SecureFX Trader

Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
138 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 65 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 153%
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 561
Profit Trade:
3 685 (80.79%)
Loss Trade:
876 (19.21%)
Best Trade:
384.74 AUD
Worst Trade:
-164.28 AUD
Profitto lordo:
26 676.39 AUD (680 256 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 484.89 AUD (351 688 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (110.83 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
899.37 AUD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
78.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.26%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
21.35
Long Trade:
2 235 (49.00%)
Short Trade:
2 326 (51.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.32
Profitto previsto:
3.33 AUD
Profitto medio:
7.24 AUD
Perdita media:
-13.11 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-692.10 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-711.65 AUD (9)
Crescita mensile:
0.73%
Previsione annuale:
9.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 AUD
Massimale:
711.65 AUD (3.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.68% (626.41 AUD)
Per equità:
23.97% (3 544.63 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 2117
EURJPY 1410
EURGBP 404
EURCHF 239
EURNZD 176
EURCAD 118
EURAUD 97
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 4.3K
EURJPY 4K
EURGBP 1.5K
EURCHF 488
EURNZD 564
EURCAD 554
EURAUD 81
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 160K
EURJPY 104K
EURGBP 19K
EURCHF 17K
EURNZD 12K
EURCAD 20K
EURAUD 3.1K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +384.74 AUD
Worst Trade: -164 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +110.83 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -692.10 AUD

FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.83 × 142
ECMarkets-Live04
2.81 × 78
XMGlobal-Real 6
10.15 × 13
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader

This signal is the higher risk signal of Kosciuszko with an aim of returns over 40% per year.

We run two strategy setups - standard risk and higher risk strategies.

The standard and higher risk strategies operate the same. The only difference is the lot size on the level of equity. The higher risk (HR) strategies minimum equity requirement is $10,000 but opens the lot size the same as what is opened on our standard risk strategy.

The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.

To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.

This signal is setup for minimum investment of $10,000.

Find below a list of all our strategies:
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader 
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader

Non ci sono recensioni
