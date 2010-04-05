Rush XAUUSD h1

Introducing RUSH, the ultimate trading robot designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the market, RUSH empowers you to take control of your financial destiny with unrivaled precision and success.

Powered by state-of-the-art technology, RUSH utilizes advanced algorithms, cutting-edge money management strategies, and sophisticated probabilistic analysis. This powerful combination has been extensively tested on real accounts, consistently delivering exceptional results with an impressive risk-to-reward ratio. With RUSH by your side, you can trade with confidence and achieve consistent profits in any market condition.

RUSH's secret lies in its intelligent entry and exit logic, operating exclusively on bar close. By eliminating market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting, RUSH ensures you make informed trading decisions with absolute precision. Say goodbye to guesswork and embrace a systematic approach that maximizes your potential for success.

Equipped with an advanced algorithm, RUSH scans the markets tirelessly to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you're trading the EURUSD or any other currency pair, RUSH adapts seamlessly to different timeframes, ensuring optimal performance in every trade. It is designed to thrive in dynamic market conditions, offering you an edge in today's fast-paced trading environment.

With RUSH, you can trade confidently, knowing it doesn't rely on risky strategies such as grid, martingale, arbitrage, or tick scalping. Your capital is protected while pursuing consistent profits. RUSH incorporates a spread filter, equity stop, and drawdown protection to prioritize risk management, safeguarding your investment and providing you with peace of mind.

Stay informed and in control with RUSH's comprehensive Infopanel, delivering real-time updates on crucial EA information. Each position is protected with a hard stop loss and take profit, ensuring disciplined risk management and optimizing your potential returns. RUSH is easy to install, seamlessly integrating with 4-5 digit brokers for a smooth and efficient trading experience.

Before unleashing the power of RUSH on your live account, we strongly recommend testing its exceptional performance on a cent trading account. This allows you to experience its capabilities firsthand and fine-tune its settings to align with your trading style. For optimal results, consider using a VPS or a server with minimal network delays, enabling rapid execution with your broker. Choose a broker that offers low spreads, low commissions, and reliable order execution to fully unleash RUSH's potential.

While RUSH has an impressive track record of performance, it's important to exercise caution and understand that past performance does not guarantee future profitability. The backtests showcased, including captivating screenshots, are highly optimized to identify the best parameters, but real-time trading results may vary. RUSH always incorporates a stop loss in its strategy; however, the execution of the stop loss ultimately depends on your broker.

Are you ready to experience the exhilaration of successful trading? Join the RUSH revolution and unlock the door to consistent profits. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your trading journey. Get RUSH today and trade with confidence, speed, and precision like never before!

Working

Working symbol: XAUUSD
Working Timeframe: H1

    No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non curve fitting!
    2 year 99% quality backtest
    Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operates on bar close)
    No optimiziation need. 
    Best optimized for actually market situations.

      FEATURES

      Works with 4-5 digits Brokers
      Spread Filter
      Equity Stop
      Drawdown Protection
      Infopanel with EA informations
      3 Types of Money Management(Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity,Percentage of Balance)
      Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
      Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
      Easy to install

        RECOMMANDATIONS

        Before using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.
        Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker
        Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading
        Allowed hedging account
          Before you buy  please be aware of the risks involved.        
          Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).          
          The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.        
          This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.


          Prodotti consigliati
          Gemini Trump
          Jingzhi Wang
          Experts
          Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
          FiboPlusWaveRunner
          Sergey Malysh
          3.29 (7)
          Experts
          Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
          Super Scalping
          I Nyoman Suryasa
          1 (2)
          Experts
          Description This expert advisor uses with a  Super  Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and   minimum capital of 100 USD  with   1:500 Leverage , it is   Recommended   by using   200 USD   capital   Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must  M1 Time Frame  on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD  on M1/M5 Time Frame . Use on brokers with   Spreads   of   less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not F
          Potencialmente Gold
          Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
          Experts
          A MetaTrader 4 (MT4) expert advisor that uses pending orders for price breakouts is an automated tool designed to capture profits during sharp market movements. Its primary function is to place pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at predetermined levels, which are then activated when the price breaks through these levels, indicating a potential trend. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller One of the key advantages of such expert ad
          Simos MT4
          Maryna Shulzhenko
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
          Forex FalconF4
          Oleksii Ferbei
          Experts
          Forex Falcon: Innovative Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In today’s fast-paced trading environment, your results depend on the quality of the tools you use. Forex Falcon is not just a trading bot—it’s a high-tech solution designed to enhance your efficiency in the Forex market. This multi-currency bot combines a wide range of features, enabling traders of all levels to navigate complex market conditions with confidence. Why Choose Forex Falcon Selecting the right trading bot requir
          Toumed
          Mohamed Kamel Touati
          Experts
          EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
          Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
          Buti Andy Moeng
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
          Green Frog EA
          Ramzi Abuwarda
          Experts
          Presentazione di Green Frog EA: il Miglior Esperto Consulente Professionale Nel mondo del trading forex, dove i mercati si muovono rapidamente e in modo deciso, avere un alleato affidabile al tuo fianco può fare la differenza. Vi presentiamo Green Frog EA, il miglior Esperto Consulente (EA) professionale progettato per fornire agli operatori un'accuratezza ed efficienza senza precedenti. Green Frog EA è la prova degli avanzamenti tecnologici all'avanguardia uniti a anni di esperienza nell'ind
          Smart Gold MT4
          Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
          Experts
          Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
          Market Maestro MM4
          Andriy Sydoruk
          Experts
          Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
          Gyroscopes
          Nadiya Mirosh
          Experts
          Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
          SmartDCA Ea
          Ionut-danut Cardos
          Experts
          Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
          SmartInvest MT4
          Alexandru Chirila
          Experts
          Smart Invest Basic   (EA) employs an   averaging strategy   designed for   long-term   profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. The EA's primary approach involves using smaller lots to prevent significant drawdown during
          Infinity Gold Impulse
          Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
          Experts
          Infinity Gold Impulse – Advanced Algorithm for Gold Trading (XAU/USD).  Trading gold, like any investment, requires a thorough understanding of market conditions, strategic planning, and consideration of the many factors that determine its value. Gold trading principles are based on the fundamental laws of supply and demand, as well as an analysis of the macroeconomic situation, geopolitics, and market sentiment. Gold is traditionally viewed as a safe haven asset during times of economic ins
          ThreeFold Momentum
          Jason Edward Todt
          Experts
          Libera il tuo potenziale di trading con i nostri esclusivi Expert Advisor!   Ti presentiamo lo stato dell'arte MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, progettato per rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading. Sviluppato dagli esperti di Live Oak, una società di trading forex, questo potente Expert Advisor è ricco di funzionalità che ti permetteranno di potenziare il tuo gioco di trading e massimizzare i tuoi profitti. Ecco perché dovresti considerarlo parte integrante del tuo arsenale di trading: Questo E
          Bfxenterprise RSI
          Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
          Experts
          Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
          Gold Hamster H1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Introducing Gold Hamster – The Ultimate Trading Powerhouse! Elevate your trading game with this fully automated system, meticulously designed to transform your trading experience through its cutting-edge algorithm and advanced features. Gold Hamster seamlessly integrates technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver reliable and profitable trading signals. Experience the Future of Trading Gold Hamster's state-of-the-art technology excels at pinpointing lucrative tr
          Scalper Grid
          Sze Yu Ma
          4.67 (3)
          Experts
          Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
          TPS Gold Scalper Pro
          Gopal Goswami
          1 (1)
          Experts
          TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA - Your Ultimate Scalping Solution Introducing the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, your advanced and powerful tool for successful scalping in the forex market. Designed to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, TPS Gold Scalper Pro brings precision and efficiency to your trading strategy. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can help you achieve consistent profits through its innovative features and intelligent algorithms. Minimum
          Price Breakthrough EA
          Jun Hu
          Experts
          Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
          Quantum Emperor MT4
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.85 (170)
          Experts
          Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
          Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
          Miquel Cirera Mato
          Experts
          Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
          Super VIP EA1
          Tran Cao Cho
          Experts
          Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
          Fx Lion Gold Trading
          Mr Viwat Kongthon
          Experts
          ... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
          Moving Autumn MT4
          Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
          Experts
          Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
          Easy Neural Network MT4
          Ismail Hakki Delibas
          Experts
          Expert Based on Artificial Neural Networks (ANN). The EA learns market patterns from past times and uses them to optimize later tradings based on the learned strategy. Read More About Neural Networks. Features :     More Easy and Fast Learning     Without Complicated input parameters.     All TimeFrames and Symbols Supported     No Need to Huge and Large Optimizations     Use Low Margin for Trading     Money Management Options     TP/SL/Averaging options     Trailing Stop, Break Even Options
          Big Deal
          Ong Wee Kiat
          Experts
          An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
          Rapture
          Evgeniy Zhdan
          Experts
          The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
          Currency crosses
          Fuguang Liu
          Experts
          Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
          Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
          AI Forex Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (4)
          Experts
          AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
          Aura Black Edition
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.62 (21)
          Experts
          Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
          Vortex Gold MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (6)
          Experts
          Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
          XG Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.41 (37)
          Experts
          The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
          The Gold Reaper MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          4.58 (31)
          Experts
          PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
          Indicement MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
          DS Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.5 (10)
          Experts
          Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
          Big Forex Players MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.8 (41)
          Experts
          We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
          The Infinity EA MT4
          Abhimanyu Hans
          3.73 (30)
          Experts
          Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
          Fundamental hunter
          Sara Sabaghi
          Experts
          Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
          Advanced Scalper
          Profalgo Limited
          3.96 (114)
          Experts
          PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
          HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
          Martin Alejandro Bamonte
          3.67 (3)
          Experts
          VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
          Gold Trend Scalping MT4
          Lo Thi Mai Loan
          5 (4)
          Experts
          Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
          ToTheMoon MT4
          Daniel Moraes Da Silva
          5 (1)
          Experts
          ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
          Stock Indexes EA MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (4)
          Experts
          Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
          Aura Neuron MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.55 (11)
          Experts
          Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
          Unstoppable Breakthrough
          Pinjia Liu
          1 (1)
          Experts
          Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
          Gold Trade Pro
          Profalgo Limited
          4.61 (23)
          Experts
          Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
          Bitcoin Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.63 (65)
          Experts
          The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
          Exorcist Projects
          Ivan Simonika
          3 (1)
          Experts
          Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
          Dynamic Pips MT4
          Thi Thu Ha Hoang
          5 (1)
          Experts
          ️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra R
          Trillion Pips GridX EA
          Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
          Experts
          Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
          Waka Waka EA
          Valeriia Mishchenko
          4.31 (48)
          Experts
          EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
          Three Little Birds
          Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
          Experts
          ️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
          PinTrade MT4
          Evgeniy Zhdan
          Experts
          The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
          Omega Code
          Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
          Experts
          Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
          MM Flip CodePro
          Allistair Kabelo Mandow
          Experts
          "MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
          Greedy Golden MT4
          Mihails Babuskins
          4.75 (4)
          Experts
          Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
          Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
          Harsh Tiwari
          Experts
          ### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
          Tree Of Life
          Oeyvind Borgsoe
          Experts
          Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
          Altri dall’autore
          Supernova XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          1 (1)
          Experts
          Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
          Joker Pro EURUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1 Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders. Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for
          Forex Daemon
          Raphael Schwietering
          5 (1)
          Experts
          FOREX DAEMON è un Expert Advisor automatizzato intelligente. Sta lavorando con un proprio complesso algoritmo. La logica di entrata e di uscita opera solo sulla chiusura della barra, filtrando il rumore del mercato, velocizzando notevolmente le ottimizzazioni, evitando la caccia allo stop loss e assicurando il corretto funzionamento di qualsiasi broker con uno spread ragionevole. L'EA utilizza un algoritmo avanzato per trovare i punti di ingresso, oltre a diversi filtri aggiuntivi per entrare e
          Goldust XAUUSD
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Introducing GOLDUST, the ultimate trading solution for GOLD(XAUUSD) with an intelligent automated Expert Advisor. But wait, it's not just limited to GOLD. GOLDUST has different powerful strategies that work on different pairs, making it an all-in-one EA for your trading needs. With its own complex algorithm combined with indicators and AI (Artificial Intelligence), GOLDUST can identify entry and exit opportunities with ease. The entry and exit logic of this EA operates on Bar Close only, filter
          ForexGod GBPUSD
          Raphael Schwietering
          2.33 (3)
          Experts
          FOREXGOD is an intelligent automated Expert Advisor with different powerful strategies in one ea which is working on different pairs. It is working with its own complex algorithm combines with some indicators and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to get opportunities to entry and exit.   Entry and exit logic operates on  Bar Close only .This filters market noise, dramatically speeds up optimizations, avoids stop loss hunting, and ensures proper operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The E
          HedgeHammer EURUSD
          Raphael Schwietering
          5 (1)
          Experts
          HedgeHammer è un Expert Advisor automatizzato intelligente che utilizza la copertura. Sta lavorando con il suo complesso algoritmo combinato con alcuni indicatori per ottenere opportunità di ingresso e uscita. La logica di entrata e di uscita opera solo su Bar Close. Questo filtra il rumore del mercato, accelera notevolmente le ottimizzazioni, evita la caccia allo stop loss e garantisce il corretto funzionamento di qualsiasi broker con uno spread ragionevole. L'EA utilizza un algoritmo avanz
          High Fly
          Raphael Schwietering
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Introducing High Fly - the Ultimate Trading Ace! This fully automated trading system is designed to elevate your trading game with its advanced algorithm and innovative features. High Fly utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. High Fly's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely on Bar Close, eliminating market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting,
          TradingGod XAUUSD
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          This fully automated EA called TradingGod is designed to trade XAUUSD (GOLD) in H1 only. It uses advanced machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms to adapt to changing market conditions and maximize profits. TradingGod's self-adaptive market algorithm uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators to find the best entry and exit points in the market. It operates solely on Bar Close, filtering out market noise and ensuring reliable operation at any broker with a reaso
          Premium M15
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Premium — Proven Power with 5 Years of Results on EURUSD M15 Tested over five years on the EURUSD M15 timeframe, Premium is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) built for precision, control, and consistency in real trading environments. Discover Premium — The Intelligent Trading Machine Enter a new era of automated trading with Premium , designed for traders who demand excellence. Whether you're managing personal capital or preparing for prop firm challenges, Premium delivers reliable perform
          Armageddon EURUSD
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Armageddon is a fully automated EA designed to trade EURUSD M15 only. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Entry and exit logic operates on Bar Close only. This filters market noise, dramatically speeds up optimizations, avoids stop loss hunting, and ensures proper operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The EA uses an advanced algorithm to
          HedgeGPT EurUsd h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          2 (1)
          Experts
          HedgeGPT is a fully automated hedging robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.   Entry and exit
          Bang Bang EURUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Bang Bang is an advanced hedging robot that employs a breakout strategy, sophisticated money management, and probabilistic analysis. Its strength lies in trading the price consolidation stages, which make up most of the market time. The robot has been tested on real accounts with an impressive risk-to-reward ratio and does not require forced optimization, ensuring reliability and stability in the future. Suitable for both novice and experienced traders, BigDaddy's entry and exit logic operates
          Mustang EURUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Introducing Mustang, the ultimate solution for traders seeking automated hedging. With an efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management, and probabilistic analysis, Mustang is the ideal choice for both beginners and experienced traders. Its entry and exit logic operates solely on bar close, filtering out market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting. Tested on real accounts, Mustang has proven to have an excellent risk-to-reward ratio, without the need for forced optim
          HolyGrail XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          1 (1)
          Experts
          Introducing HolyGrail, an advanced hedging robot designed to trade price consolidation stages with a breakout strategy, intelligent money management, and probabilistic analysis. With its proven track record on real accounts, HolyGrail offers a reliable and stable solution for future profits without the need for forced optimization. HolyGrail operates solely on bar close, filtering market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting. Its state-of-the-art algorithm finds entry points a
          MEGA EurUsd h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          MEGA is the ultimate trading genius! This fully automated hedging robot is designed with an advanced breakout strategy, state-of-the-art money management, and probabilistic analysis that sets it apart from the competition. MEGA is highly effective in navigating the market's price consolidation stages, which make up the majority of trading time, and has a proven track record of success on real accounts with an exceptional risk-to-reward ratio. MEGA's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely
          Trading Titan EURUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Trading Titan is an exceptional fully automated trading robot designed to work exclusively with EURUSD currency pair in H1 timeframe. This trading EA is based on advanced cluster analysis and genetic algorithms that provide self-adaptive market algorithms and reliable trading signals. The entry and exit logic of Trading Titan operates on Bar Close only, which eliminates market noise, speeds up optimization, and ensures that stop loss hunting is avoided, making it an excellent choice for trading
          Bluey EURUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          2 (1)
          Experts
          Introducing Bluey, the next evolution in automated trading technology. Bluey isn't just another run-of-the-mill trading robot; it's a sophisticated system engineered to redefine your trading experience. Powered by cutting-edge algorithms and state-of-the-art features, Bluey seamlessly blends technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with accurate and profitable trading signals. Bluey's advanced technology excels at identifying lucrative trading opport
          Jumbo EURUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Introducing Jumbo - The Ultimate Trading Maverick! This fully automated trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. Jumbo utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. Jumbo's cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opportunities, analyzing market trends, and executing
          BigShot EURUS m15
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Big Shot — Proven Power with 5 Years of Results on EURUSD M15 Tested over five years on the EURUSD M15 timeframe, Big Shot is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) built for precision, control, and consistency in real trading environments. Discover Big Shot — The Intelligent Trading Machine Enter a new era of automated trading with Big Shot , designed for traders who demand excellence. Whether you're managing personal capital or preparing for prop firm challenges, Big Shot delivers reliable pe
          Gold Hamster H1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Introducing Gold Hamster – The Ultimate Trading Powerhouse! Elevate your trading game with this fully automated system, meticulously designed to transform your trading experience through its cutting-edge algorithm and advanced features. Gold Hamster seamlessly integrates technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver reliable and profitable trading signals. Experience the Future of Trading Gold Hamster's state-of-the-art technology excels at pinpointing lucrative tr
          Gold Grove System XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          The Future of Automated Trading is Here – Gold Grove System Welcome to next-level smart trading. Gold Grove System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to unlock your full trading potential with powerful AI-driven strategies. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming to pass prop firm challenges, this EA delivers a blend of performance and protection that few can match. With 5 years of rigorous backtesting on XAUUSD H1, Gold Grove System has proven its ability to navigate market
          Supergold XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
          The Greatest XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          1 (1)
          Experts
          The Ultimate Automated Trading Solution for XAUUSD on H1 Timeframe The Greatest EA   is a state-of-the-art automated trading system specifically optimized for the   XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe . With   5 years of proven backtesting results , this EA delivers consistent performance and robust risk management, making it an ideal choice for both retail traders and   prop firm challenges . Whether you're looking to grow your account or pass a funded account evaluation, The Greatest EA is
          Diamond Pro XAUUSD
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Diamond Pro EA   is a premium automated trading system crafted for   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the 1-hour chart . Like a master gemologist, it polishes raw market volatility into flawless opportunities, leveraging   1 year of backtesting   and diamond-hard risk management. Whether you're refining your portfolio or grinding through prop firm challenges, Diamond Pro EA delivers the clarity and discipline to unlock gold’s true value. Key Features of Diamond Pro EA XAUUSD H1 Expertise Precision-tuned for
          Bizarr XAUUSD h1 MT5
          Raphael Schwietering
          1 (1)
          Experts
          Welcome to the enigmatic edge of trading.   Bizarr EA   is a mystifying, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to transmute XAUUSD volatility into golden opportunities. Powered by arcane algorithms and machine learning sorcery, this EA bends market chaos to its will, making it the ultimate tool for personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Backed by 5 years of backtesting on XAUUSD H1 , Bizarr has defied market logic across every gold cycle. With cryptic risk management, paradoxical e
          Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          Experts
          Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
          Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          1 (2)
          Experts
          GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
          Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          2.67 (3)
          Experts
          Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
          Prime Plus XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Prime Plus – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Prime Plus is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It is designed to operate effectively in current market conditions, based on two years of testing from 2024 to the present. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated long-term backtests, Prime Plus is optimized and stress-tested for recent market dynamics. The EA includes a full set of risk management tools and is suitable for prop firm trading conditions. Each
          Gladiator Pro XAUUSD h1
          Raphael Schwietering
          1 (1)
          Experts
          Gladiator Pro – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Gladiator Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Gladiator Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today. Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control
          Filtro:
          Nessuna recensione
          Rispondi alla recensione