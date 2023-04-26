Advanced Triangle Trading MT4

5

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499!

After that, the price will be raised to $599.

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.

Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me

Advanced Triangle Trading is a trading EA with a strategy called "Retracement Waves Trading". The EA uses some special calculation to calculate entry points with 3 currency pairs "AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD". EA will always try to keep the drawdown as low as possible in long term trading


- REAL SIGNAL:

IC Markets 10k usd: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2148977

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97641

Some Features:

- One Chart set up - just need attach EA on AUDCAD - M15. It will scan and trade 3 pairs in default setting

- Trade on retracement. Results verified via Real Signal

EA can trade with every brokers

IMPORTANT:  This EA needs at least 1-2 months for evaluation. The EA will learn and analyze the data after each time to make a more accurate decision the next time. Please be patient! Just load the EA into the chart and rest. Time will answer all.

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers


Recommendations for organizing work:

  • For stable operation of the Expert Advisor, use a VPS server.

Symbol AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD
Timeframe M15
Test From 2003
Settings Default Setting
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $300
Low Risk Deposit $500
Feature
 EA can trade with every brokers

Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.

PS: I only sell my Expert Advisors on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other sites, you should know that they are scammers, they sell fakes.

















İncelemeler 1
Arief Laksana
372
Arief Laksana 2023.08.11 08:42 
 

The EA has so much potential, classy trading strategy with affordable price. The support is also good

Very affordable alternative for similar strategy

