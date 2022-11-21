Price Pattern Trader

OPTIMIZE BEFORE USE. Give stars for support if you like.

Price Pattern Trader trade GPB/USD 1 hr charts with fixed lots.  If you can find others in optimization to use then try it out.  The EA trades candlestick price patterns like bullish and bearish engulfing, hammers and dojis among others along with logic of ohlc. It is not reliant on any past and is not using any indicators so trade forward.    It was built on data from Nov. 2021 till Nov. 2022

