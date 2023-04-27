SinyallerBölümler
Napat Posayabut

ClimaxZone

Napat Posayabut
5 inceleme
162 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 -30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 041
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 458 (71.43%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
583 (28.56%)
En iyi işlem:
172.38 USD
En kötü işlem:
-253.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
19 558.99 USD (1 789 629 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-19 855.49 USD (1 798 593 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
52 (121.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 694.19 USD (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
76.57%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.00%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.09
Alış işlemleri:
923 (45.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 118 (54.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.99
Beklenen getiri:
-0.15 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.41 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-34.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-391.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-821.90 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
7.15%
Yıllık tahmin:
86.80%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
681.98 USD
Maksimum:
3 167.91 USD (90.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
90.85% (3 167.89 USD)
Varlığa göre:
43.37% (744.20 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 120
USDJPY 114
GBPUSD 111
GBPJPY 108
CADJPY 103
EURUSD 100
USDCHF 82
EURCAD 81
CADCHF 81
EURJPY 75
AUDJPY 73
GBPCAD 72
NZDCAD 70
GBPAUD 69
GBPCHF 66
NZDUSD 63
EURAUD 63
NZDJPY 59
EURCHF 55
GBPNZD 54
AUDUSD 54
EURNZD 52
AUDCAD 52
AUDCHF 50
USDCAD 44
EURGBP 39
CHFJPY 36
NZDCHF 29
BTCUSD 29
AUDNZD 19
DE40 10
US30 5
USTEC 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -149
USDJPY 289
GBPUSD 286
GBPJPY 516
CADJPY -663
EURUSD 334
USDCHF -400
EURCAD 334
CADCHF -280
EURJPY -199
AUDJPY 125
GBPCAD 310
NZDCAD -208
GBPAUD -203
GBPCHF -174
NZDUSD 85
EURAUD 397
NZDJPY 112
EURCHF -58
GBPNZD -207
AUDUSD 65
EURNZD 109
AUDCAD 40
AUDCHF -316
USDCAD -57
EURGBP -156
CHFJPY 127
NZDCHF -70
BTCUSD -25
AUDNZD -148
DE40 -25
US30 -17
USTEC -7
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -12K
USDJPY 8.4K
GBPUSD 3K
GBPJPY 13K
CADJPY -7.9K
EURUSD 8K
USDCHF -763
EURCAD 5K
CADCHF 579
EURJPY -5.8K
AUDJPY 5.4K
GBPCAD 2.3K
NZDCAD -5.8K
GBPAUD 3.8K
GBPCHF -1K
NZDUSD 793
EURAUD 6.3K
NZDJPY 2.9K
EURCHF 426
GBPNZD -53
AUDUSD 2.7K
EURNZD 9.3K
AUDCAD 17
AUDCHF -3.1K
USDCAD 2.3K
EURGBP -202
CHFJPY 3.9K
NZDCHF -355
BTCUSD -173K
AUDNZD 153
DE40 -22K
US30 -16K
USTEC -7.2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +172.38 USD
En kötü işlem: -253 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +121.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -391.50 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 250
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 15
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real3
0.77 × 62
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5686
Exness-MT5Real12
0.83 × 147
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.95 × 58
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1.06 × 119
Exness-MT5Real8
1.11 × 1029
  • Experienced trader with a focus on Quantitative trading analysis.
  • Utilizes Mathematical and Statistical methods in strategy.
  • The Backbone strategy based on Purchasing Power Theory and Market Performance
  • ** Recommended account minimum $1000 with leverage of 1:500 on IC Markets MT5 (if applicable)


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Mr Surachart Choosing
139
Mr Surachart Choosing 2023.04.27 17:10 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

[Silindi] 2023.03.17 05:37  (2023.03.17 05:38 değiştirildi)   

17.03.2023:

Mr Posayabut,

I've been following your signal for three weeks, being forced to hedge nearly every position. This caused an "absorbed" loss of a approximately 30% for me, which could have been even worse if i hadn't put additional work into your opened positions.

Considering the amount of members leaving your signal (and surely losing tons of money), i propose a rethinking of your trading. Your entries look random and your stop loss is about 4 times higher than your average profit (approx. 60 USD@0.15 lots). This fact produces a nightmare risk ratio and always burns signals.

Currently i am not participating in the signal which i am paying for - Another fact for considerations if anybody is interested in putting money into it.

Alessandro Di Simone
382
Alessandro Di Simone 2023.03.13 10:39 
 

Maybe it is just a matter of bad luck but he burned 1/3 of the equity in few weeks and in few trades

Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2023.02.23 00:36  (2023.03.07 09:23 değiştirildi) 
 

2023.02.23 It's amazing that this signal keeps very low drawdown and very high win rate at the same time. It's very good. It can be no 1 signal in this community if the momentum can be maintained for abover 6 months.

2023.03.07 I feel I'm not lucky, After my subscription, I had two large SLs without good TP.

danny70437
335
danny70437 2023.02.16 10:34  (2023.02.16 10:34 değiştirildi) 
 

I subscribed to the signal on 1.2.2023. Napat is an excellent trader. Very low drawdawn. Trades are always very well placed. Moreover, the communication with him is very pleasant.

2025.05.11 19:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 14:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 13:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 12:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.02 18:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.24 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 862 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.30 04:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.29 09:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.19 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.18 09:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.17 20:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.13 07:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.09 18:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.05 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.04 09:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.02 17:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.27 12:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.26 18:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.25 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.24 12:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
