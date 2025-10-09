Other Diğer Dönüştürme
Hello,
I'm looking for a coder who can translate or convert an MT4 indicator (.mq4 file, source code available) to TradingView's Pine Script. It should be the exact same indicator, with the same inputs and other settings. Once you're done, you'll send me the indicator along with the full Pine Script source code.
Proje bilgisi
Bütçe
45+ USD
Son teslim tarihi
to 5 gün
Müşteri
Verilmiş siparişler1
Arabuluculuk sayısı0