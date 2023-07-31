SignauxSections
Michael Ray Wenceslao

AltoPeak Blueberry

1 avis
Fiabilité
134 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 55%
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
950
Bénéfice trades:
746 (78.52%)
Perte trades:
204 (21.47%)
Meilleure transaction:
34.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-45.36 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 394.54 USD (376 355 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 912.36 USD (364 388 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
74 (113.62 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
113.62 USD (74)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
71.31%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.22%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.81
Longs trades:
496 (52.21%)
Courts trades:
454 (47.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
0.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-115.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-116.36 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.57%
Prévision annuelle:
-19.06%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
265.69 USD (30.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.62% (265.06 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.09% (146.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD.i 517
GBPNZD.i 117
EURCHF.i 114
GBPAUD.i 52
NZDCAD.i 47
AU200 40
UK100 30
EURCAD.i 27
EURUSD.i 3
GBPCAD.i 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.i 439
GBPNZD.i -102
EURCHF.i 62
GBPAUD.i 78
NZDCAD.i 54
AU200 -11
UK100 -8
EURCAD.i -77
EURUSD.i 54
GBPCAD.i -6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.i 48K
GBPNZD.i -4.8K
EURCHF.i 3.7K
GBPAUD.i 6.3K
NZDCAD.i 5.6K
AU200 -30K
UK100 -8.1K
EURCAD.i -9.9K
EURUSD.i 2K
GBPCAD.i -786
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +34.66 USD
Pire transaction: -45 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 74
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +113.62 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -115.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlueberryMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The strategy is optimized to obtain maximum CAGR/AveragedDD ratio.

Backtested this strategy for 10 years historical data with impressive result (45% CAGR; 4%Average DD; 15% Max DD).

If your broker's forex pair naming is different from my signal, you can try subscribing and see if copying is permitted. Otherwise do the following:

1. Open an account in Blueberry Markets (Direct Account)

2. Transfer the subscription to the newly opened account

Another option is to open an account in Blackbull markets and follow AltoPeak signal in their Copytrading platform for a small profit sharing fee of 20% of the profits per month.

Recommended above leverage 1:200

Recommended minimum deposit 1000 USD (the bot trades at minimum lots 0.01 every 1k USD)

A higher capital would be better to compensate the cost of signal copying (current expected average monthly gain of the signal = 3.5%).


Update December, 2023:

1. The bot now trades pairs: GBPAUD and NZDCAD on a different strategy.

Update 12 September, 2023:

1. The bot now trades on AUDCAD, EURCHF and GBPNZD from just AUDCAD after a huge update on the algorithm.

2. The martingale level is reduced to 1 and the bot now has a stop loss for capital protection.

The september negative profit was due to changing of EA - had to close the opened trades of the previous EA.

This will not happen again.


DISCLAIMER: Past performance is not indicative of future result. Copy at own risk

Note moyenne:
[Supprimé] 2023.07.31 06:31  (modifié 2023.07.31 06:32) 
 

Update: 31 July 2023, most of the trades closed with profit as expected. The monthly gain of around 5+% is quite constant and highest drawdown to date is below 15% which is good.

Update: 30 June 2023, copied the signal for two months now and couldn't be more impressed by consistency of returns. Although a high drawdown of 12% occurred, it immediately went down and closed the trade with little to no lost.

Gained 13+% from copying.

Copied the signal for 2 weeks now and so far so good (3% gain)

2025.08.12 08:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 03:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 01:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.28 23:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 20:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 23:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.30 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 01:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 07:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 03:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.02 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.08 05:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.28 05:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.23 07:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.15 14:20
No swaps are charged
2024.10.15 14:20
No swaps are charged
