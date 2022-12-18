- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY.i
|469
|USDJPY.i
|326
|GBPUSD.i
|269
|EURJPY.i
|217
|XAUUSD
|100
|AUDJPY.i
|42
|EURUSD.i
|24
|XAUUSD.i
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY.i
|-669
|USDJPY.i
|1K
|GBPUSD.i
|425
|EURJPY.i
|-237
|XAUUSD
|2
|AUDJPY.i
|-63
|EURUSD.i
|10
|XAUUSD.i
|64
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY.i
|2.5K
|USDJPY.i
|31K
|GBPUSD.i
|15K
|EURJPY.i
|-4.4K
|XAUUSD
|-8.3K
|AUDJPY.i
|902
|EURUSD.i
|1.5K
|XAUUSD.i
|6.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlueberryMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
SwitchMarkets-Live
|1.26 × 231
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.00 × 10
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|2.01 × 679
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.92 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.56 × 9
|
itexsys-Platform
|7.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|9.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|11.80 × 240
By copying this portfolio, you will be receiving many trades from different strategies, currently 4 active one, and 1 seasonal. I will continue to add more strategies.
For more information on each strategy, you can check my fxblue (https://www.fxblue.com/users/6004788). If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5.
My goal is to create a perfectly balanced portfolio to have long term gains. There is no grid and martingale system. All trades have stop loss and target price. I am risking 0.3% or 0.5% per trade and I don't keep trades in drawdown.
This is your time to grow your portfolio on the long run !
_________________________________________________________________
1st Strategy | Imbalance Breakout - USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY:
The Magic # are 1001, 1002, 1003. The 1004 has been discontinued. I redesigned the strategy late 2023, the previous magic# were 100, 200, 300, 400.
2nd Strategy | Winter Gold Rush - XAUUSD (seasonal - December to February):
The magic # is 2001
3rd Strategy | CCI Breakout - EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY:
The magic # are 3001, 3002, 3003
4th Strategy | London Breakout - AUDJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY:
The magic # are 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005
5th Strategy | MeanReversion ATR vs MAs - GBPUSD:
The magic # is 5002, 5003 (5002 is original position, 5003 is the scale-in)
Trading is NOT a get-rich-quick scheme! Long-term investment in stable EAs is crucial for sustainable growth. Optimized Currency Portfolio is designed for traders committed to long-term success. Remember, no trading strategy wins every single months in the long-term. If you come across something that appears to, there is a catch.
No Financial Advice
This service does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should seek independent financial advice before engaging in any trade copying activity. This service is not regulated, and no warranties or representations are made regarding its reliability or suitability.
NEW STRATEGY ADDED ! Mean Reversion Strategy based on ATR versus MAs on GBPUSD If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5.
