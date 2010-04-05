Prop Firm Breakout MT4

This strategy offers a disciplined and systematic approach to capitalize on price movements after periods of consolidation, presenting an excellent opportunity for profit generation. The strategy provides well-defined entry triggers based on price breakouts above resistance or breakdowns below support levels. This clarity allows for precise execution and eliminates guesswork, ensuring timely and efficient trades.


In contrast to numerous other programs available in the mql5 market, this strategy is a genuine day trading approach. It refrains from employing any martingale or grid techniques and adheres to a rational concept. Works for market pairs and brokers 


Start hour of Range (0-23) - Start hour of the time range
Start minute of Range (0-59) - Start minute of the time range
End hour of Range (0-23) - End hour of the time range
End minute of Range (0-59) - End minute of the time range
Risk type - Type of Order sizing to use (Percentage of Equity or Fixed lot)
Fixed Lot - Lot size to use if or type is Fixed lots
Percentage Risk - Percentage of Equity to use if or type is dynamic lots
Entry Offset (Pips) - Offset of trades from entry signal in Pips
Stop Loss (Pips) - Stop loss in Pips
Take Profit 1 (Pips) - Take profit of first trade in Pips
Take Profit 2 (Pips) - Take profit of second trade in Pips
Take Profit 3 (Pips) - Take profit of third trade in Pips
Use Trailing stop - Whether to use a trailing stop
Trailing Method - Type of trailing stop to use (Fixed gap or ATR based or Swing High/low)
Fixed Gap (Pips) - Fixed trailing gap in pips (required if trailing type is fixed gap)
Swing High/Low Period - Number of candle to consider for Highs and lows (required if trailing type is Swing High/low)
ATR Multiplier - ATR multiplier to use (required if trailing type is ATR Based)
Break Even - whether the EA should move trades 2 and 3 to break even after TP1 is hit
Open Price Offset - Break even offset from the open price of the trades (important due to spread)
Limit number of trades - Whether to limit the total number of trades the EA can open
Max number of Trades - Maximum of trades EA is allowed to open (required if trades are being limited)
Spread filter - Whether to consider spread when trade is being opened
Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed
Mondays - Whether or not EA should open trades on this Mondays
Tuesdays - Whether or not EA should open trades on this Tuesdays
Wednesdays - Whether or not EA should open trades on this Wednesdays
Thursdays - Whether or not EA should open trades on this Thursdays
Fridays - Whether or not EA should open trades on this Fridays
Saturdays - Whether or not EA should open trades on this Saturdays
Sundays - Whether or not EA should open trades on this Sundays
Magic number - Magic number of the EA
Trade comment - Comment left on the trade being opened

Upon purchasing the EA the user shall receive a step by step instruction manual explaining the strategy in depth, how to best use it, optimization tips as well as best input values for to use for the major currency pairs. The user shall also receive a license file based on their purchase. Please message us with a proof of purchase and all the information shall be shared with you.
Thank you


