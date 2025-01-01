- EigenTridiagonalDC
- EigenTridiagonalQR
- EigenTridiagonalRobust
- EigenTridiagonalBisect
- EigenTridiagonalQL
- EigenTridiagonalDCQ
- EigenTridiagonalQRQ
- EigenTridiagonalPosDefQ
Tridiagonal Matrices
Functions for computing eigenvalues and eigenvectors of symmetric tridiagonal matrices using various algorithms. Each function implements a specific solution method and supports matrix types double and float.
Common Parameters:
- jobv — Determines whether to compute eigenvectors (EIGVALUES_V) or only eigenvalues (EIGVALUES_N).
- range — Specifies the range of computed eigenvalues (BLASRANGE_A, BLASRANGE_V, BLASRANGE_I).
- lower and upper — Lower and upper bounds for computing a subset of the spectrum.
- abstol — Absolute error tolerance.
All functions operate on symmetric tridiagonal matrices and allow selecting the most suitable algorithm depending on performance and accuracy requirements.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the divide-and-conquer algorithm (LAPACK function STEVD).
|
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the QR algorithm (LAPACK function STEV).
|
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the Multiple Relatively Robust Representations, MRRR algorithm (LAPACK function STEVR).
|
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the bisection algorithm (LAPACK function STEVX).
|
Compute all eigenvalues of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the Pal-Walker-Kahan variant of the QL or QR algorithm (LAPACK function STERF).
|
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the divide-and-conquer algorithm (LAPACK function STEDC).
|
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the QR algorithm (LAPACK function STEQR).
|
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric positive definite (положительно определённая) tridiagonal matrix using the QR algorithm (LAPACK function PTEQR).