InvestForce

InvestForce Passion

InvestForce
0 avis
Fiabilité
155 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 452%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 520
Bénéfice trades:
1 039 (68.35%)
Perte trades:
481 (31.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
536.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-858.41 USD
Bénéfice brut:
25 314.34 USD (230 113 pips)
Perte brute:
-18 703.06 USD (171 012 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (71.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
635.75 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
69.62%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.94%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.33
Longs trades:
1 035 (68.09%)
Courts trades:
485 (31.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.35
Rendement attendu:
4.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
24.36 USD
Perte moyenne:
-38.88 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-98.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 809.22 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.45%
Prévision annuelle:
188.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
4 955.71 USD (46.14%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.20% (4 958.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
44.76% (599.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 1520
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 59K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +536.40 USD
Pire transaction: -858 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +71.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -98.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15523
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
1.03 × 100
Exness-MT5Real3
1.04 × 46
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 387
53 plus...
<============= HIGH return, MID risk  ================>


Hi guys,



Thank you for visiting our signal. Our pleasure to have you here.


If you are looking for a Consistent & steady signal, this could be your choice.


Anyone interested in IC Markets, kindly use this link https://icmarkets.com/?camp=79893.

Win-win : )


<=============Please read the following carefully================>


This is a fully automated adaptive trendy martingale based system, constantly being optimized using 15 years data.

Martingale will definitely work as long as 

- Fund is sufficient

- Risk is well controlled

- Don't get greedy :)  ===> Survival is KING!


Some requirements

Min funds: 3K

- Starting lot: 0.01 / per 3K funds

- Allow hedging

- Allow scalping

- Spread < 0.5 pip

- Leverage 1:500


Feel free to post questions and comments. We will keep improving.


- We trade with our real $$$ using this system.We are just serious about our business


PS. We might stop trading for a period of time when we feel the market condition is getting risky



Aucun avis
