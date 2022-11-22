- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|archived
|557
|EURCAD
|53
|GBPJPY
|50
|NZDUSD
|48
|AUDCAD
|46
|NZDCAD
|45
|USDCHF
|45
|AUDUSD
|44
|USDJPY
|44
|EURCHF
|39
|AUDCHF
|38
|NZDCHF
|37
|GBPUSD
|36
|AUDNZD
|35
|EURUSD
|35
|AUDJPY
|35
|CHFJPY
|32
|GBPCAD
|31
|EURJPY
|31
|EURGBP
|30
|EURNZD
|30
|GBPAUD
|30
|USDCAD
|29
|GBPCHF
|27
|CADCHF
|26
|NZDJPY
|22
|CADJPY
|17
|EURAUD
|15
|XAUUSD
|13
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|archived
|25K
|EURCAD
|118
|GBPJPY
|71
|NZDUSD
|110
|AUDCAD
|-220
|NZDCAD
|97
|USDCHF
|98
|AUDUSD
|-399
|USDJPY
|15
|EURCHF
|80
|AUDCHF
|-13
|NZDCHF
|-18
|GBPUSD
|79
|AUDNZD
|-49
|EURUSD
|246
|AUDJPY
|-81
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPCAD
|80
|EURJPY
|-4.3K
|EURGBP
|-180
|EURNZD
|217
|GBPAUD
|-249
|USDCAD
|-105
|GBPCHF
|-43
|CADCHF
|-53
|NZDJPY
|17
|CADJPY
|-215
|EURAUD
|50
|XAUUSD
|-32K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|archived
|0
|EURCAD
|17K
|GBPJPY
|15K
|NZDUSD
|9.3K
|AUDCAD
|-12K
|NZDCAD
|12K
|USDCHF
|5.7K
|AUDUSD
|-19K
|USDJPY
|4.1K
|EURCHF
|9.7K
|AUDCHF
|324
|NZDCHF
|-490
|GBPUSD
|7.2K
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|4.8K
|AUDJPY
|-8.6K
|CHFJPY
|-79K
|GBPCAD
|9.9K
|EURJPY
|-104K
|EURGBP
|571
|EURNZD
|-8.2K
|GBPAUD
|-18K
|USDCAD
|-8.6K
|GBPCHF
|-2.4K
|CADCHF
|801
|NZDJPY
|7.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.6K
|EURAUD
|5.7K
|XAUUSD
|-835K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real05
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 34
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 7
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 9
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
This Signal was made for whoever copies it to have a better result than mine. As the EA works with different TFs, it is not possible to test it. In a safe configuration we have a maximum expected DD of 20% and 3-7% per month of result. As MQL5 does not accept DD above 35%, I cannot put a more aggressive version of the setup, because the signal would not be copied correctly in cases of DD above 35%. I have setups for earnings above 10% per month, where the DD can be around 40% at times, but in 5-7 months the amount invested initially is doubled. Interested in EA contact me by chat.