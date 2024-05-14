KingSequence

hint: my basic indicators are used like that KingLevel combind with KingSequence will provides basic insights of the price action of the markets and KingSequenceSgn is just for the convienent for watching. And plus with Forex Trading mentor subsccription I will assist you to win the market at first later if it's great will be upgraded to King Forex trading mentor.

Slide 1: Title Slide

Title: Unveiling Market Rhythms with Advanced Price Momentum Analysis

Subtitle: A Revolutionary Trading Indicator Powered by Proprietary Oscillators

Slide 2: Problem

Title: The Challenge of Timely Market Entry and Exit

  • Traders struggle to identify precise entry and exit points for maximum profitability.
  • Existing indicators often lag behind price action, leading to missed opportunities and potential losses.

Slide 3: Solution

Title: Introducing a Cutting-Edge Trading Indicator**

  • Leverages advanced price momentum analysis techniques to anticipate market movements.
  • Employs proprietary oscillators that capture the inherent rhythm of supply and demand.
  • Provides objective and timely signals for informed trading decisions.

Slide 4: Key Features

Title: Unparalleled Market Timing and Analytics

  • Proprietary oscillators based on the principles of price momentum analysis.
  • Objective signals for entry, exit, and trend identification.
  • Customizable parameters to suit individual trading styles.

Slide 5: Benefits

Title: Empowering Traders with Unprecedented Insights**

For more convenient use as showing sign on main chart, please try the "KingSequenceSgn" indicator

  • Enhance trading accuracy and profitability.
  • Optimize risk management and minimize losses.
  • Gain a competitive edge in the dynamic trading landscape.

Slide 6: Integration with Kinglevel Indicators

Title: Synergizing for Unmatched Trading Success**

  • Seamless integration with Kinglevel indicators for comprehensive analysis.
  • Leverage the strengths of both indicator suites for amplified results.
  • Unlock a new level of market understanding and trading proficiency.

Slide 7: Call to Action

Title: Elevate Your Trading to New Heights**

  • Experience the power of advanced price momentum analysis.
  • Gain a decisive advantage in the trading markets.
  • Sign up for a free trial today!

Additional Notes:

  • The pitch deck can be further enhanced with visuals, such as charts and graphs, to demonstrate the effectiveness of the PMO indicator.
  • Case studies and testimonials from satisfied users can be added to bolster credibility and showcase the indicator's real-world impact.
  • The call to action should be clear and compelling, urging potential users to take the next step and experience the PMO indicator firsthand
Alert : when you use the demo version, please modify the testing time period instead of default


Önerilen ürünler
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır , her mumda sinyaller üreterek her an neler olduğunu tam olarak bilmenizi sağlar. Happy Scalping kanalına katılın: MQL5 Yeniden çizim yapmaz : Mevcut mumun sinyali gerçek ZAMAN da üretilir, bu da mum hala şekillenirken, fiyatın bir önceki mumun kapanışına göre yukarı ya da aşağı gitmesine bağlı olarak değişebileceği anlamına gelir. Ancak bir kez mum kapanınca , sinyalin rengi tamamen sabit kalır . Değ
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "WPR ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama", Yeniden Çizilme Yok. - WPR, scalping için en iyi osilatörlerden biridir. - "WPR ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama" Göstergesi, WPR osilatörünün Hızlı ve Yavaş Hareketli Ortalamalarını görmenizi sağlar. - Gösterge, fiyat düzeltmelerini çok erken görme fırsatı sunar. - Bu göstergeyi parametreler aracılığıyla ayarlamak çok kolaydır, herhangi bir zaman diliminde kullanılabilir. - Resimlerde Alış ve Satış giriş koşullarını görebilirsiniz. - Alış
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Göstergeler
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Göstergeler
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Göstergeler
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF Ichimoku MT4 için. - Ichimoku göstergesi en güçlü trend göstergelerinden biridir. HTF - Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge Trend Yatırımcıları için mükemmeldir ve Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle birleştirilebilir. - HTF Ichimoku Göstergesi, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinden Ichimoku'yu mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar. - Yukarı trend - mavi olanın üzerindeki kırmızı çizgi (ve her iki çizgi de bulutun üzerindedir) / Aşağı trend - mavi olanın altı
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Göstergeler
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
UTBot with HTS filter
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Göstergeler
Advanced UT Bot & HTS Indicator This indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that combines two methods: UT Bot and HTS (Higher Timeframe Smoothing) , to generate accurate buy and sell signals. 1. Indicator Structure Works within the main chart window and utilizes 11 buffers to store various data points, including arrows (buy/sell signals) and bands from both UT Bot and HTS systems. Uses colored arrows to represent different trading conditions: Blue arrows : Normal buy signals. Red arro
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Göstergeler
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Göstergeler
GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanan bu araç, net giriş noktaları için yön okları gösterir ve scalper'ların değişken piyasa koşullarında güvenle hareket etmelerini sağlar. Gösterge, PRIMARY ve SECONDARY uyarı oklarından oluşur. PRIMARY sinyalleri, trend yönündeki değişikliği gösteren Beyaz ve
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Göstergeler
ENIGMERA: Pazarın Kalbi Önemli: MQL5.com demosu Strategy Tester'da çalışır ve Enigmera'nın tüm işlevlerini tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Daha fazla bilgi için açıklamayı, ekran görüntülerini ve videoyu kontrol edin. Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, bana mesaj göndermekten çekinmeyin! Göstergenin kodu tamamen yeniden yazılmıştır. 3.0 sürümü, yeni işlevler ekler ve göstergenin başlangıcından bu yana biriken hataları giderir. Giriş Bu gösterge ve ticaret sistemi, finansal piyasalara dikkat çekici bir ya
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda karşıl
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf Sürüm 2, grafiklerinizde hızlı bir şekilde yüklenmek üzere dikkatle yeniden kodlandı ve deneyimi artırmak için bazı teknik geliştirmeler de içerdi. Pi-Osc, herkesin stoplarını almak için zorlanan pazarların gitmek zorunda kaldığı aşırı yorgunluk noktalarını bulmak için tasarlanmış doğru ticaret zamanlama sinyalleri sunmak amacıyla oluşturuldu. Bu ürün, aşırı noktaların nerede olduğunu bilmek gibi yaşlı bir sorun
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Ticaret Başarınız için Araç! Çok şey vaat eden ama az şey sunan araçlardan bıktınız mı? MT4 için Ultimate Arrow Indicator, ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşıyan nihai çözümünüzdür. Bu gösterge, size net, güvenilir ve tavizsiz sinyaller sunmak için cerrahi bir hassasiyetle tasarlanmıştır. İşte bu yüzden Ultimate Arrow Indicator, deneyimli trader'lar ve yeni başlayanlar için ideal bir seçimdir: Olağanüstü Performans - Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlar 1 yıl detaylı geri test: %9
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Göstergeler
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Göstergeler
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Göstergeler
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Göstergeler
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, H.M.Gartley'in ("Borsadaki Kârlar", 1935г) gelişmelerine göre harmonik kalıpları (XABCD) tanımlar. Perspektif projeksiyonunda D noktasını bir nokta olarak yansıtır (ayarlarda ProjectionD_Mode = true değerini belirtin). Yeniden çizilmez. Çalışma zaman dilimine ait bir çubuk kapandığında, eğer belirlenen formasyon noktası Patterns_Fractal_Bars çubukları sırasında hareket etmediyse grafikte (beklenen fiyat hareketi yönünde) bir ok belirir. Bu andan itibaren ok kalıcı olarak grafikte ka
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Göstergeler
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Precision Oscillator – Trend Analizinde İnce ve Hassas Yaklaşım Trend Precision Oscillator , finansal piyasalarda fiyat hareketlerini yüksek çözünürlükte ve derinlemesine analiz etmek amacıyla tasarlanmış bir göstergedir. Sahip olduğu özel algoritma sayesinde volatilite, yönsel dinamikler ve mikro-iyilemelere bağlı fiyat yapısını analiz ederek –10 000 ile +10 000 arasında değerler üretir. Mutlak değer hareketin gücünü yansıtırken, işaret (pozitif ya da negatif) hâkim yönü belirtir. Bu saye
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Göstergeler
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Göstergeler
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
SuperTrend MTF
Yu Fan Zhang
Göstergeler
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
KingLevel
You Lu
Göstergeler
hint: my basic indicators are used like that KingLevel combind with KingSequence will provides basic insights of the price action of the markets and KingSequenceSgn is just for the convienent for watching. And plus with Forex Trading mentor subsccription I will assist you to win the market at first later if it's great will be upgraded to King Forex trading mentor. Introducing the K-Level Indicator: A Powerful Tool for Unveiling Hidden Trading Opportunities In the dynamic world of trading, ide
KingSequenceSgn
You Lu
Göstergeler
hint: my basic indicators are used like that KingLevel combind with KingSequence will provides basic insights of the price action of the markets and KingSequenceSgn is just for the convienent for watching. And plus with Forex Trading mentor subsccription I will assist you to win the market at first later if it's great will be upgraded to King Forex trading mentor. It just the main chart sign of the "KingSequence" indicator. Here is the detals from the "KingSequence" indicator Slide 1: Title S
Forex Trading Mentor
You Lu
Yardımcı programlar
hint: my basic indicators are used like that KingLevel combind with KingSequence will provides basic insights of the price action of the markets and KingSequenceSgn is just for the convienent for watching. And plus with Forex Trading mentor subsccription I will assist you to win the market at first later if it's great will be upgraded to King Forex trading mentor. Forex trading Guide by a 10-year Forex Trading Expert - Junior：forex[usdjpy,eruusd etc], crypto[btc,eth], gold [*You can check the
KingWave
You Lu
Göstergeler
The Zigzag Indicator is a powerful tool, developed to assist traders in identifying market trends by highlighting significant highs and lows of a trade. It is designed with the flexibility to adjust to fluctuating market conditions and to filter the minor price fluctuations in the market to focus on substantial ones. The Zigzag Indicator adheres only to movements that meet a specific percentage or a defined number of points, allowing it to weed out minor price movements and focus solely on ma
KingWave5
You Lu
Göstergeler
Introducing our state-of-the-art Wave Indicator, meticulously designed for the discerning traders of the MQL5 community! At the core of this innovative tool lies an unmatched sensitivity to capture even the slightest market movements. Our Wave Indicator serves as the foundational element for constructing comprehensive trading strategies, providing you with an unwavering edge in the dynamic world of finance. Whether you're aiming to refine short-term tactics or develop long-term systems, this ind
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt