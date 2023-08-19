Break Even Point Finder

An MT4 Expert advisor for finding Break-Even point of open position, especially grid or hedge orders.

also, you can close all open orders, or delete all pending orders,

and set your desire Take Profit how far from Break Even point.

All traders that using Grid strategy, or Hedge strategy should use this ea.

it shows you break-even point by drawing a line and also automatically set your Take profit and stop loss.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Grid Trader Smart Trade
Hamid Esmaeil Khani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Open pending orders (Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit) in direction of predefine strategy. strategy available : TEMA WithHigher EMA , MACD,  MACD crossZeroLine, TEMA, MasterCandle,  MasterCandle WithSL, FourCandleFlowReverse, Random, MA1Cross3, MA3Cross, MA3CrossReverse, BreakLowHighAgainst, BreakLowHighFollow,Manual, RSI_MTF, Break50CandlesLowHighFollow, iFcGap, BreakExtremum, BreakExtremumReverse, MTF_rsi_sar, ThreeMoving You can check all of them on Tester to find desire strategy an
