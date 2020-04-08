Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work.



Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart.

features :

1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings.

2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your inputted settings and tp and sl value :

1.Conted Bars : how many bars used in backtest

2.Verification mode : optimistic/pessimistic , if a trade hit tp and sl on same candle and optimistic mode is on than it is counted as win other wise its a loss

3.total signals : number of given signals

4.total closed : number of closed signals

5.total signals won : number of won signals

6.total signals lost : number of lost signals

7.total pips profit : number of pips gained



============================================

parameters :

1.TP in points

2.SL in points

3.ATR Tp switch on/off , if off indicator will use Tp in points

4.ATR Tp Value

5.ATR Sl switch on/off , if off indicator will use Sl in points

6.ATR Sl Value

7.Various tp/sl objects on chart color and settings

8.alert on/off

9.alert previous , indicator will try to give pre alert if possible

10.Dashboard colors/position and text settings

11.Donchian Channel Period

12.Xo Histogram Periods

13.ATR period

=============================================

Entry Conditions:



Buy : Up Arrow Appear on new candle open, open buy trade and set tp and sl as drawn on chart , tp is the green dot and sl is the red x mark.



Sell : Down Arrow Appear on new candle open, open sell trade and set tp and sl as drawn on chart , tp is the green dot and sl is the red x mark.

====================

VERY IMPORTANT : you need to have the xo histogram and donchian channel indicators in your mt4 indicators folder , you can get them from first comment on this product page

