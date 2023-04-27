- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
2 041
Bénéfice trades:
1 458 (71.43%)
Perte trades:
583 (28.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
172.38 USD
Pire transaction:
-253.28 USD
Bénéfice brut:
19 558.99 USD (1 789 629 pips)
Perte brute:
-19 855.49 USD (1 798 593 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
52 (121.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 694.19 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
76.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
20.00%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.09
Longs trades:
923 (45.22%)
Courts trades:
1 118 (54.78%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-34.06 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-391.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-821.90 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.72%
Prévision annuelle:
93.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
681.98 USD
Maximal:
3 167.91 USD (90.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
90.85% (3 167.89 USD)
Par fonds propres:
43.37% (744.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|120
|USDJPY
|114
|GBPUSD
|111
|GBPJPY
|108
|CADJPY
|103
|EURUSD
|100
|USDCHF
|82
|EURCAD
|81
|CADCHF
|81
|EURJPY
|75
|AUDJPY
|73
|GBPCAD
|72
|NZDCAD
|70
|GBPAUD
|69
|GBPCHF
|66
|NZDUSD
|63
|EURAUD
|63
|NZDJPY
|59
|EURCHF
|55
|GBPNZD
|54
|AUDUSD
|54
|EURNZD
|52
|AUDCAD
|52
|AUDCHF
|50
|USDCAD
|44
|EURGBP
|39
|CHFJPY
|36
|NZDCHF
|29
|BTCUSD
|29
|AUDNZD
|19
|DE40
|10
|US30
|5
|USTEC
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-149
|USDJPY
|289
|GBPUSD
|286
|GBPJPY
|516
|CADJPY
|-663
|EURUSD
|334
|USDCHF
|-400
|EURCAD
|334
|CADCHF
|-280
|EURJPY
|-199
|AUDJPY
|125
|GBPCAD
|310
|NZDCAD
|-208
|GBPAUD
|-203
|GBPCHF
|-174
|NZDUSD
|85
|EURAUD
|397
|NZDJPY
|112
|EURCHF
|-58
|GBPNZD
|-207
|AUDUSD
|65
|EURNZD
|109
|AUDCAD
|40
|AUDCHF
|-316
|USDCAD
|-57
|EURGBP
|-156
|CHFJPY
|127
|NZDCHF
|-70
|BTCUSD
|-25
|AUDNZD
|-148
|DE40
|-25
|US30
|-17
|USTEC
|-7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|USDJPY
|8.4K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|GBPJPY
|13K
|CADJPY
|-7.9K
|EURUSD
|8K
|USDCHF
|-763
|EURCAD
|5K
|CADCHF
|579
|EURJPY
|-5.8K
|AUDJPY
|5.4K
|GBPCAD
|2.3K
|NZDCAD
|-5.8K
|GBPAUD
|3.8K
|GBPCHF
|-1K
|NZDUSD
|793
|EURAUD
|6.3K
|NZDJPY
|2.9K
|EURCHF
|426
|GBPNZD
|-53
|AUDUSD
|2.7K
|EURNZD
|9.3K
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDCHF
|-3.1K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|EURGBP
|-202
|CHFJPY
|3.9K
|NZDCHF
|-355
|BTCUSD
|-173K
|AUDNZD
|153
|DE40
|-22K
|US30
|-16K
|USTEC
|-7.2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +172.38 USD
Pire transaction: -253 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +121.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -391.50 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.36 × 250
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 15
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.77 × 62
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5686
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.83 × 147
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.95 × 58
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|1.06 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.11 × 1029
143 plus...
- Experienced trader with a focus on Quantitative trading analysis.
- Utilizes Mathematical and Statistical methods in strategy.
- The Backbone strategy based on Purchasing Power Theory and Market Performance
- ** Recommended account minimum $1000 with leverage of 1:500 on IC Markets MT5 (if applicable)
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-30%
0
0
USD
USD
703
USD
USD
162
0%
2 041
71%
77%
0.98
-0.15
USD
USD
91%
1:500
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
17.03.2023:
Mr Posayabut,
I've been following your signal for three weeks, being forced to hedge nearly every position. This caused an "absorbed" loss of a approximately 30% for me, which could have been even worse if i hadn't put additional work into your opened positions.
Considering the amount of members leaving your signal (and surely losing tons of money), i propose a rethinking of your trading. Your entries look random and your stop loss is about 4 times higher than your average profit (approx. 60 USD@0.15 lots). This fact produces a nightmare risk ratio and always burns signals.
Currently i am not participating in the signal which i am paying for - Another fact for considerations if anybody is interested in putting money into it.
Maybe it is just a matter of bad luck but he burned 1/3 of the equity in few weeks and in few trades
2023.02.23 It's amazing that this signal keeps very low drawdown and very high win rate at the same time. It's very good. It can be no 1 signal in this community if the momentum can be maintained for abover 6 months.
2023.03.07 I feel I'm not lucky, After my subscription, I had two large SLs without good TP.
I subscribed to the signal on 1.2.2023. Napat is an excellent trader. Very low drawdawn. Trades are always very well placed. Moreover, the communication with him is very pleasant.