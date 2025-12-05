MT5 Market Window Layout Is Distorted / Shifted After Deleting Files – How to Fix

Yeni yorum
 

Hi everyone,

A few days ago I accidentally deleted some files from my PC, and since then my MT5 interface — especially the Market window — looks completely distorted. The layout is shifted to the right, stretched, and not displayed correctly.

Here is what I have tried so far:

  • Changed Windows display scaling (100% / 125% / 150%)

  • Adjusted MT5 DPI compatibility settings

  • Reset MT5 layout

  • Reinstalled MT5

  • Updated GPU drivers

Nothing helped, so I believe one of the internal MT5 configuration or cache files was damaged or removed when I deleted those files.

Has anyone experienced this issue before?
Is there a way to fully reset MT5’s AppData folder or rebuild all interface/cache files?

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks!

Dosyalar:
Adsız.png  472 kb
Yeni yorum