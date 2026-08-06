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Vyom Tekriwal

GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA MT5 SIGNAL

Vyom Tekriwal
Vyom Tekriwal

Vyom Tekriwal

  • Data Analyst, Automator & Software Developer в  India
  • Индия
  • 2827
4.5 (41)
22 продукта 3 сигнала
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 40 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 17%
BullWaves-LIVE
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 950
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 159 (59.43%)
Убыточных трейдов:
791 (40.56%)
Лучший трейд:
146.59 EUR
Худший трейд:
-179.10 EUR
Общая прибыль:
4 167.10 EUR (4 863 476 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 872.89 EUR (3 293 802 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
65 (62.11 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
262.47 EUR (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
51.79%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
98.66%
Последний трейд:
5 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
1963
Ср. время удержания:
16 минут
Фактор восстановления:
4.00
Длинных трейдов:
600 (30.77%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 350 (69.23%)
Профит фактор:
1.45
Мат. ожидание:
0.66 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
3.60 EUR
Средний убыток:
-3.63 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
28 (-70.45 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-220.13 EUR (15)
Прирост в месяц:
17.26%
Алготрейдинг:
3%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
179.10 EUR
Максимальная:
323.81 EUR (3.80%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.80% (323.81 EUR)
По эквити:
5.56% (445.55 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD! 1706
BTCEUR! 153
DJIUSD! 45
AUDUSD! 13
EURUSD! 8
GBPUSD! 5
GBPAUD! 4
GBPJPY! 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD! 1.5K
BTCEUR! -13
DJIUSD! -4
AUDUSD! 0
EURUSD! -32
GBPUSD! 27
GBPAUD! 30
GBPJPY! 17
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD! -45K
BTCEUR! -1.4M
DJIUSD! -27K
AUDUSD! 81
EURUSD! -351
GBPUSD! 272
GBPAUD! 443
GBPJPY! 266
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +146.59 EUR
Худший трейд: -179 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 15
Макс. прибыль в серии: +62.11 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -70.45 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BullWaves-LIVE" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is the most advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines 16+ professional-grade trading strategies, an External AI Integration Engine supporting 7 major AI providers, a built-in Neural Network filter, and a comprehensive risk management suite — all in a single EA.

⚡ 12 BUILT-IN TRADING STRATEGIES

Select from 12 unique strategies, each engineered for a specific Gold market condition:

# Strategy Name Description
1 Triple SuperTrend Confluence 3-layer SuperTrend confirmation with ATR-adaptive stops. Enters only when all three SuperTrend bands align in direction.
2 CVD Zone Explorer Support & Resistance breakout/retest system powered by Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD). Detects institutional order flow imbalances.
3 Structure Momentum Tracker Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. Trades market structure shifts in real time.
4 Aurum DCA Scalper SuperTrend-guided entry with Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) layering. Averages into positions with configurable basket management.
5 Aurum Gold Snap Fast breakout profit capture system. Designed for explosive Gold moves with tight, ATR-scaled targets.
6 Scalping Robot Pro High-frequency M15 scalper with adaptive session filters. Optimized for the London and New York Gold sessions.
7 Aetherius Mean Reversion RSI + Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy. Catches overbought/oversold Gold reversals with precision.
8 Volumetric Momentum Breakout Volume-weighted momentum system. Enters on explosive volume surges confirmed by directional momentum.
9 Stochastic Trend Confluence Stochastic oscillator cross combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation. Filters noise in ranging markets.
10 Dynamic SAR Volatility Scalper Parabolic SAR combined with ATR volatility bands. Adapts dynamically to Gold's changing volatility regime.
11 Dual EMA Momentum Cross Fast/Slow EMA crossover with momentum confirmation. Classic trend-following approach enhanced with modern filters.
12 Kinetic Impulse Wave Tracker Detects and rides impulse waves using multi-indicator confluence. Designed for strong trending Gold markets.

Switch strategies with a single input parameter — no reconfiguration needed.

🤖 EXTERNAL AI INTEGRATION ENGINE (7 AI Providers)

The industry's first EA with native multi-provider AI integration. Connect to the world's most powerful AI models to receive real-time market analysis and trade confirmation:

Provider Models Supported
OpenAI GPT-4o, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo, or any custom model
Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Haiku
Google Gemini Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini Pro, or custom
Perplexity Sonar Large, Sonar Medium (with live web search)
Groq Llama 3, Mixtral (ultra-fast inference)
DeepSeek DeepSeek Chat, DeepSeek Coder
Local LLM Any OpenAI-compatible local model (Ollama, LM Studio, etc.)

Multi-Model Consensus AI: Enable a second AI provider for dual-model consensus. The EA queries two independent AI engines simultaneously and only confirms signals when both models agree on direction and confidence.

How It Works:

  1. The EA collects real-time XAUUSD market data (price, SuperTrend, ATR, RSI, volume, spread)
  2. Sends an analysis request to your chosen AI provider via HTTPS WebRequest
  3. The AI responds with: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL + confidence score + reasoning
  4. The EA uses the AI signal as an additional confirmation filter alongside its technical strategy

Нет отзывов
2026.08.07 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 06:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA MT5 SIGNAL
40 USD в месяц
17%
0
0
USD
8.8K
EUR
2
3%
1 950
59%
52%
1.45
0.66
EUR
6%
1:500
Копировать

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