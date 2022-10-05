SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / InvestForce Passion
InvestForce

InvestForce Passion

InvestForce
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
155 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 452%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 520
Profit Trade:
1 039 (68.35%)
Loss Trade:
481 (31.64%)
Best Trade:
536.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-858.41 USD
Profitto lordo:
25 314.34 USD (230 113 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18 706.69 USD (171 012 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (71.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
635.75 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
69.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.94%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.33
Long Trade:
1 035 (68.09%)
Short Trade:
485 (31.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
4.35 USD
Profitto medio:
24.36 USD
Perdita media:
-38.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-98.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 809.22 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
15.39%
Previsione annuale:
188.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.18 USD
Massimale:
4 955.71 USD (46.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.20% (4 958.21 USD)
Per equità:
44.76% (599.25 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1520
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 59K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +536.40 USD
Worst Trade: -858 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +71.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -98.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15523
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
1.03 × 100
Exness-MT5Real3
1.04 × 46
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 387
53 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

<============= HIGH return, MID risk  ================>


Hi guys,



Thank you for visiting our signal. Our pleasure to have you here.


If you are looking for a Consistent & steady signal, this could be your choice.


Anyone interested in IC Markets, kindly use this link https://icmarkets.com/?camp=79893.

Win-win : )


<=============Please read the following carefully================>


This is a fully automated adaptive trendy martingale based system, constantly being optimized using 15 years data.

Martingale will definitely work as long as 

- Fund is sufficient

- Risk is well controlled

- Don't get greedy :)  ===> Survival is KING!


Some requirements

Min funds: 3K

- Starting lot: 0.01 / per 3K funds

- Allow hedging

- Allow scalping

- Spread < 0.5 pip

- Leverage 1:500


Feel free to post questions and comments. We will keep improving.


- We trade with our real $$$ using this system.We are just serious about our business


PS. We might stop trading for a period of time when we feel the market condition is getting risky



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.02 15:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 12:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 23:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 21:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.29 23:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.29 21:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 10:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 14:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 09:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 03:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.25 01:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 15:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 12:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 23:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 00:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 09:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 00:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 09:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
InvestForce Passion
30USD al mese
452%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
155
99%
1 520
68%
70%
1.35
4.35
USD
45%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.