- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 041
Profit Trade:
1 458 (71.43%)
Loss Trade:
583 (28.56%)
Best Trade:
172.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-253.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
19 558.99 USD (1 789 629 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19 855.49 USD (1 798 593 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
52 (121.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 694.19 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
76.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
-0.09
Long Trade:
923 (45.22%)
Short Trade:
1 118 (54.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.15 USD
Profitto medio:
13.41 USD
Perdita media:
-34.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-391.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-821.90 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
7.72%
Previsione annuale:
93.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
681.98 USD
Massimale:
3 167.91 USD (90.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
90.85% (3 167.89 USD)
Per equità:
43.37% (744.20 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|120
|USDJPY
|114
|GBPUSD
|111
|GBPJPY
|108
|CADJPY
|103
|EURUSD
|100
|USDCHF
|82
|EURCAD
|81
|CADCHF
|81
|EURJPY
|75
|AUDJPY
|73
|GBPCAD
|72
|NZDCAD
|70
|GBPAUD
|69
|GBPCHF
|66
|NZDUSD
|63
|EURAUD
|63
|NZDJPY
|59
|EURCHF
|55
|GBPNZD
|54
|AUDUSD
|54
|EURNZD
|52
|AUDCAD
|52
|AUDCHF
|50
|USDCAD
|44
|EURGBP
|39
|CHFJPY
|36
|NZDCHF
|29
|BTCUSD
|29
|AUDNZD
|19
|DE40
|10
|US30
|5
|USTEC
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-149
|USDJPY
|289
|GBPUSD
|286
|GBPJPY
|516
|CADJPY
|-663
|EURUSD
|334
|USDCHF
|-400
|EURCAD
|334
|CADCHF
|-280
|EURJPY
|-199
|AUDJPY
|125
|GBPCAD
|310
|NZDCAD
|-208
|GBPAUD
|-203
|GBPCHF
|-174
|NZDUSD
|85
|EURAUD
|397
|NZDJPY
|112
|EURCHF
|-58
|GBPNZD
|-207
|AUDUSD
|65
|EURNZD
|109
|AUDCAD
|40
|AUDCHF
|-316
|USDCAD
|-57
|EURGBP
|-156
|CHFJPY
|127
|NZDCHF
|-70
|BTCUSD
|-25
|AUDNZD
|-148
|DE40
|-25
|US30
|-17
|USTEC
|-7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|USDJPY
|8.4K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|GBPJPY
|13K
|CADJPY
|-7.9K
|EURUSD
|8K
|USDCHF
|-763
|EURCAD
|5K
|CADCHF
|579
|EURJPY
|-5.8K
|AUDJPY
|5.4K
|GBPCAD
|2.3K
|NZDCAD
|-5.8K
|GBPAUD
|3.8K
|GBPCHF
|-1K
|NZDUSD
|793
|EURAUD
|6.3K
|NZDJPY
|2.9K
|EURCHF
|426
|GBPNZD
|-53
|AUDUSD
|2.7K
|EURNZD
|9.3K
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDCHF
|-3.1K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|EURGBP
|-202
|CHFJPY
|3.9K
|NZDCHF
|-355
|BTCUSD
|-173K
|AUDNZD
|153
|DE40
|-22K
|US30
|-16K
|USTEC
|-7.2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +172.38 USD
Worst Trade: -253 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +121.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -391.50 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.36 × 250
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 15
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.77 × 62
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5686
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.83 × 147
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.95 × 58
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.11 × 1029
143 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
- Experienced trader with a focus on Quantitative trading analysis.
- Utilizes Mathematical and Statistical methods in strategy.
- The Backbone strategy based on Purchasing Power Theory and Market Performance
- ** Recommended account minimum $1000 with leverage of 1:500 on IC Markets MT5 (if applicable)
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-30%
0
0
USD
USD
703
USD
USD
162
0%
2 041
71%
77%
0.98
-0.15
USD
USD
91%
1:500
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
17.03.2023:
Mr Posayabut,
I've been following your signal for three weeks, being forced to hedge nearly every position. This caused an "absorbed" loss of a approximately 30% for me, which could have been even worse if i hadn't put additional work into your opened positions.
Considering the amount of members leaving your signal (and surely losing tons of money), i propose a rethinking of your trading. Your entries look random and your stop loss is about 4 times higher than your average profit (approx. 60 USD@0.15 lots). This fact produces a nightmare risk ratio and always burns signals.
Currently i am not participating in the signal which i am paying for - Another fact for considerations if anybody is interested in putting money into it.
Maybe it is just a matter of bad luck but he burned 1/3 of the equity in few weeks and in few trades
2023.02.23 It's amazing that this signal keeps very low drawdown and very high win rate at the same time. It's very good. It can be no 1 signal in this community if the momentum can be maintained for abover 6 months.
2023.03.07 I feel I'm not lucky, After my subscription, I had two large SLs without good TP.
I subscribed to the signal on 1.2.2023. Napat is an excellent trader. Very low drawdawn. Trades are always very well placed. Moreover, the communication with him is very pleasant.