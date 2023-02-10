- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
4 561
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 685 (80.79%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
876 (19.21%)
En iyi işlem:
384.74 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-164.28 AUD
Brüt kâr:
26 676.39 AUD (680 256 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 484.89 AUD (351 688 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (110.83 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
899.37 AUD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.94%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.26%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
21.35
Alış işlemleri:
2 235 (49.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 326 (51.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.32
Beklenen getiri:
3.33 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
7.24 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.11 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-692.10 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-711.65 AUD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
0.69%
Yıllık tahmin:
9.01%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 AUD
Maksimum:
711.65 AUD (3.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.68% (626.41 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
23.97% (3 544.63 AUD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2117
|EURJPY
|1410
|EURGBP
|404
|EURCHF
|239
|EURNZD
|176
|EURCAD
|118
|EURAUD
|97
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|EURJPY
|4K
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|488
|EURNZD
|564
|EURCAD
|554
|EURAUD
|81
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|160K
|EURJPY
|104K
|EURGBP
|19K
|EURCHF
|17K
|EURNZD
|12K
|EURCAD
|20K
|EURAUD
|3.1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +384.74 AUD
En kötü işlem: -164 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +110.83 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -692.10 AUD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
SecureFX Trader
This signal is the higher risk signal of Kosciuszko with an aim of returns over 40% per year.
We run two strategy setups - standard risk and higher risk strategies.
The standard and higher risk strategies operate the same. The only difference is the lot size on the level of equity. The higher risk (HR) strategies minimum equity requirement is $10,000 but opens the lot size the same as what is opened on our standard risk strategy.
The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.
To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.
This signal is setup for minimum investment of $10,000.
Find below a list of all our strategies:
