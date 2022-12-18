TRADING RECAP APRIL 2025:





By copying this portfolio, you will be receiving many trades from different strategies, currently 4 active one, and 1 seasonal. I will continue to add more strategies.

For more information on each strategy, you can check my fxblue (https://www.fxblue.com/users/6004788). If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5.

My goal is to create a perfectly balanced portfolio to have long term gains. There is no grid and martingale system. All trades have stop loss and target price. I am risking 0.3% or 0.5% per trade and I don't keep trades in drawdown.

This is your time to grow your portfolio on the long run !

_________________________________________________________________

1st Strategy | Imbalance Breakout - USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY:

The Magic # are 1001, 1002, 1003. The 1004 has been discontinued. I redesigned the strategy late 2023, the previous magic# were 100, 200, 300, 400.

2nd Strategy | Winter Gold Rush - XAUUSD (seasonal - December to February):

The magic # is 2001

3rd Strategy | CCI Breakout - EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY:

The magic # are 3001, 3002, 3003

4th Strategy | London Breakout - AUDJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY:

The magic # are 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005

5th Strategy | MeanReversion ATR vs MAs - GBPUSD:



The magic # is 5002, 5003 (5002 is original position, 5003 is the scale-in)





Trading is NOT a get-rich-quick scheme! Long-term investment in stable EAs is crucial for sustainable growth. Optimized Currency Portfolio is designed for traders committed to long-term success. Remember, no trading strategy wins every single months in the long-term. If you come across something that appears to, there is a catch. No Financial Advice This service does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should seek independent financial advice before engaging in any trade copying activity. This service is not regulated, and no warranties or representations are made regarding its reliability or suitability.



