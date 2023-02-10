SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
138 hafta
1 / 0 USD
Ayda 65 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 153%
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4 561
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 685 (80.79%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
876 (19.21%)
En iyi işlem:
384.74 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-164.28 AUD
Brüt kâr:
26 676.39 AUD (680 256 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 484.89 AUD (351 688 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (110.83 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
899.37 AUD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.94%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.26%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
21.35
Alış işlemleri:
2 235 (49.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 326 (51.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.32
Beklenen getiri:
3.33 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
7.24 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.11 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-692.10 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-711.65 AUD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
0.69%
Yıllık tahmin:
9.01%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 AUD
Maksimum:
711.65 AUD (3.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.68% (626.41 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
23.97% (3 544.63 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 2117
EURJPY 1410
EURGBP 404
EURCHF 239
EURNZD 176
EURCAD 118
EURAUD 97
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 4.3K
EURJPY 4K
EURGBP 1.5K
EURCHF 488
EURNZD 564
EURCAD 554
EURAUD 81
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 160K
EURJPY 104K
EURGBP 19K
EURCHF 17K
EURNZD 12K
EURCAD 20K
EURAUD 3.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +384.74 AUD
En kötü işlem: -164 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +110.83 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -692.10 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.83 × 142
ECMarkets-Live04
2.81 × 78
XMGlobal-Real 6
10.15 × 13
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader

This signal is the higher risk signal of Kosciuszko with an aim of returns over 40% per year.

We run two strategy setups - standard risk and higher risk strategies.

The standard and higher risk strategies operate the same. The only difference is the lot size on the level of equity. The higher risk (HR) strategies minimum equity requirement is $10,000 but opens the lot size the same as what is opened on our standard risk strategy.

The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.

To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.

This signal is setup for minimum investment of $10,000.

Find below a list of all our strategies:
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader 
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader

İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
Ayda 65 USD
153%
1
0
USD
24K
AUD
138
100%
4 561
80%
79%
2.32
3.33
AUD
24%
1:500
Kopyala

