Semi Auto OTE Plus

This is a Semi Automated OTE EA based on the free teachings of ICT. One of the biggest challenges in trading is related to executing and managing trades. After analyzing charts, draw an OTE Fibonacci and turn on the EA. It will automatically execute orders based on the Fibonacci level of your placement and protect any open positions when in profit. Please review the documentation that accompanies this product. *PLUS VERSION REMOVES LOT SIZE LIMIT THAT IS IN THE FREE VERSION*

Auto Lot Calculation Based on Dollar Risk Amount ✅
Auto SL and TP ✅
Auto BE ✅
Risk Dollar Amount ✅
Works on all time frames and any pair ✅
Stops trading if stop is hit ✅
Lifetime Updates ✅
Adjustable TP based on Fib Level 


Requirements:
EA needs to be turned on through MT4 with an internet connection. Both MT4 and internet must continue to stay on for the EA to work.


https://www.instagram.com/automatetrading/


Önerilen ürünler
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Uzman Danışmanlar
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
SIA martingale grid and hedging
Mohammad Siahi
Yardımcı programlar
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
Forex Multi Universal Direction Trading
Irina Cherkashina
Yardımcı programlar
This Multicurrency Expert Advisor is a unique author's implementation of full automation of the classic trading strategy of trading in the direction of candles using the RSI and SCI indicators as filters. The Forex Multi Universal Direction Trading Expert Advisor  carries out full automatic trading simultaneously with 28 currency pairs on Forex around the clock. At the same time, in a convenient multifunctional multicurrency panel, the trader is also given the opportunity to independently open
Semi Auto OTE EA
Jonathan Luu
Yardımcı programlar
This is a Semi Automated OTE EA based on the free teachings of ICT. One of the biggest challenges in trading is related to executing and managing trades. After analyzing charts, draw an OTE Fibonacci and turn on the EA. It will automatically execute orders based on the Fibonacci level of your placement and protect any open positions when in profit. Please review the documentation that accompanies this product.  Auto Lot Calculation Based on Risk Percent  Auto SL and TP  Auto BE Risk Per
FREE
Breakout Recovery Auto EA
Sirinya Pakkaman
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2    Version: 2.3    Symbol: XAUUSD    Timeframe: M15 (recommended)    Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)    Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Description: Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry. Features: *Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
DAX H1 3stars
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
DAX M30 3Eas
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
Dax Index Multitrader
Marek Kupka
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
VSMartin Customizable
Zhi Hua Zhou
Yardımcı programlar
This is the EA tool "VS Martin" (VSMT) that I developed and have been using. Now I share it with users in need. Function: Automate trading according to the user's preset Martingale trading sequence. The tool can monitor market changes in real time and automatically adjust prices according to the set profit target to achieve maximum profit and exit trades in time. The entire Martingale execution process does not require manual intervention. Advantages: 1.     Users can customize the Martingale t
Max Auto Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAX AUTO SCALPING EA - MT4 için tamamen otomatik bir çoklu parite işlem sistemidir. Bu, tüm işlem işini sizin için yapan, "ayarla ve unut" özellikli, yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır! 7 parite için 7 Set_file mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümündeki Set_files v25.17 sürümünü kullanın. EA'nın temel özellikleri: - Yerel Destek/Direnç seviyelerine dayalı Scalping işlem yöntemleri. - Sistem güvenlidir ve grid veya martingale gibi tehlikeli yöntemler KULLANMAZ. Her e
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
EA Gold EZIndy
Mr Kraisit Chompungam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy: You get profit from trading every day It can work with other EAs and trading systems The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually. All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically How to set up EA Gold EZIndy: Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal To activate the news filter, you n
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Gold Buy Trader
George Aguilor
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Buy Trader V105 Gold Buy Trader V105 is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and other major instruments with a refined buy-grid strategy. It combines oversold stochastic entries with an optional one-cycle sell mode, offering flexibility for both trending and ranging markets. This version has been carefully optimized to meet strict MQL5 validation standards, ensuring smooth execution, stable performance, and compatibility across brokers. Key Features Buy-grid entry
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunc
Capital management trade assistant expert
Rahele Rastaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Capital management trade assistant expert The function of the capital management expert is for positions, this expert helps the user to take Sell and Buy positions without calculating the amount of the lot, it also automatically observes the SL and TP points for the positions and on the price chart It registers, calculates the trading volume according to the balance, automatically considers the reverse position or hedge for the opened positions, of course, optionally, the selection of the SL an
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
UsdJpy Pro
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
UsdJpy Pro This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X!   https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you. HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use H1  time frame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for     H1   trade! We d
UsdJpy Pro 2
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
UsdJpy Pro This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X!   https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please   change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you. HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use   H1  time frame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for       H1   trad
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryStrongCurrency
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(   StrongCurrency)  is based on     StrongCurrency   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. When the long short strength of a currency pair is greater than the specified value (minimum 70%), it is allowed to enter the market. It also uses  Laguerre filtering false signals. We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special fea
Master Gold Reaper
George Aguilor
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Gold Reaper EA - Automated Gold Trading Solution Introduction Master Gold Reaper is a powerful automated trading advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want to simplify their trading and take advantage of opportunities around the clock. Built on advanced algorithms and tested in multiple market conditions, this EA helps traders automate entries, manage risks, and secure profits with minimal manual intervention. The Problem Traders Face Trading gold can be highly pro
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Trends Hunter
Sergey Musin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trends Hunter Expert Advisor is designed for medium-term trading. It is not a martingale and it does not depend on an account type (ECN, STP etc.) or spread level. This is a fully automated EA that features a custom algorithm for recognizing the price action and origination of a trend. If the EA identifies the beginning of a trend, one trade is opened. If a trend continues, the EA adds to the position. The number of addings is adjusted by the settings. Options Lots - fixed lot size; EMA1/EMA2 p
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Yardımcı programlar
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Semi Auto OTE EA
Jonathan Luu
Yardımcı programlar
This is a Semi Automated OTE EA based on the free teachings of ICT. One of the biggest challenges in trading is related to executing and managing trades. After analyzing charts, draw an OTE Fibonacci and turn on the EA. It will automatically execute orders based on the Fibonacci level of your placement and protect any open positions when in profit. Please review the documentation that accompanies this product.  Auto Lot Calculation Based on Risk Percent  Auto SL and TP  Auto BE Risk Per
FREE
Filtrele:
Kelvin Mesmin
713
Kelvin Mesmin 2023.08.02 08:15 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt