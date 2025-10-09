We publish the indicator as a useful tool in trading and

The size and description of the indicator became too large. For this reason, the indicator will be divided into two parts and will be sold as two separate indicators. The "trend correction" part was published under the name "Impulses and Corrections 4", and the part regarding "moving averages" was published by the name "Trend Acceleration 4". Please read the description of the new indicators, as the latest update of the "MR Trend Corrections 4" indicator includes these two new indicators...







The indicator consists of 3 separate multi-timeframe indicators, which in combination with each other help to reduce the "noise" of false signals.

The first of the indicators are three "Moving averages". In trend they work well, but unfortunately the same cannot be said when we are in Range.

The second of the indicators is a modified "Zig-Zag". We use 3 bars on the left, 3 bars on the right and one bar in the middle to define the fractal. The indicator itself gives a lagging signal, but is very good at identifying "Impulse" price movements.

The third of the indicators is a modified "Fibonacci Levels". The idea is simple - we divide the "Impulse" price movement into equal parts of 25% each. This is what works in markets.

The combination of the three indicators helps you not to be "Lost in the Trend"!!!



Now we will explain the "Corrections" made by the price movement. Since we have not found anything meaningful as an explanation in the books we have and on the internet, we will use our own terminology for this.



"Potential (1) +25%" and "Potential (2) +50%" corrections determine how far the movement along the trend is possible to continue. According to our observations, these are the levels most often reached by the price movement. Reaching these levels is a slow and difficult process. It is very possible that this has to do with the "limit barriers" that the "Big" players put up or the fixing of their positions. If we have weak and short "Impulses", we wait... A trend reversal is possible at these correction levels!!!



As "Base 0%" we use 0%, where the corrections start. The "Base 0%" is always at the end of the impulse price movement!!!

The "Short -25%" correction is the first level that the price corrects. This is a very interesting level of correction. From our experience, we have two findings about this: 1. This level is tested in a "strong trend" and the next impulse of the price movement starts from it. The important thing is that there is no long-term holding of the price in the form of "Range". If there is no "Range", we call the correction "Strong"!!! 2. If there is a "Range" we have the following finding.The battle between the "Big" players in the market has been going on for a long time and this has been seen by other market players. In such a case, the continuation is by testing the next correction of -50%. In that case, we call the -25% correction "Weak"!!!

In the "Normal -50%" correction, there is nothing interesting. This is a "system" fix. Usually at this level there is some volume to be absorbed by the "Big" players in the market!!!

The most interesting is the next level of correction, which we have called "Deep -75%". This is a very interesting place. The essence of "Deep -75%" correction is as follows: A "big" player in the market holds an open position in the opposite direction of the price impulse (within the -100% correction). He has made interventions to reach his open position and to get out of it. However, other "Big" players saw this price movement and took action (more liquidity) to prevent it. In this case, we say that a "Big" player has remained in "Locked-in Range". The important thing to know is that in this level there is a battle between "Big" players and this level is very "Strong"!!!

The term "Iceberg -100%" is our suggestion, because that is how we liken this model in the markets. It can easily be called "Mountain" and "Abyss". The essence of this correction is that there a "Big" player managed to get out of his position. There are two continuation options after the price has tested the "Iceberg -100%" correction. The first option is for the "Big" player to be very strong and win the battle with the other participants. Then we have a correction of between -25% and -50% of the "Iceberg" momentum and then a continuation of the price movement in the direction of the position of the strong "Big" player. The second option is that the "Big" player has freed himself from his position and has entered the market in a position opposite to his own. By adding his position to the other "Big" players, he gives a new impulse to the price movement and follows a big impulse and a new "Iceberg" model, opposite to the first one. A mandatory condition for a test of the "Iceberg -100%" level is that the price stops at this level and makes a correction. The "Iceberg -100%" model consists of two impulses - the second impulse is the size of the first impulse!!!

The "Potential (1) -125%", "Potential (2) -150%" and "Potential (3) -175%" corrections determine how far the correction movement can continue. According to our observations, these are frequently reached levels of the corrective price movement. Reaching these levels is a fast and powerful process. This is related to the increased liquidity at the expense of the stop losses of other players, regrouping of the positions of the "Big" players or long-term operations of Central Banks.





The indicator has two main concepts of use.

Concept 1 - shows "Trends" and "Corrections" from a large time frame. By default, the indicator is set to work on this concept - three "Moving averages" from time frame D1 with periods of 21, 14 and 7 days, "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" also from time frame D1.

Concept 2 - shows "Tendencies" and "Corrections" from a smaller time frame. For example, If we use the "D1" time frame for the "Trend", then for the tendencies we will have to set the "Moving averages" on the current time frame, and the "Zig-zag" and the "Correction levels" one time frame higher - three "Moving averages" from time frame H1 with periods of 24, 16 and 8 hours, "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame H4.

The combination of the two concepts provides an opportunity to trade the "Impulses" of tendencies (three H1 "Moving averages" that move in the same direction without crossing over a relatively long period of time ) in relation to trend (three D1 "Мoving averages" that move in the same direction without crossing over a relatively long period of time ). This way, you can trade "Correction Levels" into "Correction Levels" from a higher time frame.







Since the "MR Trend Corrections" indicator is an auxiliary tool, we recommend using it in combination with our other indicators to confirm trend movement or its reversal.

The features of our indicator are as follows:



The indicator shows the "Impulse" movement of the price and their "Corrections". Which "Impulse" movements are important and which are not are determined according to the author's methodology.

It shows the distance between the "Correction Levels" in pips, which makes it easier to make decisions about whether to trade the distances between them.

The indicator can use each of the nested indicators on its own, allowing you to combine them to meet the many requirements of traders.

In combination with the "MR Reversal Patterns" indicator and its trading models, you can track how the price moves in the "Impulse" and where the price ends its corrections.

In combination with the "MR Range Breakouts" indicator, you can track the places where the volumes accumulate in the "Balances" and "Ranges" along the trend. Then the volumes of these places are absorbed in the "Correction" movements.

In combination with the "MR Volume POC Levels" indicator, you can track the places where volumes are absorbed and accumulated. You will notice that in the "Impulse" movements, the volumes participate in the entrainment of the price movement in the direction of the "Impulse", and in the "Corrections" new places arise with volumes that keep the price movement in the range.

Combined with the "MR Sentiments by volumes" indicator, you can track how long the imbalance between buyers and sellers is in favor of the "Impulsive" price movement and when there is a rearrangement between them at the beginning and at the end of "Corrections".





We also use other combinations to trade only the "Impulses" of tendencies in relation to trend.



For traders with a "Scalping" trading style, the following combinations are suitable:

- If you are trading on the M1 time frame, we recommend using - 3 EMAs from time frame M15 (24,16,8) + 3 EMAs from time frame M1 (24,16,8), "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame M5.

- If you are trading on the M5 time frame, we recommend using - 3 EMAs from time frame Н1 (24,16,8) + 3 EMAs from time frame M5 (24,16,8), "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame M15.

For traders who trade on time frames M15 - H1, the following combinations are suitable - 3 EMAs from time frame D1 (21,14,7) + 3 EMAs from time frame H1 (24,16,8), "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame H4.

For traders who trade on time frame H4, the following combinations are suitable - 3 EMAs from time frame 1W + 3 EMAs from time frame H4 (21,14,7), "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame D1.





Indicator settings:



Show Multi Time Frame MAs from: - Multi time frame on which to calculate the "Moving Averages". By default, the indicator works with data from time frame D1.

Bars History for MAs calculation: - Number of bars on which the indicator works from multi time frame D1.

Show Multi Time Frame Correction from: - Multi time frame on which to calculate the "Zig-Zag" and "Correction Levels". By default, the indicator works with data from time frame D1.

Bars History for Correction calculation: - Number of bars on which the indicator works from multi time frame D1.



Section "Visual Trading Styles Settings"

Style 1: Show Moving Averages - Shows or not "Moving Averages".

Style 2: Show Zig-Zag - Shows or not "Zig-Zag".

Style 3: Show Correction Levels - Shows or not "Correction Levels".

Style 4: Delete inactive Correction Levels - Shows or deletes inactive "Correction Levels". The shows of inactive corrections is for the purpose of researching the history of a financial instrument.

Style 5: Show active Levels short Info text - Show an abbreviated form of information about "Correction Levels". If not, it shows an expanded form of the "Correction Levels" information.

Style 6: Show Pips Info text - Shows or not Pips Info text.



Section "Moving Averages Settings"

In this section you can set the visual and technical details for "Moving Averages".



Section "Zig-Zag Settings"

In this section you can set the visual details for "Zig-Zag".



Section "Correction Line Settings"

In this section you can set the visual details for "Correction Line".



Section "Correction Levels Text Settings"

In this section you can set the visual and technical details for "Correction Levels Text".



Section "Pips Info Text Settings"

Use manual Pips calculation - Allows to choose between manual or automatic mode to calculate the Pips between two corrections. By default, automatic mode is on. We provide this option because different "Brokers" provide different forms of information about the same financial instrument. For example, one "Broker" provides information about the financial instrument "NAS100" with 1 decimal place, and another "Broker" with 2 decimal places. The manual Pips calculation form allows you to make the values for the pips shown in the indicator the same.

Characters after the decimal point - In manual Pips calculation mode you can choose how many decimal places to calculate pips.