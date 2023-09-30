Indice Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nam Hoai Khau
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 30 Eylül 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Are you tired of struggling in the world of trading? I've been trading for over 5 years, and it took me quite some time to achieve consistency. Right now, I'm successfully using this trading robot to generate passive income with my funded account on FTMO. I understand how frustrating it can be when proprietary firms profit from your setbacks.
This trading bot can be your ticket to success by helping you meet the requirements of most prop firms. However, please keep in mind that I currently run it on FTMO funded account. Using third-party bots on your funded account may lead to account termination. But if you are using it on a live account, then no worries.
Key Features:
- Set & Forget
- Optimized for NASDAQ (US Cash100) only
- Beginner-friendly
- Robust risk management with a 1:3 risk and reward ratio
- Always includes a stop loss
- Trades exclusively at the New York market open
- Generates only 1 to 3 trades per day
Don't let trading challenges hold you back any longer. Join me in using this bot, tailored for NASDAQ trading, to enhance your trading journey and increase your chances of success!
Recommendations:
- VPS
- 1:50 Leverage
- For max result, find out your max Volume, then divided by 4. (Ex: for FTMO max trading Volume is 180 per trade for NAS100. 180/4 = 45. Put 45 in Volume.