How to determine the trend:

Down Trend: As soon as the Yellow signal line is below zero, the Green Slow Trend line is below zero and the main trend osliator falls below zero, it means that the downtrend has started.

Up Trend: When the Yellow signal line is above zero, the Green Slow Trend line is above zero and the main trend osliator is above zero, it means that the uptrend has started.

Key Features:

1. Accurate Trend Identification: "Trend Spotting" is designed to provide you with precise trend identification capabilities. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator can help you quickly spot trends in various currency pairs and timeframes.

2. Oscillator Style: This indicator operates in an oscillator style, making it easy to understand and use. The oscillating line on your MT4 chart will help you visualize trends, making it a valuable addition to your trading toolkit.

3. User-Friendly: "Trend Spotting" is user-friendly and suitable for traders of all levels. You don't need to be a technical expert to use it effectively. Simply add it to your MT4 platform, and you're ready to start identifying trends.

