worst Trade: -45 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 74
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +113.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -115.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlueberryMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The strategy is optimized to obtain maximum CAGR/AveragedDD ratio.

Backtested this strategy for 10 years historical data with impressive result (45% CAGR; 4%Average DD; 15% Max DD).

If your broker's forex pair naming is different from my signal, you can try subscribing and see if copying is permitted. Otherwise do the following:

1. Open an account in Blueberry Markets (Direct Account)

2. Transfer the subscription to the newly opened account

Another option is to open an account in Blackbull markets and follow AltoPeak signal in their Copytrading platform for a small profit sharing fee of 20% of the profits per month.

Recommended above leverage 1:200

Recommended minimum deposit 1000 USD (the bot trades at minimum lots 0.01 every 1k USD)

A higher capital would be better to compensate the cost of signal copying (current expected average monthly gain of the signal = 3.5%).


Update December, 2023:

1. The bot now trades pairs: GBPAUD and NZDCAD on a different strategy.

Update 12 September, 2023:

1. The bot now trades on AUDCAD, EURCHF and GBPNZD from just AUDCAD after a huge update on the algorithm.

2. The martingale level is reduced to 1 and the bot now has a stop loss for capital protection.

The september negative profit was due to changing of EA - had to close the opened trades of the previous EA.

This will not happen again.


DISCLAIMER: Past performance is not indicative of future result. Copy at own risk

Valutazione media:
[Eliminato] 2023.07.31 06:31  (modificato 2023.07.31 06:32) 
 

Update: 31 July 2023, most of the trades closed with profit as expected. The monthly gain of around 5+% is quite constant and highest drawdown to date is below 15% which is good.

Update: 30 June 2023, copied the signal for two months now and couldn't be more impressed by consistency of returns. Although a high drawdown of 12% occurred, it immediately went down and closed the trade with little to no lost.

Gained 13+% from copying.

Copied the signal for 2 weeks now and so far so good (3% gain)

2025.08.12 08:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 03:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 01:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.28 23:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 20:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 23:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.30 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 01:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 07:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 03:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.02 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.08 05:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.28 05:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.23 07:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.15 14:20
No swaps are charged
2024.10.15 14:20
No swaps are charged
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AltoPeak Blueberry
30USD al mese
55%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
134
94%
950
78%
71%
1.25
0.51
USD
20%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.