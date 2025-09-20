- Visão do mercado
TTT: ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury
A taxa do TTT para hoje mudou para -2.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 68.54 e o mais alto foi 69.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TTT Notícias
Perguntas frequentes
What is TTT stock price today?
ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury (TTT) stock is priced at 68.54 today. It trades within -2.18%, yesterday's close was 70.07, and trading volume reached 8.
Does TTT stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury is currently valued at 68.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.71% and USD.
How to buy TTT stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury (TTT) shares at the current price of 68.54. Orders are usually placed near 68.54 or 68.84, while 8 and -1.10% show market activity.
How to invest into TTT stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury involves considering the yearly range 57.45 - 87.70 and current price 68.54. Many compare -11.52% and 2.56% before placing orders at 68.54 or 68.84.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) in the past year was 87.70. Within 57.45 - 87.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.07 helps spot resistance levels.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) over the year was 57.45. Comparing it with the current 68.54 and 57.45 - 87.70 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did TTT stock split?
ProShares UltraPro Short 20 Year Treasury has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.07, and 17.71% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 70.07
- Open
- 69.30
- Bid
- 68.54
- Ask
- 68.84
- Low
- 68.54
- High
- 69.45
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- -2.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -11.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.56%
- Mudança anual
- 17.71%