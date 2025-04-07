Rush XAUUSD h1

Introducing RUSH, the ultimate trading robot designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the market, RUSH empowers you to take control of your financial destiny with unrivaled precision and success.





Powered by state-of-the-art technology, RUSH utilizes advanced algorithms, cutting-edge money management strategies, and sophisticated probabilistic analysis. This powerful combination has been extensively tested on real accounts, consistently delivering exceptional results with an impressive risk-to-reward ratio. With RUSH by your side, you can trade with confidence and achieve consistent profits in any market condition.





RUSH's secret lies in its intelligent entry and exit logic, operating exclusively on bar close. By eliminating market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting, RUSH ensures you make informed trading decisions with absolute precision. Say goodbye to guesswork and embrace a systematic approach that maximizes your potential for success.





Equipped with an advanced algorithm, RUSH scans the markets tirelessly to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you're trading the EURUSD or any other currency pair, RUSH adapts seamlessly to different timeframes, ensuring optimal performance in every trade. It is designed to thrive in dynamic market conditions, offering you an edge in today's fast-paced trading environment.





With RUSH, you can trade confidently, knowing it doesn't rely on risky strategies such as grid, martingale, arbitrage, or tick scalping. Your capital is protected while pursuing consistent profits. RUSH incorporates a spread filter, equity stop, and drawdown protection to prioritize risk management, safeguarding your investment and providing you with peace of mind.





Stay informed and in control with RUSH's comprehensive Infopanel, delivering real-time updates on crucial EA information. Each position is protected with a hard stop loss and take profit, ensuring disciplined risk management and optimizing your potential returns. RUSH is easy to install, seamlessly integrating with 4-5 digit brokers for a smooth and efficient trading experience.





Before unleashing the power of RUSH on your live account, we strongly recommend testing its exceptional performance on a cent trading account. This allows you to experience its capabilities firsthand and fine-tune its settings to align with your trading style. For optimal results, consider using a VPS or a server with minimal network delays, enabling rapid execution with your broker. Choose a broker that offers low spreads, low commissions, and reliable order execution to fully unleash RUSH's potential.





While RUSH has an impressive track record of performance, it's important to exercise caution and understand that past performance does not guarantee future profitability. The backtests showcased, including captivating screenshots, are highly optimized to identify the best parameters, but real-time trading results may vary. RUSH always incorporates a stop loss in its strategy; however, the execution of the stop loss ultimately depends on your broker.





Are you ready to experience the exhilaration of successful trading? Join the RUSH revolution and unlock the door to consistent profits. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your trading journey. Get RUSH today and trade with confidence, speed, and precision like never before! Working

Working symbol: XAUUSD

Working Timeframe: H1



No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non curve fitting!

2 year 99% quality backtest

Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operates on bar close)

No optimiziation need.

Best optimized for actually market situations.

FEATURES

Works with 4-5 digits Brokers

Spread Filter

Equity Stop

Drawdown Protection

Infopanel with EA informations

3 Types of Money Management(Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity,Percentage of Balance)

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Easy to install

RECOMMANDATIONS

Before using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.

Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker

Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading

Allowed hedging account

Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



