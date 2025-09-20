KotasyonBölümler
TTT: ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury

68.54 USD 1.53 (2.18%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TTT fiyatı bugün -2.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 68.54 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 69.45 aralığında işlem gördü.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is TTT stock price today?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury (TTT) stock is priced at 68.54 today. It trades within -2.18%, yesterday's close was 70.07, and trading volume reached 8.

Does TTT stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury is currently valued at 68.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.71% and USD.

How to buy TTT stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury (TTT) shares at the current price of 68.54. Orders are usually placed near 68.54 or 68.84, while 8 and -1.10% show market activity.

How to invest into TTT stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury involves considering the yearly range 57.45 - 87.70 and current price 68.54. Many compare -11.52% and 2.56% before placing orders at 68.54 or 68.84.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) in the past year was 87.70. Within 57.45 - 87.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.07 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) over the year was 57.45. Comparing it with the current 68.54 and 57.45 - 87.70 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did TTT stock split?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.07, and 17.71% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
68.54 69.45
Yıllık aralık
57.45 87.70
Önceki kapanış
70.07
Açılış
69.30
Satış
68.54
Alış
68.84
Düşük
68.54
Yüksek
69.45
Hacim
8
Günlük değişim
-2.18%
Aylık değişim
-11.52%
6 aylık değişim
2.56%
Yıllık değişim
17.71%
