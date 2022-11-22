This Signal was made for whoever copies it to have a better result than mine. As the EA works with different TFs, it is not possible to test it. In a safe configuration we have a maximum expected DD of 20% and 3-7% per month of result. As MQL5 does not accept DD above 35%, I cannot put a more aggressive version of the setup, because the signal would not be copied correctly in cases of DD above 35%. I have setups for earnings above 10% per month, where the DD can be around 40% at times, but in 5-7 months the amount invested initially is doubled. Interested in EA contact me by chat.