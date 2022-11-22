SinyallerBölümler
Marcos Bernardes Kern

Aalen 2

Marcos Bernardes Kern
0 inceleme
154 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 -68%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 520
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 201 (79.01%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
319 (20.99%)
En iyi işlem:
318.83 USD
En kötü işlem:
-8 269.45 USD
Brüt kâr:
29 665.98 USD (419 028 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-43 211.98 USD (1 438 297 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
60 (1 900.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 900.22 USD (60)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
62.75%
En son işlem:
15 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
129
Ort. tutma süresi:
36 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.33
Alış işlemleri:
1 065 (70.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
455 (29.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.69
Beklenen getiri:
-8.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
24.70 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-135.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
82 (-41 135.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-41 135.90 USD (82)
Aylık büyüme:
-86.35%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
62%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
13 717.87 USD
Maksimum:
41 419.94 USD (86.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
86.83% (41 419.94 USD)
Varlığa göre:
96.31% (34 847.29 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
archived 557
EURCAD 53
GBPJPY 50
NZDUSD 48
AUDCAD 46
NZDCAD 45
USDCHF 45
AUDUSD 44
USDJPY 44
EURCHF 39
AUDCHF 38
NZDCHF 37
GBPUSD 36
AUDNZD 35
EURUSD 35
AUDJPY 35
CHFJPY 32
GBPCAD 31
EURJPY 31
EURGBP 30
EURNZD 30
GBPAUD 30
USDCAD 29
GBPCHF 27
CADCHF 26
NZDJPY 22
CADJPY 17
EURAUD 15
XAUUSD 13
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
archived 25K
EURCAD 118
GBPJPY 71
NZDUSD 110
AUDCAD -220
NZDCAD 97
USDCHF 98
AUDUSD -399
USDJPY 15
EURCHF 80
AUDCHF -13
NZDCHF -18
GBPUSD 79
AUDNZD -49
EURUSD 246
AUDJPY -81
CHFJPY -1.7K
GBPCAD 80
EURJPY -4.3K
EURGBP -180
EURNZD 217
GBPAUD -249
USDCAD -105
GBPCHF -43
CADCHF -53
NZDJPY 17
CADJPY -215
EURAUD 50
XAUUSD -32K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
archived 0
EURCAD 17K
GBPJPY 15K
NZDUSD 9.3K
AUDCAD -12K
NZDCAD 12K
USDCHF 5.7K
AUDUSD -19K
USDJPY 4.1K
EURCHF 9.7K
AUDCHF 324
NZDCHF -490
GBPUSD 7.2K
AUDNZD 1.5K
EURUSD 4.8K
AUDJPY -8.6K
CHFJPY -79K
GBPCAD 9.9K
EURJPY -104K
EURGBP 571
EURNZD -8.2K
GBPAUD -18K
USDCAD -8.6K
GBPCHF -2.4K
CADCHF 801
NZDJPY 7.5K
CADJPY -2.6K
EURAUD 5.7K
XAUUSD -835K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +318.83 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 269 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 60
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 82
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 900.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -41 135.90 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tradestone-Real-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real05
0.00 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 34
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 7
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 9
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
248 daha fazla...
This Signal was made for whoever copies it to have a better result than mine. As the EA works with different TFs, it is not possible to test it. In a safe configuration we have a maximum expected DD of 20% and 3-7% per month of result. As MQL5 does not accept DD above 35%, I cannot put a more aggressive version of the setup, because the signal would not be copied correctly in cases of DD above 35%. I have setups for earnings above 10% per month, where the DD can be around 40% at times, but in 5-7 months the amount invested initially is doubled. Interested in EA contact me by chat.


İnceleme yok
