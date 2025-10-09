FreelanceBölümler

Super arrow Pinesctript converter

Hello,

I'm looking for a coder who can translate or convert an MT4 indicator (.mq4 file, source code available) to TradingView's Pine Script. It should be the exact same indicator, with the same inputs and other settings. Once you're done, you'll send me the indicator along with the full Pine Script source code.

45+ USD
to 5 gün

