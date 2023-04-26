Advanced Triangle Trading MT4

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499!

Advanced Triangle Trading is a trading EA with a strategy called "Retracement Waves Trading". The EA uses some special calculation to calculate entry points with 3 currency pairs "AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD". EA will always try to keep the drawdown as low as possible in long term trading



- One Chart set up - just need attach EA on AUDCAD - M15. It will scan and trade 3 pairs in default setting

- Trade on retracement. Results verified via Real Signal

- EA can trade with every brokers

IMPORTANT: This EA needs at least 1-2 months for evaluation. The EA will learn and analyze the data after each time to make a more accurate decision the next time. Please be patient! Just load the EA into the chart and rest. Time will answer all.

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers







Recommendations for organizing work:

For stable operation of the Expert Advisor, use a VPS server.

Symbol AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD Timeframe M15 Test From 2003 Settings Default Setting Brokers Any Minimum Deposit $300 Low Risk Deposit $500 Feature

EA can trade with every brokers

Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.
































































