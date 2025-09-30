What is BC-PC stock price today? Brunswick Corporation 6.375% Notes due 2049 stock is priced at 24.7500 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 24.7601, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of BC-PC shows these updates.

Does Brunswick Corporation 6.375% Notes due 2049 stock pay dividends? Brunswick Corporation 6.375% Notes due 2049 is currently valued at 24.7500. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.84% and USD. View the chart live to track BC-PC movements.

How to buy BC-PC stock? You can buy Brunswick Corporation 6.375% Notes due 2049 shares at the current price of 24.7500. Orders are usually placed near 24.7500 or 24.7530, while 18 and -1.16% show market activity. Follow BC-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BC-PC stock? Investing in Brunswick Corporation 6.375% Notes due 2049 involves considering the yearly range 22.0000 - 25.4200 and current price 24.7500. Many compare 0.82% and 6.68% before placing orders at 24.7500 or 24.7530. Explore the BC-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are BRUNSWICK CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of BRUNSWICK CORP in the past year was 25.4200. Within 22.0000 - 25.4200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.7601 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brunswick Corporation 6.375% Notes due 2049 performance using the live chart.

What are BRUNSWICK CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of BRUNSWICK CORP (BC-PC) over the year was 22.0000. Comparing it with the current 24.7500 and 22.0000 - 25.4200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BC-PC moves on the chart live for more details.