Simplest Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Nam Hoai Khau
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 31 Ağustos 2023
Just a simple panel that I created to make my trading life easier.
Features:
Buy and Sell with TP & SL right on chart
Lot size is calculated by risk percentage
Martingale - will open opposite position when SL hit (please don't enable unless you know what you are doing)
Will have more add-ons like Close-all button, Break-even, Trailing-Stop, etc.
It's FREE so please leave your negative review somewhere else.