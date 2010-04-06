Grid Trader Smart Trade

Open pending orders (Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit) in direction of predefine strategy.

strategy available: TEMAWithHigherEMA, MACD, MACDcrossZeroLine, TEMA, MasterCandle, MasterCandleWithSL, FourCandleFlowReverse, Random, MA1Cross3, MA3Cross, MA3CrossReverse, BreakLowHighAgainst, BreakLowHighFollow,Manual, RSI_MTF, Break50CandlesLowHighFollow, iFcGap, BreakExtremum, BreakExtremumReverse, MTF_rsi_sar, ThreeMoving

You can check all of them on Tester to find desire strategy and setting.

Also, you can Hedge.

The strength of this Expert is finding Break-Even point of open position.

when you set TP_BE_String (Take Profit from Break-Even), it set TakeProfit of all orders, after TP hit, delete pending orders are not activated.





preset setting: Here.

Live signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2174690