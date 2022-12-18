SinyallerBölümler
Romain Jean Philippe J Chatry

Optimized Currency Portfolio

Romain Jean Philippe J Chatry
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
155 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 69%
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 451
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
474 (32.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
977 (67.33%)
En iyi işlem:
143.92 CAD
En kötü işlem:
-133.86 CAD
Brüt kâr:
11 938.20 CAD (398 018 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 244.69 CAD (353 656 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (177.65 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
454.26 CAD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
73.10%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
100.10%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.66
Alış işlemleri:
951 (65.54%)
Satış işlemleri:
500 (34.46%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.06
Beklenen getiri:
0.48 CAD
Ortalama kâr:
25.19 CAD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.51 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
32 (-134.87 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-419.98 CAD (16)
Aylık büyüme:
0.98%
Yıllık tahmin:
11.88%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
46.69 CAD
Maksimum:
1 054.54 CAD (41.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.34% (163.05 CAD)
Varlığa göre:
3.00% (34.64 CAD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY.i 469
USDJPY.i 326
GBPUSD.i 269
EURJPY.i 217
XAUUSD 100
AUDJPY.i 42
EURUSD.i 24
XAUUSD.i 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY.i -669
USDJPY.i 1K
GBPUSD.i 425
EURJPY.i -237
XAUUSD 2
AUDJPY.i -63
EURUSD.i 10
XAUUSD.i 64
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY.i 2.5K
USDJPY.i 31K
GBPUSD.i 15K
EURJPY.i -4.4K
XAUUSD -8.3K
AUDJPY.i 902
EURUSD.i 1.5K
XAUUSD.i 6.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +143.92 CAD
En kötü işlem: -134 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 16
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +177.65 CAD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -134.87 CAD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlueberryMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

SwitchMarkets-Live
1.26 × 231
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 10
BlueberryMarkets-Live
2.01 × 679
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.92 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
5.56 × 9
itexsys-Platform
7.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
9.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
11.80 × 240
TRADING RECAP APRIL 2025: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate


By copying this portfolio, you will be receiving many trades from different strategies, currently 4 active one, and 1 seasonal. I will continue to add more strategies.

For more information on each strategy, you can check my fxblue (https://www.fxblue.com/users/6004788). If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5. 

My goal is to create a perfectly balanced portfolio to have long term gains. There is no grid and martingale system. All trades have stop loss and target price. I am risking 0.3% or 0.5% per trade and I don't keep trades in drawdown.

This is your time to grow your portfolio on the long run !

_________________________________________________________________

1st Strategy | Imbalance Breakout - USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY: 

The Magic # are 1001, 1002, 1003. The 1004 has been discontinued. I redesigned the strategy late 2023, the previous magic# were 100, 200, 300, 400.

2nd Strategy | Winter Gold Rush - XAUUSD (seasonal - December to February): 

The magic # is 2001

3rd Strategy | CCI Breakout - EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY:

The magic # are 3001, 3002, 3003

4th Strategy | London Breakout - AUDJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY:

The magic # are 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005

5th Strategy | MeanReversion ATR vs MAs - GBPUSD:

The magic # is 5002, 5003 (5002 is original position, 5003 is the scale-in)


Trading is NOT a get-rich-quick scheme! Long-term investment in stable EAs is crucial for sustainable growth. Optimized Currency Portfolio is designed for traders committed to long-term success. Remember, no trading strategy wins every single months in the long-term. If you come across something that appears to, there is a catch.

No Financial Advice

This service does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should seek independent financial advice before engaging in any trade copying activity. This service is not regulated, and no warranties or representations are made regarding its reliability or suitability.



İnceleme yok
2025.06.05 19:43 2025.06.05 19:43:50  

TRADING RECAP MAY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.05.10 22:29 2025.05.10 22:29:31  

TRADING RECAP MARCH (forgot to add the comment) & APRIL POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.03.09 21:45 2025.03.09 21:45:46  

TRADING RECAP FEBRUARY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.02.16 17:51 2025.02.16 17:51:43  

TRADING RECAP JANUARY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.01.06 00:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 21:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 23:28 2024.12.26 23:28:35  

TRADING RECAP DECEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.12.05 21:44 2024.12.05 21:44:26  

TRADING RECAP NOVEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.11.05 13:16 2024.11.05 13:16:16  

TRADING RECAP OCTOBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.10.02 17:12 2024.10.02 17:12:30  

TRADING RECAP SEPTEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate Note: I am risking 0.3% or 0.5% per trade

2024.09.02 17:05 2024.09.02 17:05:22  

TRADING RECAP AUGUST POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.08.02 16:09 2024.08.02 16:09:39  

TRADING RECAP JULY: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.07.12 18:39 2024.07.12 18:39:42  

NEW STRATEGY ADDED ! Mean Reversion Strategy based on ATR versus MAs on GBPUSD If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5.

2023.12.04 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.11.13 17:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.26 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.10.25 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.08.28 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.08.28 05:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.05.08 12:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
