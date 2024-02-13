Capital Trend
- Göstergeler
- Mr Nisit Noijeam
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
indicator named "MTRADER" designed to be used with the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. It appears to be a technical analysis tool for forex or stock market trading. Here's a breakdown of its key components and functionalities:
-
Indicator Properties and Inputs:
- The code begins by setting up basic properties of the indicator, such as its name, version, and drawing styles.
- It defines two indicator buffers with blue and red colors, likely used for graphical representation on charts.
- Input parameters ( inp_zone_period , inp_amplitude_period , inp_amplitude_coefficient ) are defined, allowing users to customize the indicator's behavior.
-
Initialization ( OnInit ) Function:
- This function initializes the indicator by setting up drawing styles for its components (arrows and lines).
- Indicator buffers ( ext_arrow_up , ext_arrow_dn , etc.) are allocated here. These buffers store calculated values for drawing on charts.
- The indicator short name is set to "MTRADER".
-
Main Calculation ( OnCalculate ) Function:
- This is where the core logic of the indicator is implemented.
- The function iterates over available price data ( open , high , low , close ) and performs calculations based on the input parameters.
- It calculates minimum and maximum values for certain periods, adjusted by the Average True Range (ATR) and a coefficient. This might be used for identifying potential support and resistance levels.
- The ext_trend buffer seems to track the trend direction (up or down).
- The indicator sets up zones ( ext_zone_up , ext_zone_dn ) and arrows ( ext_arrow_up , ext_arrow_dn ) on the chart to signal bullish or bearish trends.
-
Trend Detection and Signal Generation:
- The script detects trend changes based on closing prices relative to calculated min/max levels.
- When a trend change is detected, it places arrows on the chart as potential buy or sell signals.
-
Visual Representation:
- The indicator likely draws two lines (zones) and arrows on the chart.
- Upward trends are probably represented by a blue line (up zone) and an up arrow, while downward trends by a red line (down zone) and a down arrow.
-
Usage:
- Traders would use this indicator to identify potential entry and exit points based on trend reversals and strength, as indicated by the lines and arrows on the chart.
-
คุณสมบัติและอินพุตของตัวบ่งชี้:
- โค้ดเริ่มต้นด้วยการตั้งค่าคุณสมบัติพื้นฐานของตัวบ่งชี้ เช่น ชื่อ, เวอร์ชัน, และสไตล์การวาด
- กำหนดสองตัวบัฟเฟอร์ตัวบ่งชี้ที่มีสีน้ำเงินและแดง ซึ่งน่าจะใช้สำหรับการแสดงผลทางกราฟิกบนแผนภูมิ
- มีการกำหนดพารามิเตอร์อินพุต ( inp_zone_period , inp_amplitude_period , inp_amplitude_coefficient ) เพื่อให้ผู้ใช้สามารถปรับแต่งพฤติกรรมของตัวบ่งชี้ได้
-
ฟังก์ชันเริ่มต้น ( OnInit ):
- ฟังก์ชันนี้เริ่มต้นตัวบ่งชี้โดยการตั้งค่าสไตล์การวาดสำหรับส่วนประกอบของมัน (ลูกศรและเส้น)
- ตัวบัฟเฟอร์ตัวบ่งชี้ ( ext_arrow_up , ext_arrow_dn ฯลฯ) ถูกจัดสรรที่นี่ ตัวบัฟเฟอร์เหล่านี้เก็บค่าที่คำนวณไว้เพื่อวาดบนแผนภูมิ
- ชื่อสั้นของตัวบ่งชี้ถูกตั้งเป็น "MTRADER"
-
ฟังก์ชันคำนวณหลัก ( OnCalculate ):
- ที่นี่คือที่ซึ่งตรรกะหลักของตัวบ่งชี้ถูกนำมาใช้
- ฟังก์ชันวนซ้ำผ่านข้อมูลราคาที่มีอยู่ ( open , high , low , close ) และทำการคำนวณตามพารามิเตอร์อินพุต
- มีการคำนวณค่าต่ำสุดและสูงสุดสำหรับช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด ปรับโดย Average True Range (ATR) และสัมประสิทธิ์ ซึ่งอาจใช้ในการระบุระดับการสนับสนุนและการต้านทานที่เป็นไปได้
- ตัวบัฟเฟอร์ ext_trend ดูเหมือนจะติดตามทิศทางของเทรนด์ (ขึ้นหรือลง)
- ตัวบ่งชี้ตั้งค่าโซน ( ext_zone_up , ext_zone_dn ) และลูกศร ( ext_arrow_up , ext_arrow_dn ) บนแผนภูมิเพื่อส่งสัญญาณเทรนด์กระทิงหรือหมี
-
การตรวจจับเทรนด์และการสร้างสัญญาณ:
- สคริปต์ตรวจจับการเปลี่ยนแปลงของเทรนด์ตามราคาปิดเทียบกับระดับต่ำสุด/สูงสุดที่คำนวณได้
- เมื่อตรวจพบการเปลี่ยนแปลงเทรนด์ มันจะวางลูกศรบนแผนภูมิเป็นสัญญาณซื้อหรือขายที่เป็นไปได้
-
การแสดงผลทางภาพ:
- ตัวบ่งชี้น่าจะวาดสองเส้น (โซน) และลูกศรบนแผนภูมิ
- เทรนด์ที่เพิ่มขึ้นน่าจะถูกแสดงด้วยเส้นสีน้ำเงิน (โซนขึ้น) และลูกศรขึ้น ในขณะที่เทรนด์ที่ลดลงด้วยเส้นสีแดง (โซนลง) และลูกศรลง
-
การใช้งาน:
- นักซื้อขายจะใช้ตัวบ่งชี้นี้เพื่อระบุจุดเข้าและออกที่เป็นไปได้ตามการกลับตัวของเทรนด์และความแข็งแกร่ง ตามที่บ่งชี้โดยเส้นและลูกศรบนแผนภูมิ