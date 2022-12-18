SignauxSections
Optimized Currency Portfolio

0 avis
Fiabilité
155 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 69%
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 451
Bénéfice trades:
474 (32.66%)
Perte trades:
977 (67.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
143.92 CAD
Pire transaction:
-133.86 CAD
Bénéfice brut:
11 938.20 CAD (398 018 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 244.69 CAD (353 656 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (177.65 CAD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
454.26 CAD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
73.10%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
100.10%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.66
Longs trades:
951 (65.54%)
Courts trades:
500 (34.46%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
0.48 CAD
Bénéfice moyen:
25.19 CAD
Perte moyenne:
-11.51 CAD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
32 (-134.87 CAD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-419.98 CAD (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.61%
Prévision annuelle:
-7.43%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
46.69 CAD
Maximal:
1 054.54 CAD (41.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.34% (163.05 CAD)
Par fonds propres:
3.00% (34.64 CAD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY.i 469
USDJPY.i 326
GBPUSD.i 269
EURJPY.i 217
XAUUSD 100
AUDJPY.i 42
EURUSD.i 24
XAUUSD.i 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY.i -669
USDJPY.i 1K
GBPUSD.i 425
EURJPY.i -237
XAUUSD 2
AUDJPY.i -63
EURUSD.i 10
XAUUSD.i 64
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY.i 2.5K
USDJPY.i 31K
GBPUSD.i 15K
EURJPY.i -4.4K
XAUUSD -8.3K
AUDJPY.i 902
EURUSD.i 1.5K
XAUUSD.i 6.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +143.92 CAD
Pire transaction: -134 CAD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +177.65 CAD
Perte consécutive maximale: -134.87 CAD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlueberryMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

SwitchMarkets-Live
1.26 × 231
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 10
BlueberryMarkets-Live
2.01 × 679
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.92 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
5.56 × 9
itexsys-Platform
7.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
9.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
11.80 × 240
TRADING RECAP APRIL 2025: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate


By copying this portfolio, you will be receiving many trades from different strategies, currently 4 active one, and 1 seasonal. I will continue to add more strategies.

For more information on each strategy, you can check my fxblue (https://www.fxblue.com/users/6004788). If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5. 

My goal is to create a perfectly balanced portfolio to have long term gains. There is no grid and martingale system. All trades have stop loss and target price. I am risking 0.3% or 0.5% per trade and I don't keep trades in drawdown.

This is your time to grow your portfolio on the long run !

_________________________________________________________________

1st Strategy | Imbalance Breakout - USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY: 

The Magic # are 1001, 1002, 1003. The 1004 has been discontinued. I redesigned the strategy late 2023, the previous magic# were 100, 200, 300, 400.

2nd Strategy | Winter Gold Rush - XAUUSD (seasonal - December to February): 

The magic # is 2001

3rd Strategy | CCI Breakout - EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY:

The magic # are 3001, 3002, 3003

4th Strategy | London Breakout - AUDJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY:

The magic # are 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005

5th Strategy | MeanReversion ATR vs MAs - GBPUSD:

The magic # is 5002, 5003 (5002 is original position, 5003 is the scale-in)


Trading is NOT a get-rich-quick scheme! Long-term investment in stable EAs is crucial for sustainable growth. Optimized Currency Portfolio is designed for traders committed to long-term success. Remember, no trading strategy wins every single months in the long-term. If you come across something that appears to, there is a catch.

No Financial Advice

This service does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should seek independent financial advice before engaging in any trade copying activity. This service is not regulated, and no warranties or representations are made regarding its reliability or suitability.



Aucun avis
2025.06.05 19:43 2025.06.05 19:43:50  

TRADING RECAP MAY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.05.10 22:29 2025.05.10 22:29:31  

TRADING RECAP MARCH (forgot to add the comment) & APRIL POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.03.09 21:45 2025.03.09 21:45:46  

TRADING RECAP FEBRUARY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.02.16 17:51 2025.02.16 17:51:43  

TRADING RECAP JANUARY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.01.06 00:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 21:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 23:28 2024.12.26 23:28:35  

TRADING RECAP DECEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.12.05 21:44 2024.12.05 21:44:26  

TRADING RECAP NOVEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.11.05 13:16 2024.11.05 13:16:16  

TRADING RECAP OCTOBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.10.02 17:12 2024.10.02 17:12:30  

TRADING RECAP SEPTEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate Note: I am risking 0.3% or 0.5% per trade

2024.09.02 17:05 2024.09.02 17:05:22  

TRADING RECAP AUGUST POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.08.02 16:09 2024.08.02 16:09:39  

TRADING RECAP JULY: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.07.12 18:39 2024.07.12 18:39:42  

NEW STRATEGY ADDED ! Mean Reversion Strategy based on ATR versus MAs on GBPUSD If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5.

2023.12.04 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.11.13 17:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.26 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.10.25 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.08.28 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.08.28 05:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.05.08 12:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
