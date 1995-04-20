Volume Mag
Volume mag indicator is another indicator that is used to calculate entry points tick volume.
The indicator rarely gives a signal, but this can be said to be its advantage.
The indicator's signals are not redrawn and do not lag, but are issued after the close
of the current candle.
The indicator does not overload the terminal and calculates entry points within the BarsCount value,
which is set in the menu, by default 500 bar.