Stream Currency Valuation

This version of the indicator works only in the tick data stream.

In this way, we only see the current situation from the moment of launch.

I recommend using the classic version Real-Time Currency Valuation.

The indicator calculates currency strength of eight major and also can calculate strength of any other currency, metal or CFD.


Main Features

  • It is able to display only the currencies that are currently necessary, thus not overloading you with unnecessary information and notifications.
  • It has a built-in set of classic technical indicators - MACD, CCI, RSI, Stochastic.
  • Monitors the market situation using the built-in notification system.
  • Automatically detects the presence of prefixes and postfixes in a symbol.
  • Allows you to select the currency through which all calculations will be performed.
  • It also allows you to use data from all 28 currency pairs in calculations.
  • Shows a graph of the correlation between currencies.


Main Settings

  • Calculation Function - select the basic function of the indicator.
  • Smoothing Method - smoothing method for MACD.
  • General Period - main period for all built-in functions.
  • Optional Period - additional period for MACD and Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Averaging Period - LWMA period for determining the bending points.
  • Correlation Period - correlation period (if zero, the correlation is not calculated).
  • Indication Panel - size of the indication and control panel.
  • Main Currency - currency to be calculated the first.
  • Level Alert Mode - select the notification about levels crossing events.
  • Custom Level Value - absolute value of the upper and lower levels.
  • Automatic Level Range - automatic range of alert levels.
  • Additional Alert Mode - select the notification about currency bend and cross events.
  • Notifications Mode - select the notification method:
    • Silence - silent mode.
    • Sound - sound notification.
    • Popup - pop-up notification.
    • Push - push notification to a mobile terminal.
    • Mail - email notifications.
    • Sound & Push or Popup & Push - dual modes with push notifications.
    • Sound & Mail or Popup & Mail - dual modes with email notifications.
  • Sound Source - audio file name.
  • EUR,GBP... - line colors of the appropriate currency and data on the indication panel.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Real Time Currency Valuation
Igor Korepin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
The indicator calculates currency strength of eight major and also can calculate strength of any other currency, metal or CFD. You don't need to look through a lot of charts to determine the strong and weak currencies, as well as their current dynamics. The picture of the whole currency market for any period can be viewed in a single indicator window. Built-in tools for monitoring and controlling the situation will help you not to miss out on profits. Main Features It is able to display only th
