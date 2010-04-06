Ultimate trading assistant

Welcome to the ultimate trading assistant EA!

================ Manage Equity ===============
Gain full control over your trading equity with Manage Equity Pro. This powerful EA empowers you to optimize your trading performance and achieve consistent profits.

CloseAllOrdersIfProfit: Maximize your gains by automatically closing all open orders when reaching a profit threshold.
PositiveEquity: Set the desired positive equity target to trigger the closure of orders and secure your profits.

CloseAllOrdersIfLoss: Protect your account from excessive losses by automatically closing all open orders when equity drops.
NegativeEquity: Define the negative equity level at which the EA takes action to prevent further losses.

================ News Settings ===============
Stay ahead of the markets with our advanced news filtering and analysis tools.
Don't forget to add "http://calendar.fxstreet.com/" on adrress section of Expert advisor parameters.
NEWS_FILTER: Enable or disable the news filtering feature to adjust your trading strategy based on market events.

Choose the news importance levels that matter to you:
- Low: Capture opportunities from news events with low importance.
- Medium: Analyze and capitalize on news releases of medium importance.
- High: Stay on top of critical news releases that have a significant impact on the markets.

Currencies_Check: Select the currencies you want to monitor for news events.

Check_Specific_News: Focus on specific news events by enabling this feature.
Specific_News_Text: Enter the keywords or phrases of the news events you want to track.

DRAW_NEWS_CHART: Visualize the impact of news events on your chart for better analysis.

Customize the chart display:
- X: Set the X-axis position of the news chart.
- Y: Set the Y-axis position of the news chart.
- News_Font: Choose your preferred font for the news chart.
- Font_Color: Set the font color for clear visibility.
- DRAW_NEWS_LINES: Highlight news events with vertical lines on your chart.
- Line_Color: Define the color of the news lines.
- Line_Style: Choose the line style for a visually appealing chart.
- Line_Width: Adjust the width of the news lines for better visibility.

Take your trading to the next level with ultimate trading assistant EA. Download now and experience the power of intelligent trading assistance.

ManageEquity
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Yardımcı programlar
ManageEquity - A Powerful Trading Utility for Risk Management ManageEquity is a simple yet powerful trading utility designed to enhance risk management strategies. By attaching this utility to a single chart and specifying the maximum dollar amount for both profit and loss, traders can effectively manage their open orders. With ManageEquity, traders can easily set their desired profit target and maximum acceptable loss for all open trades. Once the profit target is reached or the maximum loss th
FREE
ForexEagle
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Uzman Danışmanlar
ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
