MR Trend Corrections 4

We publish the indicator as a useful tool in trading and call this indicator the "Swiss Army Knife" because it provides many possibilities and combinations to help understand the material on the "Masters of Risk" trading system. The indicator itself is not part of the tools used in the "Masters of Risk" trading system.


Warning: On 15.10.2025 the sale of the indicator in this format will be discontinued!!!
The size and description of the indicator became too large. For this reason, the indicator will be divided into two parts and will be sold as two separate indicators. The "trend correction" part was published under the name "Impulses and Corrections 4", and the part regarding "moving averages" was published by the name "Trend Acceleration 4". Please read the description of the new indicators, as the latest update of the "MR Trend Corrections 4" indicator includes these two new indicators...



The indicator consists of 3 separate multi-timeframe indicators, which in combination with each other help to reduce the "noise" of false signals.

  • The first of the indicators are three "Moving averages". In trend they work well, but unfortunately the same cannot be said when we are in Range.
  • The second of the indicators is a modified "Zig-Zag". We use 3 bars on the left, 3 bars on the right and one bar in the middle to define the fractal. The indicator itself gives a lagging signal, but is very good at identifying "Impulse" price movements.
  • The third of the indicators is a modified "Fibonacci Levels". The idea is simple - we divide the "Impulse" price movement into equal parts of 25% each. This is what works in markets.

The combination of the three indicators helps you not to be "Lost in the Trend"!!!

Now we will explain the "Corrections" made by the price movement. Since we have not found anything meaningful as an explanation in the books we have and on the internet, we will use our own terminology for this.

  • "Potential (1) +25%" and "Potential (2) +50%" corrections determine how far the movement along the trend is possible to continue. According to our observations, these are the levels most often reached by the price movement. Reaching these levels is a slow and difficult process. It is very possible that this has to do with the "limit barriers" that the "Big" players put up or the fixing of their positions. If we have weak and short "Impulses", we wait... A trend reversal is possible at these correction levels!!!
  • As "Base 0%" we use 0%, where the corrections start. The "Base 0%" is always at the end of the impulse price movement!!!
  • The "Short -25%" correction is the first level that the price corrects. This is a very interesting level of correction. From our experience, we have two findings about this: 1. This level is tested in a "strong trend" and the next impulse of the price movement starts from it. The important thing is that there is no long-term holding of the price in the form of "Range". If there is no "Range", we call the correction "Strong"!!! 2. If there is a "Range" we have the following finding.The battle between the "Big" players in the market has been going on for a long time and this has been seen by other market players. In such a case, the continuation is by testing the next correction of -50%. In that case, we call the -25% correction "Weak"!!!
  • In the "Normal -50%" correction, there is nothing interesting. This is a "system" fix. Usually at this level there is some volume to be absorbed by the "Big" players in the market!!!
  • The most interesting is the next level of correction, which we have called "Deep -75%". This is a very interesting place. The essence of "Deep -75%" correction is as follows: A "big" player in the market holds an open position in the opposite direction of the price impulse (within the -100% correction). He has made interventions to reach his open position and to get out of it. However, other "Big" players saw this price movement and took action (more liquidity) to prevent it. In this case, we say that a "Big" player has remained in "Locked-in Range". The important thing to know is that in this level there is a battle between "Big" players and this level is very "Strong"!!!
  • The term "Iceberg -100%" is our suggestion, because that is how we liken this model in the markets. It can easily be called "Mountain" and "Abyss". The essence of this correction is that there a "Big" player managed to get out of his position. There are two continuation options after the price has tested the "Iceberg -100%" correction. The first option is for the "Big" player to be very strong and win the battle with the other participants. Then we have a correction of between -25% and -50% of the "Iceberg" momentum and then a continuation of the price movement in the direction of the position of the strong "Big" player. The second option is that the "Big" player has freed himself from his position and has entered the market in a position opposite to his own. By adding his position to the other "Big" players, he gives a new impulse to the price movement and follows a big impulse and a new "Iceberg" model, opposite to the first one. A mandatory condition for a test of the "Iceberg -100%" level is that the price stops at this level and makes a correction. The "Iceberg -100%" model consists of two impulses - the second impulse is the size of the first impulse!!!
  • The "Potential (1) -125%", "Potential (2) -150%" and "Potential (3) -175%" corrections determine how far the correction movement can continue. According to our observations, these are frequently reached levels of the corrective price movement. Reaching these levels is a fast and powerful process. This is related to the increased liquidity at the expense of the stop losses of other players, regrouping of the positions of the "Big" players or long-term operations of Central Banks.


The indicator has two main concepts of use.

  • Concept 1 - shows "Trends" and "Corrections" from a large time frame. By default, the indicator is set to work on this concept - three "Moving averages" from time frame D1 with periods of 21, 14 and 7 days, "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" also from time frame D1.
  • Concept 2 - shows "Tendencies" and "Corrections" from a smaller time frame. For example, If we use the "D1" time frame for the "Trend", then for the tendencies we will have to set the "Moving averages" on the current time frame, and the "Zig-zag" and the "Correction levels" one time frame higher - three "Moving averages" from time frame H1 with periods of 24, 16 and 8 hours, "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame H4.
  • The combination of the two concepts provides an opportunity to trade the "Impulses" of tendencies (three H1 "Moving averages" that move in the same direction without crossing over a relatively long period of time) in relation to trend (three D1  "Мoving averages" that move in the same direction without crossing over a relatively long period of time). This way, you can trade "Correction Levels" into "Correction Levels" from a higher time frame.


Since the "MR Trend Corrections" indicator is an auxiliary tool, we recommend using it in combination with our other indicators to confirm trend movement or its reversal.

The features of our indicator are as follows:

  • The indicator shows the "Impulse" movement of the price and their "Corrections". Which "Impulse" movements are important and which are not are determined according to the author's methodology.
  • It shows the distance between the "Correction Levels" in pips, which makes it easier to make decisions about whether to trade the distances between them.
  • The indicator can use each of the nested indicators on its own, allowing you to combine them to meet the many requirements of traders.
  • In combination with the "MR Reversal Patterns" indicator and its trading models, you can track how the price moves in the "Impulse" and where the price ends its corrections.
  • In combination with the "MR Range Breakouts" indicator, you can track the places where the volumes accumulate in the "Balances" and "Ranges" along the trend. Then the volumes of these places are absorbed in the "Correction" movements.
  • In combination with the "MR Volume POC Levels" indicator, you can track the places where volumes are absorbed and accumulated. You will notice that in the "Impulse" movements, the volumes participate in the entrainment of the price movement in the direction of the "Impulse", and in the "Corrections" new places arise with volumes that keep the price movement in the range.
  • Combined with the "MR Sentiments by volumes" indicator, you can track how long the imbalance between buyers and sellers is in favor of the "Impulsive" price movement and when there is a rearrangement between them at the beginning and at the end of "Corrections".


We also use other combinations to trade only the "Impulses" of tendencies in relation to trend.

      • For traders with a "Scalping" trading style, the following combinations are suitable:
      - If you are trading on the M1 time frame, we recommend using - 3 EMAs from time frame M15 (24,16,8) + 3 EMAs from time frame M1 (24,16,8), "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame M5.
      - If you are trading on the M5 time frame, we recommend using - 3 EMAs from time frame Н1 (24,16,8) + 3 EMAs from time frame M5 (24,16,8), "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame M15.
      • For traders who trade on time frames M15 - H1, the following combinations are suitable - 3 EMAs from time frame D1 (21,14,7) + 3 EMAs from time frame H1 (24,16,8), "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame H4.
      • For traders who trade on time frame H4, the following combinations are suitable - 3 EMAs from time frame 1W + 3 EMAs from time frame H4 (21,14,7), "Zig-zag" and "Correction levels" from time frame D1.


      If you liked the indicator, please support our work by giving 5 stars!!!

      For MetaTrader 5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94052


      Indicator settings:

      Show Multi Time Frame MAs from: - Multi time frame on which to calculate the "Moving Averages". By default, the indicator works with data from time frame D1.
      Bars History for MAs calculation: - Number of bars on which the indicator works from multi time frame D1.
      Show Multi Time Frame Correction from: - Multi time frame on which to calculate the "Zig-Zag" and "Correction Levels". By default, the indicator works with data from time frame D1.
      Bars History for Correction calculation: - Number of bars on which the indicator works from multi time frame D1.

      Section "Visual Trading Styles Settings"
      Style 1: Show Moving Averages - Shows or not "Moving Averages".
      Style 2: Show Zig-Zag - Shows or not "Zig-Zag".
      Style 3: Show Correction Levels - Shows or not "Correction Levels".
      Style 4: Delete inactive Correction Levels - Shows or deletes inactive "Correction Levels". The shows of inactive corrections is for the purpose of researching the history of a financial instrument.
      Style 5: Show active Levels short Info text - Show an abbreviated form of information about "Correction Levels". If not, it shows an expanded form of the "Correction Levels" information.
      Style 6: Show Pips Info text - Shows or not Pips Info text.

      Section "Moving Averages Settings"
      In this section you can set the visual and technical details for "Moving Averages".

      Section "Zig-Zag Settings"
      In this section you can set the visual details for "Zig-Zag".

      Section "Correction Line Settings"
      In this section you can set the visual details for "Correction Line".

      Section "Correction Levels Text Settings"
      In this section you can set the visual and technical details for "Correction Levels Text".

      Section "Pips Info Text Settings"
      Use manual Pips calculation - Allows to choose between manual or automatic mode to calculate the Pips between two corrections. By default, automatic mode is on. We provide this option because different "Brokers" provide different forms of information about the same financial instrument. For example, one "Broker" provides information about the financial instrument "NAS100" with 1 decimal place, and another "Broker" with 2 decimal places. The manual Pips calculation form allows you to make the values for the pips shown in the indicator the same.
      Characters after the decimal point - In manual Pips calculation mode you can choose how many decimal places to calculate pips.

        Produits recommandés
        Limitless MT4
        Dmitriy Kashevich
        Indicateurs
        Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
        King Binary Magnet Indicator
        Md Meraz Mahmud
        Indicateurs
        This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
        Binary Option Signal
        Yaroslav Varankin
        Indicateurs
        Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
        King Binary Sure Shot BO
        Md Meraz Mahmud
        Indicateurs
        The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
        Forex Beast Indicator
        Elias Mtwenge
        Indicateurs
        EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
        Signal From Level
        Yaroslav Varankin
        Indicateurs
        Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
        Shark Trading
        Yaroslav Varankin
        Indicateurs
        The indicator is designed to trade binary options on small time frames up to m 30 Signals The blue up arrow is a buy signal. The red dn arrow is a sell signal. The signal will appear together with the advent of a new candle  and during formation Signals on the current candle Expiration time one candle from the timeframe on which you are trading You can use moving average to filter out false signals. Or escort support levels. This tool is reliable in trading.
        Boba Binary
        Anthonius Soruh
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
        Cota Binary
        Anthonius Soruh
        5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
        Pct Multi Probability Indicator
        Fabio Albano
        Indicateurs
        The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
        Credible Cross System
        Muhammed Emin Ugur
        Indicateurs
        Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
        Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
        Indicateurs
        « Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
        Hammer Shooting Star
        Liang Wei Qin
        Indicateurs
        Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner Author: LIANG1990 Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision? Hammer Shooting Star v1.1  is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations. Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the cle
        Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
        Young Ho Seo
        5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
        Advanced Stochastic Scalper
        Evgeny Belyaev
        4.56 (16)
        Indicateurs
        Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
        Binary Smart System
        Ramzi Abuwarda
        Indicateurs
        **Découvrez le Système Intelligent Binaire : Votre Compagnon de Trading Ultime** Le Système Intelligent Binaire n'est pas simplement un indicateur ; c'est un outil de trading sophistiqué conçu méticuleusement pour doter les traders d'une précision exceptionnelle et des signaux opportuns sur divers marchés. Construit sur une base d'algorithmes de pointe et une collection exhaustive d'indicateurs techniques, ce système est la clé pour débloquer le succès en trading. **Composants de l'Indicateur
        Two Candles to Glory
        Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
        Indicateurs
        This is a Binary Options signal indicator. Extremely powerful for the 1 min chart. The signals are based on my personal tweak (based on real trial and error & backtested) of the RSI, ADX and Ichimoku and my observation on how price moves. It turns out, 2 candles expiry is the most consistent with this set up. How to use: 1. Wait for arrow signal to show. 2. Place a 2 candle expiry right after the close of the signal candle. So if you are trading a 1 min chart, place an expiry for 2 mins... if yo
        Trend Signal Pro mt4
        Francisco Mandomo Simbine
        Indicateurs
        Trend Signal PRO – Professional Trend Detection System Introduction The Trend Signal PRO is an advanced MetaTrader indicator that brings precision, transparency, and professionalism to your technical analysis. With permanent arrows, intelligent confirmations, and automated risk management, it is designed for traders who demand accuracy and consistency. Core Features High-Precision Signals Permanent colored arrows that never repaint Intelligent multi-layer confirmation system Customizable trend
        Belladonna
        Dmitriy Kashevich
        Indicateurs
        Belladonna is an advanced custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Hull Moving Average (HMA). It visualizes the trend direction using colored lines and arrows on the chart. The indicator is optimized to minimize lag and eliminate market noise, making it especially useful for short-term and medium-term trading.  Functions and Features: Moving Average Type: Hull Moving Average (based on two EMA/SMA lines). Calculation Methods: Support for different types of moving average (SMA, EMA,
        Professional Level
        Yaroslav Varankin
        Indicateurs
        indicator for trading binary options and forex trading. The indicator does not redraw the readings. when trading binary options, testing was performed. This indicator showed the good results correct predictions. Under these conditions, the eur / usd m1 chart, when a signal appears, the transaction opens in the direction indicated by the indicator for 5 candles, then the truth is (5 minutes since in us the 1-minute chart of a candlestick is 1 minute) the result was. When trading in the forex m
        Market Session Pro MT4
        Kambiz Shahriarynasab
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
        SuperTrend Alerts
        Libertas LLC
        3 (4)
        Indicateurs
        SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
        Forex Gump
        Andrey Kozak
        2.4 (5)
        Indicateurs
        Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
        SMC Venom Model BPR
        Ivan Butko
        Indicateurs
        L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
        Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.8 (20)
        Indicateurs
        Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
        Binary Smart Eye
        Ramzi Abuwarda
        Indicateurs
        L'indicateur MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" est conçu pour fournir des signaux de trading pour les options binaires et les marchés forex, fonctionnant sur une large gamme d'unités de temps, de M1 à W1. Il emploie une stratégie propriétaire qui combine des niveaux de tendance, une moyenne mobile intelligente et des périodes de trading optimisées pour identifier les points d'entrée potentiels. Voici une ventilation de ses principales caractéristiques : Analyse multi-timeframes : La polyvalence de l'indica
        Trend Strength Pro
        Andri Maulana
        Indicateurs
        Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
        FREE
        Trend Arrow Super
        Aleksandr Makarov
        5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
        Over Arrow
        Svyatoslav Kucher
        Indicateurs
        Over Arrow  - уникальный авторский индикатор, имеющий возможность отображения сигналов в направлении основной тенденции, или против нее. Over Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары, но лучше всего использовать его на средних временных периодах, таких как М30, Н1, Н4. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является наличие фильтра тенденции, при активации которого, сигналы будут появляться только в направлении основного движения. Параметры
        Naomi Binary Options
        Yaroslav Varankin
        Indicateurs
        The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unpr
        Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
        Bernhard Schweigert
        5 (6)
        Indicateurs
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
        Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.79 (98)
        Indicateurs
        Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
        Super Arrow Indicators MT4
        Yan Zhen Du
        Indicateurs
        The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
        RelicusRoad Pro
        Relicus LLC
        4.63 (106)
        Indicateurs
        Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
        IQ Gold Gann Levels
        INTRAQUOTES
        5 (4)
        Indicateurs
        Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
        Gold Channel XAUUSD
        Paulo Rocha
        5 (4)
        Indicateurs
        Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
        BinaryUniversal
        Andrey Spiridonov
        Indicateurs
        BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
        WeSpread
        Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
        Indicateurs
        The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
        Gold Titan King Scalper
        Dodong Christian Arnon
        Indicateurs
        Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
        Trend Symbol One Click Currency Correlations
        Senmune Toyokawa
        2 (1)
        Indicateurs
        Currency Strength Meter 1:Correctly identifying trends in foreign exchange investments is critical. 2:TrendSymbolOneClick quickly detects and displays trends that have just begun and those that have already been in place for an extended period of time. 3:There is also a USD JPY EUR GBP AUD NZD strength function. 4:Volatility allows you to know exactly when there is a major market move. 5:You can save time in your market analysis by using Trend Symbol One Click. 6:Analysis available from 1 minut
        Opening Range Breakout with targets
        AK Capital Markets Limited
        Indicateurs
        Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
        Dynamic Scalper System
        Vitalyi Belyh
        Indicateurs
        L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
        EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
        Borislav Shterev
        Indicateurs
        #EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
        High Degree Swing angles MT4
        Satya Prakash Mishra
        Indicateurs
        Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
        Abiroid Scanner NRTR
        Abir Pathak
        Indicateurs
        Detailed blog post with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762513 Features: This scanner will show: NRTR Basket Trading Trend direction Last NRTR Switch (breakout) - number of bars and if it was a high volume bar How many bars has the SR stayed steady for When price last entered an NRTR shadow When price bounced off the NRTR shadow back inside NRTR Explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762509 Basket Trading If you like to basket trade, then you can set multiple scann
        NAM Order Blocks
        NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
        3.67 (3)
        Indicateurs
        MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
        ATC AlgoZone Indicator
        Ameur Boudenne
        5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
        Forecast System
        Peter Maggen
        Indicateurs
        Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
        GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
        Kirk Lee Holloway
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
        Enigmera
        Ivan Stefanov
        5 (8)
        Indicateurs
        ENIGMERA : Le cœur du marché Important : La démo de MQL5.com fonctionne dans le Strategy Tester et peut ne pas refléter pleinement les fonctionnalités d'Enigmera. Consultez la description, les captures d'écran et la vidéo pour plus de détails. N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message si vous avez des questions ! Le code de l'indicateur a été entièrement réécrit. La version 3.0 ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités et corrige les bugs accumulés depuis le lancement de l'indicateur. Introduction Cet in
        Beast Super Signal
        Dustin Vlok
        4.73 (89)
        Indicateurs
        Vous recherchez un puissant indicateur de trading forex qui peut vous aider à identifier facilement des opportunités de trading rentables ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que le Beast Super Signal. Cet indicateur basé sur les tendances facile à utiliser surveille en permanence les conditions du marché, en recherchant de nouvelles tendances en développement ou en sautant sur celles existantes. Le Beast Super Signal donne un signal d'achat ou de vente lorsque toutes les stratégies internes s'alignent e
        The Positive Zone
        Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
        Indicateurs
        Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
        MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five Moving Average RTD
        Anon Candra N
        Indicateurs
        [V 1.00] MTF NRPA 5 Moving Average RTD est sorti ! Tableau de bord en temps réel avec flèche non repeinte. Si vous recherchez le meilleur indicateur de moyenne mobile, vous êtes sur la bonne page. Généralement, les gens installeront deux moyennes mobiles car l'intersection des deux moyennes mobiles (le croisement) déterminera la direction de la prochaine tendance des prix. Si la moyenne mobile rapide croise la moyenne mobile lente et rapide> lente, la tendance est à la hausse. Inversement, si
        Supreme Commander
        Ramon Sobrevals Arce
        4.13 (8)
        Indicateurs
        The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
        Scientific trade
        Aleksey Ivanov
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
        Linear Trend Predictor
        Vitalyi Belyh
        Indicateurs
        Linear Trend Predictor - Un indicateur de tendance qui combine des points d'entrée et des lignes de support de direction. Fonctionne sur le principe de franchissement du canal des prix haut/bas. L'algorithme de l'indicateur filtre le bruit du marché, prend en compte la volatilité et la dynamique du marché. Capacités de l'indicateur  À l'aide de méthodes de lissage, il montre la tendance du marché et les points d'entrée pour l'ouverture d'ordres d'ACHAT ou de VENTE.  Convient pour déterminer l
        PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
        PrecisionTradingSystems
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        L'oscillateur de l'indice de précision (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La version 2 a été soigneusement recodée pour être ultra-rapide à charger sur votre graphique, et quelques autres améliorations techniques ont été incorporées pour améliorer l'expérience. Le Pi-Osc a été créé pour fournir des signaux de synchronisation de trading précis conçus pour trouver des points d'épuisement extrêmes, les points auxquels les marchés sont contraints d'aller simplement pour élimin
        IQ FX Gann Levels
        INTRAQUOTES
        5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
        Wall Street Indicator
        Nicola Capatti
        Indicateurs
        Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Votre outil pour réussir dans le trading ! Vous en avez assez des outils qui promettent beaucoup mais offrent peu ? Notre Ultimate Arrow Indicator pour MT4 est la solution définitive qui propulsera votre trading à un niveau supérieur. Cet indicateur a été conçu avec une précision chirurgicale pour vous offrir des signaux clairs, fiables et sans compromis. Voici pourquoi Ultimate Arrow Indicator est le choix idéal pour les traders expérimentés et les débutants : Perform
        POWR Rise Coming
        Trade Indicators LLC
        Indicateurs
        This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
        Plus de l'auteur
        MR Trend Corrections 5
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        Indicateurs
        We publish the indicator as a useful tool in trading and call this indicator the "Swiss Army Knife" because it provides many possibilities and combinations to help understand the material on the "Masters of Risk" trading system. The indicator itself is not part of the tools used in the "Masters of Risk" trading system. Warning: On 15.10.2025 the sale of the indicator in this format will be discontinued!!! The size and description of the indicator became too large. For this reason, the indicator
        MR Reversal Patterns 4
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
        MR Sentiments by volumes 4
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        Indicateurs
        "Sentiments of traders" in the financial markets is a topic that has been of interest to us for a long time. In time, we could not find the right formula to define these sentiments. We went through many stages in the search for the right methodology - from taking data from external sources to calculate open positions of buyers and sellers to calculating tick volumes, but still we were not satisfied with the results. The calculation of open positions of buyers and sellers from external sources ha
        MR Range Breakouts 4
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        " A trading range occurs when a financial instrument trades between constant high and low prices over a period of time. The upper part of the trading range of a financial instrument often provides price resistance, while the lower part of the trading range usually offers price support.  Traders can enter in the direction of a breakout or breakdown from a trading range... " This is the "Classical Theory" understanding of ranges. We have a different understanding of the nature of ranges and the
        MR Volume Profile Rectangles 4
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        Indicateurs
        A "Volume Profile" is an advanced charting indicator that displays total volume traded at every price level over a user specified time period. The main components of the volume profile are POC ( Point Of Control - the price level, at which the maximum number of contracts were executed during a selected period), VAH ( Value Area High - the highest price in the Value Area) and VAL ( Value Area Low - the lowest price in the Value Area). When we settled on the original indicator, we spent a lot of
        MR Volume POC Levels 4
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        5 (3)
        Indicateurs
        The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
        MR Dynamic POC 4
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        Indicateurs
        The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
        MR Reversal Patterns 5
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
        MR Range Breakouts 5
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        5 (2)
        Indicateurs
        " A trading range occurs when a financial instrument trades between constant high and low prices over a period of time. The upper part of the trading range of a financial instrument often provides price resistance, while the lower part of the trading range usually offers price support.  Traders can enter in the direction of a breakout or breakdown from a trading range... " This is the "Classical Theory" understanding of ranges. We have a different understanding of the nature of ranges and the
        MR Volume POC Levels 5
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        Indicateurs
        The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
        MR Volume Profile Rectangles 5
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        Indicateurs
        A "Volume Profile" is an advanced charting indicator that displays total volume traded at every price level over a user specified time period. The main components of the volume profile are POC ( Point Of Control - the price level, at which the maximum number of contracts were executed during a selected period), VAH ( Value Area High - the highest price in the Value Area) and VAL ( Value Area Low - the lowest price in the Value Area). When we settled on the original indicator, we spent a lot of
        MR Dynamic POC 5
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        Indicateurs
        The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
        MR Sentiments by volumes 5
        Sergey Khramchenkov
        Indicateurs
        "Sentiments of traders" in the financial markets is a topic that has been of interest to us for a long time. In time, we could not find the right formula to define these sentiments. We went through many stages in the search for the right methodology - from taking data from external sources to calculate open positions of buyers and sellers to calculating tick volumes, but still we were not satisfied with the results. The calculation of open positions of buyers and sellers from external sources ha
        Filtrer:
        Aucun avis
        Répondre à l'avis