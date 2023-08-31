Simplest Panel

Just a simple panel that I created to make my trading life easier.

Features:

Buy and Sell with TP & SL right on chart

Lot size is calculated by risk percentage

Martingale - will open opposite position when SL hit (please don't enable unless you know what you are doing)





Will have more add-ons like Close-all button, Break-even, Trailing-Stop, etc.

It's FREE so please leave your negative review somewhere else.