InvestForce

InvestForce Passion

InvestForce
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
155 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 452%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 520
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 039 (68.35%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
481 (31.64%)
En iyi işlem:
536.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-858.41 USD
Brüt kâr:
25 314.34 USD (230 113 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-18 706.69 USD (171 012 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (71.61 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
635.75 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
69.62%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.94%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.33
Alış işlemleri:
1 035 (68.09%)
Satış işlemleri:
485 (31.91%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.35
Beklenen getiri:
4.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
24.36 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-38.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-98.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 809.22 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
15.32%
Yıllık tahmin:
188.24%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.18 USD
Maksimum:
4 955.71 USD (46.14%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.20% (4 958.21 USD)
Varlığa göre:
44.76% (599.25 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 1520
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 59K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +536.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -858 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +71.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -98.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15523
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
1.03 × 100
Exness-MT5Real3
1.04 × 46
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 387
53 daha fazla...
<============= HIGH return, MID risk  ================>


Hi guys,



Thank you for visiting our signal. Our pleasure to have you here.


If you are looking for a Consistent & steady signal, this could be your choice.


Anyone interested in IC Markets, kindly use this link https://icmarkets.com/?camp=79893.

Win-win : )


<=============Please read the following carefully================>


This is a fully automated adaptive trendy martingale based system, constantly being optimized using 15 years data.

Martingale will definitely work as long as 

- Fund is sufficient

- Risk is well controlled

- Don't get greedy :)  ===> Survival is KING!


Some requirements

Min funds: 3K

- Starting lot: 0.01 / per 3K funds

- Allow hedging

- Allow scalping

- Spread < 0.5 pip

- Leverage 1:500


Feel free to post questions and comments. We will keep improving.


- We trade with our real $$$ using this system.We are just serious about our business


PS. We might stop trading for a period of time when we feel the market condition is getting risky



