SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Optimized Currency Portfolio
Romain Jean Philippe J Chatry

Optimized Currency Portfolio

Romain Jean Philippe J Chatry
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
155 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 69%
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 451
Profit Trade:
474 (32.66%)
Loss Trade:
977 (67.33%)
Best Trade:
143.92 CAD
Worst Trade:
-133.86 CAD
Profitto lordo:
11 938.20 CAD (398 018 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 244.69 CAD (353 656 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (177.65 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
454.26 CAD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
73.10%
Massimo carico di deposito:
100.10%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
951 (65.54%)
Short Trade:
500 (34.46%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.48 CAD
Profitto medio:
25.19 CAD
Perdita media:
-11.51 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
32 (-134.87 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-419.98 CAD (16)
Crescita mensile:
-0.38%
Previsione annuale:
-8.28%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
46.69 CAD
Massimale:
1 054.54 CAD (41.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.34% (163.05 CAD)
Per equità:
3.00% (34.64 CAD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY.i 469
USDJPY.i 326
GBPUSD.i 269
EURJPY.i 217
XAUUSD 100
AUDJPY.i 42
EURUSD.i 24
XAUUSD.i 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY.i -669
USDJPY.i 1K
GBPUSD.i 425
EURJPY.i -237
XAUUSD 2
AUDJPY.i -63
EURUSD.i 10
XAUUSD.i 64
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY.i 2.5K
USDJPY.i 31K
GBPUSD.i 15K
EURJPY.i -4.4K
XAUUSD -8.3K
AUDJPY.i 902
EURUSD.i 1.5K
XAUUSD.i 6.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +143.92 CAD
Worst Trade: -134 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +177.65 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -134.87 CAD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlueberryMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

SwitchMarkets-Live
1.26 × 231
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 10
BlueberryMarkets-Live
2.01 × 679
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.92 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
5.56 × 9
itexsys-Platform
7.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
9.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
11.80 × 240
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
TRADING RECAP APRIL 2025: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate


By copying this portfolio, you will be receiving many trades from different strategies, currently 4 active one, and 1 seasonal. I will continue to add more strategies.

For more information on each strategy, you can check my fxblue (https://www.fxblue.com/users/6004788). If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5. 

My goal is to create a perfectly balanced portfolio to have long term gains. There is no grid and martingale system. All trades have stop loss and target price. I am risking 0.3% or 0.5% per trade and I don't keep trades in drawdown.

This is your time to grow your portfolio on the long run !

_________________________________________________________________

1st Strategy | Imbalance Breakout - USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY: 

The Magic # are 1001, 1002, 1003. The 1004 has been discontinued. I redesigned the strategy late 2023, the previous magic# were 100, 200, 300, 400.

2nd Strategy | Winter Gold Rush - XAUUSD (seasonal - December to February): 

The magic # is 2001

3rd Strategy | CCI Breakout - EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY:

The magic # are 3001, 3002, 3003

4th Strategy | London Breakout - AUDJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY:

The magic # are 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005

5th Strategy | MeanReversion ATR vs MAs - GBPUSD:

The magic # is 5002, 5003 (5002 is original position, 5003 is the scale-in)


Trading is NOT a get-rich-quick scheme! Long-term investment in stable EAs is crucial for sustainable growth. Optimized Currency Portfolio is designed for traders committed to long-term success. Remember, no trading strategy wins every single months in the long-term. If you come across something that appears to, there is a catch.

No Financial Advice

This service does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should seek independent financial advice before engaging in any trade copying activity. This service is not regulated, and no warranties or representations are made regarding its reliability or suitability.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.05 19:43 2025.06.05 19:43:50  

TRADING RECAP MAY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.05.10 22:29 2025.05.10 22:29:31  

TRADING RECAP MARCH (forgot to add the comment) & APRIL POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.03.09 21:45 2025.03.09 21:45:46  

TRADING RECAP FEBRUARY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.02.16 17:51 2025.02.16 17:51:43  

TRADING RECAP JANUARY POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2025.01.06 00:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 21:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 23:28 2024.12.26 23:28:35  

TRADING RECAP DECEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.12.05 21:44 2024.12.05 21:44:26  

TRADING RECAP NOVEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.11.05 13:16 2024.11.05 13:16:16  

TRADING RECAP OCTOBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.10.02 17:12 2024.10.02 17:12:30  

TRADING RECAP SEPTEMBER POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate Note: I am risking 0.3% or 0.5% per trade

2024.09.02 17:05 2024.09.02 17:05:22  

TRADING RECAP AUGUST POSTED: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.08.02 16:09 2024.08.02 16:09:39  

TRADING RECAP JULY: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ocpupdate

2024.07.12 18:39 2024.07.12 18:39:42  

NEW STRATEGY ADDED ! Mean Reversion Strategy based on ATR versus MAs on GBPUSD If you have any questions regarding the data around the strategies, do not hesitate to message me on MQL5.

2023.12.04 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.11.13 17:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.26 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.10.25 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.08.28 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.08.28 05:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.05.08 12:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Optimized Currency Portfolio
50USD al mese
69%
0
0
USD
6.7K
CAD
155
96%
1 451
32%
73%
1.06
0.48
CAD
14%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.