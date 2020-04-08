Ambitious Donchian

Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work.

Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart.
features :
1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings.
2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your inputted settings and tp and sl value :
    1.Conted Bars : how many bars used in backtest
    2.Verification mode : optimistic/pessimistic , if a trade hit tp and sl on same candle and optimistic mode is on than it is counted as win other wise its a loss
    3.total signals : number of given signals
    4.total closed : number of closed signals
    5.total signals won : number of won signals
    6.total signals lost : number of lost signals
    7.total pips profit : number of pips gained

============================================
    parameters :
    1.TP in points
    2.SL in points
    3.ATR Tp switch on/off , if off indicator will use Tp in points
    4.ATR Tp Value
    5.ATR Sl switch on/off , if off indicator will use Sl in points
    6.ATR Sl Value
    7.Various tp/sl objects on chart color and settings
    8.alert on/off
    9.alert previous , indicator will try to give pre alert if possible
    10.Dashboard colors/position and text settings
    11.Donchian Channel Period
    12.Xo Histogram Periods
    13.ATR period  
=============================================
Entry Conditions:
 
Buy : Up Arrow Appear on new candle open, open buy trade and set tp and sl as drawn on chart , tp is the green dot and sl is the red x mark.

Sell : Down Arrow Appear on new candle open, open sell trade and set tp and sl as drawn on chart , tp is the green dot and sl is the red x mark.
====================
VERY IMPORTANT : you need to have the xo histogram and donchian channel indicators in your mt4 indicators folder , you can get them from first comment on this product page

Produits recommandés
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
L'indicateur MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" est conçu pour fournir des signaux de trading pour les options binaires et les marchés forex, fonctionnant sur une large gamme d'unités de temps, de M1 à W1. Il emploie une stratégie propriétaire qui combine des niveaux de tendance, une moyenne mobile intelligente et des périodes de trading optimisées pour identifier les points d'entrée potentiels. Voici une ventilation de ses principales caractéristiques : Analyse multi-timeframes : La polyvalence de l'indica
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicateurs
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Top Down Premium Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
TOP DOWN PREMIUM INDICATOR (mt4 version) Introduction The TOP DOWN PREMIUM INDICATOR is the King of Top-Down Analysis Tools for MT4 traders. It gives you the ability to analyze the market across all major timeframes — from as small as hourly data up to yearly projections — with unparalleled accuracy and clarity. This indicator allows traders to forecast, label, and visualize market structure from short-term intraday moves to long-term yearly cycles . With its built-in multi-timeframe forecast
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicateurs
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicateurs
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicateurs
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
Accurate Gold
Willie Lim
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Accurate Gold est un outil convivial, à la fois intuitif et simple à utiliser, quel que soit le niveau d'expérience des traders. Il est conçu pour les traders à la recherche de signaux précis sur le laps de temps M5 sur le marché de l'or. Cet indicateur utilise des algorithmes mathématiques avancés pour analyser les mouvements de prix et la dynamique du volume, générant ainsi des signaux d'achat et de vente précis. Les caractéristiques distinctives de cet indicateur, notamment sa na
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Indicateurs
BINARYEXPERT est un indicateur technique puissant, conçu pour les traders recherchant des signaux d’entrée précis sur le marché des options binaires. Développé pour MetaTrader 4, il combine plusieurs indicateurs techniques, notamment les EMA, RSI, MACD, Stochastique et ATR, afin de générer des signaux fiables d’ACHAT (CALL) et de VENTE (PUT). Avec une interface conviviale et un panneau de statistiques en temps réel, BINARYEXPERT aide les traders à prendre des décisions mieux informées. Caractér
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
**Découvrez le Système Intelligent Binaire : Votre Compagnon de Trading Ultime** Le Système Intelligent Binaire n'est pas simplement un indicateur ; c'est un outil de trading sophistiqué conçu méticuleusement pour doter les traders d'une précision exceptionnelle et des signaux opportuns sur divers marchés. Construit sur une base d'algorithmes de pointe et une collection exhaustive d'indicateurs techniques, ce système est la clé pour débloquer le succès en trading. **Composants de l'Indicateur
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicateurs
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
Dans le monde trépidant des marchés financiers, chaque seconde compte et chaque décision peut faire ou défaire une transaction. Voici l'indicateur Binary Hacker, un outil révolutionnaire qui est sur le point de transformer la façon dont les traders analysent les mouvements de prix, minute par minute. Dévoiler la précision dans le trading L'indicateur Binary Hacker n'est pas un outil de trading ordinaire. Il fonctionne comme un analyseur en temps réel, disséquant chaque minute sur le graphique po
WBP Chart Signals
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
WBP Chart Signals – Multi-TimeFrame Buy/Sell Pressure Indicator Description : WBP Chart Signals est un indicateur avancé conçu pour mesurer la pression du marché à travers l’analyse combinée du volume, du spread et de l’action des prix. Idéal pour les traders recherchant des signaux précis avec confirmation multi-timeframe et style institutionnel. Fonctionnalités principales : Weighted Buy Pressure (WBP) : Algorithme propriétaire combinant VWAP, MA200, force du volume, facteurs de liquidité et
ScalperMulti
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
ScalperMulti is a multicurrency indicator for professional traders. The indicator shows the complete market situation for the trader. The main advantage of this indicator is that it simultaneously analyzes six major currency pairs on all timeframes from M1 to MN. The indicator analyzes the trend strength. The indicator generates color-coded signals to visualize the market situation: Green - ascending trend. Red - descending trend. Yellow - trend is not defined. The indicator is excellent for sca
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Reliable Tool for the Financial Market This tool delivers high-performance results in trading on financial markets. Advantages: Fast and Accurate Signals: The arrow signals of this tool are easily and accurately analyzed, providing quality signals that you can rely on. No Repainting: This tool does not have any repainting, ensuring reliable trading signals. Quality Guarantee: If any signal repainting is detected, which we cannot correct, we will refund your money without commission. Recommendat
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
MOM Standard and Hidden Divergences
Christopher Kryza
Indicateurs
The Momentum Standard/Hidden Divergence indicator will plot the momentum, and will also identify and plot standard (regular) divergences between the indicator and the price action, OR it can be set to identify and plot hidden (reverse) divergences between the indicator and the price action. The divergences themselves are implemented as lines (default green for bullish divergence and red for bearish divergence) drawn in the indicator pane. If activated via the Inputs dialog, alerts will be genera
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Market Liquidity Multi Level
Filip Maurice Daelman
Indicateurs
New market liquidity indicator, more accurate with two levels, will really unhide the "hidden agenda" of the price action in any timeframe. For more information about market liquidity, a manual on how to use this indicator please send me a message. A lot of information can be found on the net. (search liquidity trading/ inner circle trader) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUpDZCbNBRI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LIad2etmY8&amp ;t=2054s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGsUoTCSitY&amp ;t=112
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Renko Masterx est un indicateur de type flèche mt4 conçu pour échanger des graphiques renko, cet indicateur dispose d'un tableau de bord de backtesting qui indique au trader des informations utiles telles que le taux de victoire et les points gagnés, il donne également tp et sl dans la multiplication atr x, cet indicateur donne son signal sur barre ouverte ou intra barre, et il a un marqueur blanc qui marquera le prix exact où le signal a été donné, la façon d'utiliser cet indicateur est d'ouvr
Weddell Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader. It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad Doesn't draw or disappear The red arrow shows a t
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
DashBoard Multi TimeFrame
Harikrishna Darapaneni
Indicateurs
This indicator ( dashboard) provides trend for multi currency on multi timeframe Charts. It gives entries and Stoploss on the chart itself  if the currency pair is uptrend then the cell color is displayed as Green and if its downtrend the cell displays the color as Red.If the cell colour  displayed on particular currency is green it represents strong uptrend and vice versa if the cell colour is Red.If the cell has just an arrow it means the currency is ready for the trend.If the cell has neither
Trend Entry Point Indicator by RevCan
A K M Syedur Rahman
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
[75% OFF! - SALE ENDS SOON] -  RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device.  The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible aler
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicateurs
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Version: 1.02 Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading si
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur " ZigZag on Trend " est un assistant pour déterminer la direction du mouvement des prix, ainsi qu'un calculateur de barres et de pips. Il se compose d'un indicateur de tendance qui surveille la direction du prix avec une ligne de tendance présentée sous la forme d'un zigzag et d'un compteur qui calcule le nombre de barres passées dans le sens de la tendance et le nombre de points sur une échelle verticale. (Les calculs sont effectués par l'ouverture de la barre) L'indicateur n'est p
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicateurs
ENIGMERA : Le cœur du marché Important : La démo de MQL5.com fonctionne dans le Strategy Tester et peut ne pas refléter pleinement les fonctionnalités d'Enigmera. Consultez la description, les captures d'écran et la vidéo pour plus de détails. N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message si vous avez des questions ! Le code de l'indicateur a été entièrement réécrit. La version 3.0 ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités et corrige les bugs accumulés depuis le lancement de l'indicateur. Introduction Cet in
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système ne cherche pas à prédire les som
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'oscillateur de l'indice de précision (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La version 2 a été soigneusement recodée pour être ultra-rapide à charger sur votre graphique, et quelques autres améliorations techniques ont été incorporées pour améliorer l'expérience. Le Pi-Osc a été créé pour fournir des signaux de synchronisation de trading précis conçus pour trouver des points d'épuisement extrêmes, les points auxquels les marchés sont contraints d'aller simplement pour élimin
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicateurs
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicateurs
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Votre outil pour réussir dans le trading ! Vous en avez assez des outils qui promettent beaucoup mais offrent peu ? Notre Ultimate Arrow Indicator pour MT4 est la solution définitive qui propulsera votre trading à un niveau supérieur. Cet indicateur a été conçu avec une précision chirurgicale pour vous offrir des signaux clairs, fiables et sans compromis. Voici pourquoi Ultimate Arrow Indicator est le choix idéal pour les traders expérimentés et les débutants : Perform
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicateurs
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Indicateurs
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre une approche totalement innovante. Il est idéal pour ceux qui souhaitent évaluer à l’avance comment le signal fonctionne avec un TP-SL spécifique et dans quels PAIRES/TF il est le plus performant. La stratégie Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal est un outil essentiel pour tout trader et type de trading car elle émet non seulement des signaux précis sans redessiner , indiquant clairement quand trader et dans quelle dir
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Pro SMC Tool
The Anh Pham
Indicateurs
Welcome to the world of SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Trading, where we empower traders with the tools and knowledge to make smarter trading decisions. Our latest addition to our suite of trading tools is the SMC Trading Pro indicator, version 1.0. Key Features: Major Market Structure Identification with BODY break. Order Block must be in Major Swing ( not Small Swing ). Order Block with Fair Value Gap Detection. Order Block in Discount | Premium zone. Filter for only Bullish, Bearish or All Order
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicateurs
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Plus de l'auteur
ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
basé sur l'indicateur zigzag, l'indicateur de canal haut bas zigzag est un outil pour alerter le trader d'un changement de tendance, il est d'une grande utilité comme il donnera une alerte précoce d'un changement dans la tendance actuelle, l'indicateur dispose d'une option multi-périodes pour échanger des délais plus élevés ou plus bas. canal sur la période actuelle, cet indicateur est un ajout à votre système/stratégie et peut être utilisé de manière autonome pour trader, mais nous vous recomma
FREE
Supreme HmaSignal
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto:   here   , and my Supreme Diamond indicator :   here Parameters:  HMA Period HMA Smoothing HMA Price (close/open) Signal Period (Arrows)
FREE
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
TMA Stochastic
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
TMA Stochastic est un indicateur basé sur un oscillateur stochastique et un indicateur de bandes tma, cet indicateur est basé sur une stratégie d'inversion. Période recommandée : 15 ans et plus Paramètres recommandés : valeurs plus faibles pour le scalping, valeurs plus élevées pour le swing trading =================================================== ===================== Paramètres : historique tma : combien de barres reviennent pour afficher les bandes tma sur stochastique Période K (st
FREE
Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
FREE
Supreme Stoploss
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed. can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user. ====================================================================================================== Parameters : ATR SL period : ATR period identity : leave
FREE
Supreme StochRsi
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay. can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here ========================================================================= Parameters : Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period Rsi Period Rsi price ====================================
FREE
Ambitious Dragon EA
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Experts
Ambitious Dragon EA est un conseiller expert conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur une période de 1 million d'euros. La logique derrière cela est basée sur l'ouverture des ordres en utilisant une stratégie mixte, cela signifie que l'EA utilise une logique de couverture ainsi que le taux de gain et de perte calculé et donc l'EA décidera d'ouvrir les transactions ou de les ignorer, puisque l'EA est une stratégie mixte. par exemple, il peut avoir un DD énorme si le fichier d'ensemble agressif es
Bands Sniper
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Seulement 10 exemplaires au prix actuel après quoi le prix sera de 90$ Basé sur l'enveloppe et le tma avec des flèches, l'indicateur Bands Sniper est un indicateur polyvalent car il montre un support et une résistance dynamiques et donne également des signaux d'entrée sous forme de flèches d'achat et de vente. Les paramètres par défaut sont basés sur une période de 1 heure, contactez après l'achat pour un guide complet. Règles d'entrée : ACHETER : 1.La bougie se ferme en dessous des deux ba
SuperOsma Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
SuperOsma Arrow est un indicateur basé sur Osma supertrend qui donne des signaux d'achat et de vente, l'indicateur n'est pas repeint et il est livré avec un tableau de bord qui affiche les statistiques des signaux. Période recommandée :15 ans et plus Acheter : La flèche d'achat apparaît sur la barre ouverte, définissez tp et sl comme dessiné sur le graphique. Vendre : la flèche de vente apparaît sur la barre ouverte, définissez tp et sl comme dessiné sur le graphique. =======================
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
un indicateur de trading binaire basé sur le croisement 3ma avec macd, il donne des signaux d'achat et de vente à l'ouverture de la barre et il ne repeint ni ne peint en arrière l'indicateur ne se concentre pas sur un taux de victoire élevé car il est conçu pour le trading de martingale, l'indicateur se concentre sur le nombre de signaux perdants le plus bas d'affilée. Stratégie : Le dépôt minimum est de 1 000 unités, nous commençons le trading avec 1 unité (la taille de la transaction est de 1
Statistic Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Basé sur 3 stratégies croisées de moyennes mobiles, la flèche statistique donne des signaux d'achat et de vente avec tp et sl en points dessinés sur le graphique, elle est livrée avec un tableau de bord de back-test qui montre le taux de victoire et le nombre de transactions clôturées, combien ont gagné, combien ont perdu, bénéfices finaux réalisés, l'indicateur imprime une flèche à côté de tp et sl sur BAR OPEN, et il donne une pré-alerte. Les paramètres sont affichés dans la capture d'écran d
Supreme Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Arrow est un indicateur de flèche pour mt4 basé sur la stratégie des indicateurs RSI et Demarker. la stratégie est adaptée aux marchés en tendance, mais fonctionne également sur des marchés variés, surtout si elle est utilisée pour le scalping Délai recommandé : quelconque Modules complémentaires recommandés : 200 SMA L'indicateur Supreme Arrow ne repeint pas et le signal n'est pas retardé.
Supreme Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Basé sur l'indicateur de chaîne TV atr, l'indicateur Supreme Channel est une bande de support et de résistance dynamique qui donne au trader une indication sur un renversement potentiel de la tendance actuelle. Délai recommandé : 15 M et plus Paramètres recommandés : Par défaut, mais le trader peut choisir de les modifier si nécessaire. Paramètres : 1. Longueur du canal 2. Bande passante (la distance entre les deux lignes de canal) 3.Multiplicateur (multiplicateur de valeur ATR) 4. Affic
Supreme Diamond
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Diamond est un indicateur multi-périodes basé sur une stratégie d'inversion et de trading de tendance, l'indicateur ne repeint pas ou ne peint pas et les signaux ne sont pas retardés, l'indicateur donne des signaux d'achat et de vente avec alerte. l'indicateur dispose de 2 modes de signal qui peuvent être choisis parmi (utiliser la meilleure entrée comme diamants), s'il est réglé sur vrai, l'indicateur filtrera les signaux en mode normal et donnera le meilleur possible comme signal de
Supreme EmaCross
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme EmaCross est un indicateur basé sur deux moyennes mobiles exponentielles croisées, il génère des flèches d'achat et de vente basées sur le croisement ema et il donne une alerte sur l'apparition du signal, l'indicateur ne repeint pas ou ne peint pas et les flèches ne sont pas retardées, l'indicateur a un rapide Panneau de changement de période ema où le commerçant peut modifier les valeurs ema sans accéder aux paramètres de l'indicateur, le panneau est mobile. ==========================
Supreme TrendHisto
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme TrendHisto est un indicateur de tendance qui donne des signaux de tendance à la baisse et à la hausse, l'indicateur agit comme un histogramme, l'indicateur ne repeint/peint pas/retarde. Stratégie Achat d'échange : l'histogramme passe au-dessus de 0,65, nous ouvrons l'achat, quant à la sortie, vous pouvez soit sortir lorsque l'histogramme atteint le niveau 0,70, soit bien sortir. Commerce de vente : l'histogramme passe en dessous de -0,65, nous ouvrons le commerce d'achat, quant à la
Supreme MaColor
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme MaColor is an indicator based on moving average indicator , it gives up and down trend colors and it has different moving averages types and has multi time frame function , this indicator does not repaint/back-paint/delay signal. =================================================================================== Parameters : Timeframe (what time frame to use to draw Supreme Ma) Ma Period  Ma Type Ma Price (close/open...etc) Average Shift (Ma shift) Multi Time frame on/off ===============
Supreme MaChannel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme MaChannel is an indicator based on moving averages , the indicator gives dynamic support and resistance in bands format. Recommended for reversal traders , add it to your reversal strategy. Parameters :  Supreme MA Period : ma periods Supreme MA Price : close/open/high/low..etc Supreme MA Type : Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted Deviation : bands deviation the distance between the two band lines
Supreme Entry
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Entry is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle open/close (depends what you set it to be from inputs) . this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , close on well or on opposite signal . Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy ,
Stoch Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow : 1.whenever stochastic lines cross 2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross) 3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone  , long arrow leave on oversold zone) this ind
Supreme Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators this indicator can be used in two methods : Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic peri
FireArrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl. Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon t
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Binary Sniper est un indicateur mt4 qui donne des signaux d'achat et de vente pour le trading d'options binaires, cet indicateur a une approche différente, Pour le trading d'options binaires, cet indicateur ne repeint ni ne retarde le signal. RÈGLES D'ENTRÉE : 1. APPEL (ACHETER), Lorsqu'une bougie rouge se ferme avec la couleur de la barre de tireur d'élite binaire sur le vert après qu'elle soit rouge. (premier retournement de couleur) 2. METTRE (VENDRE), Lorsqu'une bougie verte se ferme avec u
StalkeR Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (3)
Indicateurs
StalkeR Arrow est un indicateur de flèche qui donne un signal d'achat et de vente sur la barre ouverte/intra-bar, cet indicateur est basé sur les modèles d'action des prix et les fractales. cet indicateur donne tp et sl pour chaque signal d'achat et de vente, les tp et sl se présentent sous forme de lignes au-dessus et en dessous de chaque signal, ils s'étendent jusqu'à ce qu'un nouveau signal soit formé cet indicateur a un panneau/tableau de bord de backtesting qui donne des statistiques de v
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Renko Star est un indicateur de type flèche mt4 conçu pour échanger des graphiques renko, cet indicateur dispose d'un tableau de bord de backtesting qui indique au trader des informations utiles telles que le taux de victoire et les points gagnés, il donne également tp et sl dans la multiplication atr x, cet indicateur donne son signal sur la barre ouverte ou intra barre et il a une marque jaune qui marquera le prix exact où le signal a été donné, la façon d'utiliser cet indicateur est d'ouvrir
SuperEntryx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Super Entry est un indicateur de type flèche tout-en-un dans lequel il donne des signaux longs et courts seuls, des niveaux tp et sl basés sur la valeur ATR et pouvant être modifiés et modifiés. Cet indicateur fournit un panneau de backtesting qui affiche le taux de victoire et d'autres statistiques. donner une idée claire du niveau de précision attendu. cet indicateur ne repeint ni ne repeint et le signal arrive à la barre ouverte sans délai. Paramètres : réglages : valeurs des indicateurs
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Renko Masterx est un indicateur de type flèche mt4 conçu pour échanger des graphiques renko, cet indicateur dispose d'un tableau de bord de backtesting qui indique au trader des informations utiles telles que le taux de victoire et les points gagnés, il donne également tp et sl dans la multiplication atr x, cet indicateur donne son signal sur barre ouverte ou intra barre, et il a un marqueur blanc qui marquera le prix exact où le signal a été donné, la façon d'utiliser cet indicateur est d'ouvr
Spider Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Spider renko arrow est un indicateur de flèche basé sur le renko qui donne un signal sur la barre ouverte/intra et utilise 2 stratégies pour tracer le signal. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé pour scalper une barre TP ou pour balancer des transactions s'il est utilisé avec des périodes plus élevées dans ses paramètres. Cet indicateur ne repeint jamais et ne peint jamais. =================================================== ======= Paramètres : Période d'entrée : période du signal principal Pério
Binary ATMx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Binary atm est un indicateur de signaux d’options binaires basé sur 2 pièces, la première est sous la forme d’une ligne colorée qui indique la direction de la tendance et dicte les ventes sur les achats uniquement, la seconde est un signal d’entrée en forme de point qui vient sur BAR OPEN et ne se repeint jamais et n’est pas retardé. MODE D’EMPLOI : Attendez qu’un point de vente apparaisse sur la barre ouverte Si la barre précédente avait une couleur de ligne de vente que d’ouvrir une vente,
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis