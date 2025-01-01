Tridiagonal Matrices

Functions for computing eigenvalues and eigenvectors of symmetric tridiagonal matrices using various algorithms. Each function implements a specific solution method and supports matrix types double and float.

Common Parameters:

jobv — Determines whether to compute eigenvectors (EIGVALUES_V) or only eigenvalues (EIGVALUES_N).

range — Specifies the range of computed eigenvalues (BLASRANGE_A, BLASRANGE_V, BLASRANGE_I).

lower and upper — Lower and upper bounds for computing a subset of the spectrum.

abstol — Absolute error tolerance.

All functions operate on symmetric tridiagonal matrices and allow selecting the most suitable algorithm depending on performance and accuracy requirements.