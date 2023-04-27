- Büyüme
İşlemler:
2 041
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 458 (71.43%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
583 (28.56%)
En iyi işlem:
172.38 USD
En kötü işlem:
-253.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
19 558.99 USD (1 789 629 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-19 855.49 USD (1 798 593 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
52 (121.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 694.19 USD (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
76.57%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.00%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.09
Alış işlemleri:
923 (45.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 118 (54.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.99
Beklenen getiri:
-0.15 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.41 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-34.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-391.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-821.90 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
7.15%
Yıllık tahmin:
86.80%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
681.98 USD
Maksimum:
3 167.91 USD (90.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
90.85% (3 167.89 USD)
Varlığa göre:
43.37% (744.20 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|120
|USDJPY
|114
|GBPUSD
|111
|GBPJPY
|108
|CADJPY
|103
|EURUSD
|100
|USDCHF
|82
|EURCAD
|81
|CADCHF
|81
|EURJPY
|75
|AUDJPY
|73
|GBPCAD
|72
|NZDCAD
|70
|GBPAUD
|69
|GBPCHF
|66
|NZDUSD
|63
|EURAUD
|63
|NZDJPY
|59
|EURCHF
|55
|GBPNZD
|54
|AUDUSD
|54
|EURNZD
|52
|AUDCAD
|52
|AUDCHF
|50
|USDCAD
|44
|EURGBP
|39
|CHFJPY
|36
|NZDCHF
|29
|BTCUSD
|29
|AUDNZD
|19
|DE40
|10
|US30
|5
|USTEC
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-149
|USDJPY
|289
|GBPUSD
|286
|GBPJPY
|516
|CADJPY
|-663
|EURUSD
|334
|USDCHF
|-400
|EURCAD
|334
|CADCHF
|-280
|EURJPY
|-199
|AUDJPY
|125
|GBPCAD
|310
|NZDCAD
|-208
|GBPAUD
|-203
|GBPCHF
|-174
|NZDUSD
|85
|EURAUD
|397
|NZDJPY
|112
|EURCHF
|-58
|GBPNZD
|-207
|AUDUSD
|65
|EURNZD
|109
|AUDCAD
|40
|AUDCHF
|-316
|USDCAD
|-57
|EURGBP
|-156
|CHFJPY
|127
|NZDCHF
|-70
|BTCUSD
|-25
|AUDNZD
|-148
|DE40
|-25
|US30
|-17
|USTEC
|-7
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|USDJPY
|8.4K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|GBPJPY
|13K
|CADJPY
|-7.9K
|EURUSD
|8K
|USDCHF
|-763
|EURCAD
|5K
|CADCHF
|579
|EURJPY
|-5.8K
|AUDJPY
|5.4K
|GBPCAD
|2.3K
|NZDCAD
|-5.8K
|GBPAUD
|3.8K
|GBPCHF
|-1K
|NZDUSD
|793
|EURAUD
|6.3K
|NZDJPY
|2.9K
|EURCHF
|426
|GBPNZD
|-53
|AUDUSD
|2.7K
|EURNZD
|9.3K
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDCHF
|-3.1K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|EURGBP
|-202
|CHFJPY
|3.9K
|NZDCHF
|-355
|BTCUSD
|-173K
|AUDNZD
|153
|DE40
|-22K
|US30
|-16K
|USTEC
|-7.2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +172.38 USD
En kötü işlem: -253 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +121.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -391.50 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.36 × 250
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 15
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.77 × 62
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5686
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.83 × 147
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.95 × 58
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.11 × 1029
- Experienced trader with a focus on Quantitative trading analysis.
- Utilizes Mathematical and Statistical methods in strategy.
- The Backbone strategy based on Purchasing Power Theory and Market Performance
- ** Recommended account minimum $1000 with leverage of 1:500 on IC Markets MT5 (if applicable)
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
17.03.2023:
Mr Posayabut,
I've been following your signal for three weeks, being forced to hedge nearly every position. This caused an "absorbed" loss of a approximately 30% for me, which could have been even worse if i hadn't put additional work into your opened positions.
Considering the amount of members leaving your signal (and surely losing tons of money), i propose a rethinking of your trading. Your entries look random and your stop loss is about 4 times higher than your average profit (approx. 60 USD@0.15 lots). This fact produces a nightmare risk ratio and always burns signals.
Currently i am not participating in the signal which i am paying for - Another fact for considerations if anybody is interested in putting money into it.
Maybe it is just a matter of bad luck but he burned 1/3 of the equity in few weeks and in few trades
2023.02.23 It's amazing that this signal keeps very low drawdown and very high win rate at the same time. It's very good. It can be no 1 signal in this community if the momentum can be maintained for abover 6 months.
2023.03.07 I feel I'm not lucky, After my subscription, I had two large SLs without good TP.
I subscribed to the signal on 1.2.2023. Napat is an excellent trader. Very low drawdawn. Trades are always very well placed. Moreover, the communication with him is very pleasant.