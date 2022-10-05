- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1520
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|6.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|59K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.49 × 1492
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.49 × 92
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.58 × 12
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 3
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.78 × 15523
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.87 × 30
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.03 × 100
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.04 × 46
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 387
<============= HIGH return, MID risk ================>
Hi guys,
Thank you for visiting our signal. Our pleasure to have you here.
If you are looking for a Consistent & steady signal, this could be your choice.
Anyone interested in IC Markets, kindly use this link
Win-win : )
<=============Please read the following carefully================>
This is a fully automated adaptive trendy martingale based system, constantly being optimized using 15 years data.
Martingale will definitely work as long as
- Fund is sufficient
- Risk is well controlled
- Don't get greedy :) ===> Survival is KING!
Some requirements
- Min funds: 3K
- Starting lot: 0.01 / per 3K funds
- Allow hedging
- Allow scalping
- Spread < 0.5 pip
- Leverage 1:500
Feel free to post questions and comments. We will keep improving.
- We trade with our real $$$ using this system.We are just serious about our business
PS. We might stop trading for a period of time when we feel the market condition is getting risky
