Simplest Panel

Just a simple panel that I created to make my trading life easier.

  Features:

        Buy and Sell with TP & SL right on chart

        Lot size is calculated by risk percentage

        Martingale - will open opposite position when SL hit (please don't enable unless you know what you are doing) 


Will have more add-ons like Close-all button, Break-even, Trailing-Stop, etc. 

It's FREE so please leave your negative review somewhere else.

