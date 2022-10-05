- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1520
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|6.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|59K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.49 × 1492
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.49 × 92
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.58 × 12
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 3
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.78 × 15523
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.87 × 30
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.03 × 100
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.04 × 46
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 387
<============= HIGH return, MID risk ================>
Hi guys,
Thank you for visiting our signal. Our pleasure to have you here.
If you are looking for a Consistent & steady signal, this could be your choice.
Anyone interested in IC Markets, kindly use this link https://icmarkets.com/?camp=79893.
Win-win : )
<=============Please read the following carefully================>
This is a fully automated adaptive trendy martingale based system, constantly being optimized using 15 years data.
Martingale will definitely work as long as
- Fund is sufficient
- Risk is well controlled
- Don't get greedy :) ===> Survival is KING!
Some requirements
- Min funds: 3K
- Starting lot: 0.01 / per 3K funds
- Allow hedging
- Allow scalping
- Spread < 0.5 pip
- Leverage 1:500
Feel free to post questions and comments. We will keep improving.
- We trade with our real $$$ using this system.We are just serious about our business
PS. We might stop trading for a period of time when we feel the market condition is getting risky
USD
USD
USD