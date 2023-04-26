Advanced Triangle Trading MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ho Tuan Thang
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 30 Ocak 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499!
After that, the price will be raised to $599.
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.
Advanced Triangle Trading is a trading EA with a strategy called "Retracement Waves Trading". The EA uses some special calculation to calculate entry points with 3 currency pairs "AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD". EA will always try to keep the drawdown as low as possible in long term trading
- REAL SIGNAL:
IC Markets 10k usd: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2148977
Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller
You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97641
Some Features:
- One Chart set up - just need attach EA on AUDCAD - M15. It will scan and trade 3 pairs in default setting
- Trade on retracement. Results verified via Real Signal
- EA can trade with every brokers
IMPORTANT: This EA needs at least 1-2 months for evaluation. The EA will learn and analyze the data after each time to make a more accurate decision the next time. Please be patient! Just load the EA into the chart and rest. Time will answer all.
|The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers
Recommendations for organizing work:
-
For stable operation of the Expert Advisor, use a VPS server.
|Symbol
|AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Default Setting
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$300
|Low Risk Deposit
|$500
|Feature
|EA can trade with every brokers
Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.PS: I only sell my Expert Advisors on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other sites, you should know that they are scammers, they sell fakes.
The EA has so much potential, classy trading strategy with affordable price. The support is also good
Very affordable alternative for similar strategy