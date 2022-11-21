Price Pattern Trader

OPTIMIZE BEFORE USE. Give stars for support if you like.

Price Pattern Trader trade GPB/USD 1 hr charts with fixed lots.  If you can find others in optimization to use then try it out.  The EA trades candlestick price patterns like bullish and bearish engulfing, hammers and dojis among others along with logic of ohlc. It is not reliant on any past and is not using any indicators so trade forward.    It was built on data from Nov. 2021 till Nov. 2022

Önerilen ürünler
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harmonik desen tarayıcı ve tüccar. Bazı Grafik desenleri de Dahil edilen desenler: ABCD deseni Gartley deseni yarasa deseni şifre deseni 3Sürücü deseni Siyah Kuğu deseni Beyaz Kuğu deseni Quasimodo deseni veya Üzeri Alt deseni Alternatif Yarasa deseni kelebek deseni Derin Yengeç deseni Yengeç deseni Köpekbalığı deseni FiveO deseni baş ve omuzlar desen Artan Üçgen deseni bir iki üç desen Ve 8 özel desen Voenix, 25 çizelge ve fibonacci modelini destekleyen çok zaman dilimli ve çok çiftli bir harm
Phoenixvest
Sahar Eisa Rezaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
The "Phoenix vest" Expert Advisor is a powerful solution based on advanced market analysis and data processing technologies. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms for time series and multitimeframe analysis and complex mathematical models, it ensures high accuracy in forecasts and automates trading processes. The EA is designed to combine performance and reliability, making it an effective tool for trading.   Advantages of The "Phoenix vest" Expert Advisor: Realistic Testing:  Trades executed duri
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
KP Grid
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Uzman Danışmanlar
KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Uzman Danışmanlar
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Candle Pattern Dashboard for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Gold Champions
Maria Julieta Frias Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited time offer for $59. Launch promotion Price will go up soon.   NO MARTINGALE!!!    LOW DD!!!   GOLD CHAMPIONS is a new EA designed through a new AI system that operates in the Forex market and is designed GOLD/XAUUSD with excellent results. Developed by a team of experienced traders with more than 10 years of trading experience. It uses a powerful algorithm to detect fluctuations in the market and make entries with a high profit ratio and limiting losses. Key Features: Integrated Strat
Ultra KZM MT4
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Travia
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Uzman Danışmanlar
Travia – Daily Fibonacci Pivot Expert Advisor Travia is a smart, lightweight Expert Advisor built around daily Fibonacci pivot analysis. It trades structured breakouts from key pivot zones and manages each position automatically using a two-target system. No martingale, no grid, no hidden logic — only clean, rule-based trading. Trading Logic Travia calculates daily Fibonacci pivots (PP, BC, TC, R1, R2, S1, S2) from the previous day’s data. When price breaks above the Top Central (TC) or below
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
AlphaWave FX
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaWave FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
Mr Beast 3 EMA
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
MR BEAST 3 EMA DISTANCE RECOMENTED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pa
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
Fiery Pinnacle FX
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiery Pinnacle USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Göstergeler
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
ThreeKLines
Xianba Xia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Outline A strategy based on K-line shape requires only three K-lines. Grasping opportunities quickly when the market is emotional can not only get into the market as soon as possible, but also make great profits. Understand the market through three K-lines. Parameter Lots: The basic position at the time of placing an order is 0.1 by default. SlipPage: Consider the impact of sliding points in trading，Default 3 base points.
TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
TickStorm
Edouard Perchet
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
TickStorm is the result of a 6 months team research and integrates a new approach in the art of ticks analysis. The EA operation algorithm uses retracements velocity to decide if there is a trading opportunity or not. These retracements are spotted by analyzing several ticks matrices on different periods of time and confronting them together in order to gain an edge over the market. We developed new tools to efficiently detect any unusual activity and we created an original and adaptive closing
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
* BU, ÇOK SAYIDA EVRİM GEÇİRMİŞ, ESKİ BİR YAPAY ZEKA OLMAYAN HİPOTEZ. VE BU, YAPAY ZEKANIN BİLE DOĞRU ŞEKİLDE KODLAYAMADIĞI BİR ŞEY. ÇALIŞMALARIMA DESTEK VERİN. GİRDİLER NET VE BU, ŞİMDİ SEÇİLEBİLECEK BİR SEÇENEK OLARAK İYİLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR. TEST EDİP KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN. SADECE OPTİMİZE ETTİNİZSE SATIN ALIN. Bu, optimizasyon yapmayı bilen ve kendi çıkarları doğrultusunda kâr elde etmek isteyen yatırımcılar içindir. RİSK PARAMETRELERİNİZİ SİZ AYARLARSINIZ. İstenirse, işe yaramayan
Matrix Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060 Matrix Hacker yalnızca korunan hesaplar içindir ve rastgele yürüyüş kullanır, geçmiş önemli değildir. EA, piyasada istikrarlı bir temel oluşturmaya ve hem teklifleri hem de teklifleri kapsamaya kararlıdır. Tüccarına göre değişen miktar ve hacimlerde teklifler alır ve satar. Bu, yeni başlayanlar için önerilmez, çünkü hala optimizasyon hakkında bilgi sahibi olmayı ve aşırı kaldıraç kullanmamayı gerektirir. Daha küçük pipleri ölçeklemek
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Sabır, stressiz saç derisinin anahtarıdır. 200 hareketli ortalamayı geçtiğini gördüğünüzde okları değiştirin ve hareketli ortalama filtresi olmadan son salınım noktasından genişleyerek bir trend oluşturun. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri için güzel, gün içi hareketlere ivme kazandırıyor. Kolaylıkla 20 pip alın veya sondaki durakları kullanarak daha büyük trendler için daha uzun kalın. Bu göstergeden gerçekten büyük işlemlerin fotoğraflarındaki örneklere bakın. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri en iyi son
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Güncelleme! 100 ve 200 seviyelerine oklar eklendi. Bu gösterge, uç noktalara erişim için doğrudur ve öncelikle 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri için satın alma pozisyonları için destekler. Diğer zaman dilimleri kullanılabilir ancak seviyeler farklıdır. Daha iyi bir osilatördür ve farkı görmek için diğerleriyle karşılaştırır. Nöro ağ kavramlarını kullanarak günlük ticaret. Bu gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için sinyaller üretmek için temel nöro ağ biçimlerini kullanır. Göstergeyi 1 dakikalık grafik
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Yalnızca HİSSE SENETLERİ(CFD'ler) İÇİN GÜNLÜK TİCARETİ. Ticaret emek ister. Tüm girişleri ve çıkışları size bildirecek hiçbir kısayol veya gösterge yoktur. Kâr, akıl durumundan gelir. Göstergeler, para yönetimi ve başarı psikolojisi ile birlikte kullanılacak araçlardır. Hacim profilindeki dengesizlikleri bulun. Ticaret fiyat hacmi dengesizlikleri. Kapanışta ve açılışta ve haberlerde birçok dengesizlik olur. Hisse senetlerinde alıcılara karşı satıcılara bakın. Fiyat üzerinde kimin kontrol sahi
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge yalnızca XAU/USD, 1 dakikalık grafikler içindir. Her çiftin benzersiz özellikleri ve fiyat hareketleri vardır. Bu gösterge ile V şeklinde geri dönüşler yapın. Saç derisi, takip eden durakları kullanarak satın alır ve daha aşırı oldukları ve ani satışlara neden olabileceği için haberlerden kaçınır. Geriye dönük testte 1 dakikalık zaman dilimine ekleyin ve ters alımları görün. Gösterge asla yeniden boyamaz veya yeniden hesaplamaz. YALNIZCA AKTİF SAATLERDE TİCARET YAPIN
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 Bu EA, Forex Ters Göstergesine dayanmaktadır. Sistemi manuel olarak takas etmeyi tercih ediyorsanız, göstergeyi indirin ve deneyin. EA, trendi takip edecek ve buna göre pozisyonlar açacaktır. Sonuçlar, daha düşük düşüş ile istikrarlı kazançlar gösteriyor, ancak neyin işe yaradığını görmek için arka test cihazı, optimize edici ve zaman dilimlerinde denemeler yapın. Gösterilen tüm sonuçlar varsayımsaldır. Not: Bu bir martingale veya ızgara değildir.
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
BU, KULLANICILAR İÇİN OPTİMİZASYONDAKİ KARMAŞIKLIK VE KARIŞIKLIK NEDENİYLE KURTARMA OLMADAN BASİT VERSİYONA GERİ DÖNDÜ TEST VE KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN. SADECE OPTİMİZE ETMİŞSENİZ SATIN ALIN. Bu, nasıl optimize edileceğini bilen ve kendi değerlerine göre karlı olmak isteyen yatırımcılar içindir. RİSK PARAMETRELERİNİZİ SİZ AYARLARSINIZ. Seçerseniz işe yaramayan işlemler için durdurmalarla yüksek kazanma oranı. Uzun ömürlülük için riski azaltın. Bu, tüm hesaplarda çalışır ve bir risk
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arz ve talep ticaretini otomatikleştirin. Pazar yap. Bu EA, herkesin sattığı ve taklit ettiği popüler arz ve talep göstergesinden esinlenerek yapılmıştır. EA, bir piyasa oluşturarak ticarete ve riskten korunmaya devam ediyor. Riskten korunma amaçlı olmayan hesaplarda da işlem görebilir. Riskleri değerlendirmeli ve zaman dilimlerini, parti büyüklüklerini ve riskten korunma yeteneklerini kullanmalıdır. Toplamda yaklaşık bir ay boyunca aynı anda birden fazla çift üzerinde işlem yaptım. Sistem
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant Bot, EUR/USD için bir saatlik zaman diliminde trend ticareti içindir. Set dosyası yok, ancak diğer çiftler kullanılıyorsa, optimizasyona ihtiyacı olabilir. Bot hakkında: Genetik üretimi kullanır ve ticaret yapmak için ATR'yi kullanır. Eğrinin oturmasını önlemek için ileri yürüme periyodu kullanıldı EA, her ticarette durak kullanır. Para yönetimi, bakiye yüzdesi ile bir ölçeklendirmedir Geri çekilme dönemi 2003-2020 arasındadır ve ileriye yürüme 2020-2022 arasındadır. (Resimlere bakın).
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aracı süreleri, stratejinin oluşturulduğundan farklı olacaktır. Crypto Net, 1 saatlik zaman dilimlerinde BTCUSD  Stratejiyi geliştirmek için genetik evrimi kullanır. Bu EA, ATR ve Ichimoku göstergelerini takip eden trendi ticaret yapıyor. Bu, Monte Carlo ve Walk Forward dahil olmak üzere bir dizi sağlam testten geçirildi ve geçti. Girişler: Minimum risk olan hesabın yüzdesi. Maksimum lot sayısı Ticareti durdurma zamanları Başka hiçbir şey değişmez.
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
*KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN* EUR/USD için Optimize Edilmiş Forex Ticaret Stratejisi Bir Uzman Danışman (EA) ile bir veya iki yıl içinde önemli bir servete ulaşmak gerçekçi olmayan bir iddiadır. Geriye dönük testler ve gerçek ticaret, EUR/USD döviz çiftine odaklanır. Bu Strateji Hakkında: Bu, daha fazla ilerleme potansiyeliyle birlikte stratejimizin ilk yinelemesini temsil ediyor. %100 kaliteli verilerle titizlikle test edilmiştir, MT4 hataları içermez. Strateji, mantıksal bir trend
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Down Under, AUD/USD çiftini 1 saatlik bir zaman diliminde işlem görür. Bu EA, ATR ve OHLC'yi takas eder. Bu zaman çerçevesinde bu çift için biçimlendirilmiştir. Bileşik bir min ile kullanılır. parti büyüklüğü ve maks. lot büyüklüğü. Bakiyelerin yüzdesi, kazanan işlemlerde birleştirilir. Bakiye dalgalandıkça, parti büyüklüğü de değişir. Ayarlar: mm risk % mm sürü maksimum lot Değişecek başka bir şey yok. Bunun martingale veya riskten korunma yetenekleri yoktur. Değiştirilecek tek diğer özel
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBP/USD 1hr. Bu EA, momentum ve oturumları takas eder. Bunun sabit bir parti bileşeni vardır ve geliştikçe TP'yi değiştirmeye devam edecektir. Ayarlar: Lot büyüklüğü Değişecek başka bir şey yok. Bunun martingale veya riskten korunma yetenekleri yoktur. Değiştirilecek tek diğer özellik, işlem yapıyorsanız, GBP/USD CFD'leridir. Bunu, komisyoncu platformunda ondalık basamakla değiştirin. Risk Reddi Vadeli İşlemler, Opsiyonlar ve Döviz ticaretinin hepsinin büyük potansiyel ödülleri vardır,
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Öklid, 8 yıl önce bulduğum benzersiz bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Bu EA, bu sistemin bir parçasıdır. Kapalı sistem olarak çalışmaktadır. EA, bir trend yakalamak için açı derecesi doğru olduğunda bir satın alma başlatacaktır. Durdurma kaybı, açıdan %10'dur. Bu kadar basit. Girişler: % del saldo in lotti 1 micro lotto per $ 1.000 lotlarda bakiye yüzdesi Hacim üst lotlar = maksimum lot miktarı Kâr seviyesini al = varsayılan 50 pip Nasıl yapılır ve dikkate alınması gerekenler: Stoploss yerleşikti
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
HERKES İÇİN BİR GÖSTERGE Pip Scalper è per le tendenze dello scalping. Rimani nelle tendenze più a lungo con questo indicatore. Funziona su tutti i tempi e le risorse. Raccogli pip giornalieri con questo strumento. Usa la media mobile 200 per filtrare le operazioni. Si consigliano tempi più brevi. Utilizzare per il day trading. Informazioni e modalità di utilizzo: Pips Scalper si basa sul trend trading a lungo termine. Acquista in blu Vendi su Rosso Usa 200 medie mobili come filtro e fai tr
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
TEST ÖNCESİ OPTİMİZASYON YAPIN VE EN İYİ GİRDİLERİ BULMAK İÇİN KULLANIN Hey tüccarlar! MT4 platformunuz için son teknoloji ürünü bir Uzman Danışman mı istiyorsunuz? Evrimleşmiş Trendlerden başka bir yere bakmayın! Makine öğrenimi teknolojisiyle oluşturulan bu güçlü ticaret algoritması, 1 Saatlik zaman dilimlerinde GBP/USD ticareti yapmaya odaklanır. Ancak optimizasyon için diğer varlıkları ve zaman çerçevelerini denemekten çekinmeyin! Girişleri kendi risk toleransınıza uyacak şekilde özelleşti
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt