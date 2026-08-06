Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is the most advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines 16+ professional-grade trading strategies, an External AI Integration Engine supporting 7 major AI providers, a built-in Neural Network filter, and a comprehensive risk management suite — all in a single EA.

⚡ 12 BUILT-IN TRADING STRATEGIES

Select from 12 unique strategies, each engineered for a specific Gold market condition:

# Strategy Name Description 1 Triple SuperTrend Confluence 3-layer SuperTrend confirmation with ATR-adaptive stops. Enters only when all three SuperTrend bands align in direction. 2 CVD Zone Explorer Support & Resistance breakout/retest system powered by Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD). Detects institutional order flow imbalances. 3 Structure Momentum Tracker Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. Trades market structure shifts in real time. 4 Aurum DCA Scalper SuperTrend-guided entry with Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) layering. Averages into positions with configurable basket management. 5 Aurum Gold Snap Fast breakout profit capture system. Designed for explosive Gold moves with tight, ATR-scaled targets. 6 Scalping Robot Pro High-frequency M15 scalper with adaptive session filters. Optimized for the London and New York Gold sessions. 7 Aetherius Mean Reversion RSI + Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy. Catches overbought/oversold Gold reversals with precision. 8 Volumetric Momentum Breakout Volume-weighted momentum system. Enters on explosive volume surges confirmed by directional momentum. 9 Stochastic Trend Confluence Stochastic oscillator cross combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation. Filters noise in ranging markets. 10 Dynamic SAR Volatility Scalper Parabolic SAR combined with ATR volatility bands. Adapts dynamically to Gold's changing volatility regime. 11 Dual EMA Momentum Cross Fast/Slow EMA crossover with momentum confirmation. Classic trend-following approach enhanced with modern filters. 12 Kinetic Impulse Wave Tracker Detects and rides impulse waves using multi-indicator confluence. Designed for strong trending Gold markets.

Switch strategies with a single input parameter — no reconfiguration needed.

🤖 EXTERNAL AI INTEGRATION ENGINE (7 AI Providers)

The industry's first EA with native multi-provider AI integration. Connect to the world's most powerful AI models to receive real-time market analysis and trade confirmation:

Provider Models Supported OpenAI GPT-4o, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo, or any custom model Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Haiku Google Gemini Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini Pro, or custom Perplexity Sonar Large, Sonar Medium (with live web search) Groq Llama 3, Mixtral (ultra-fast inference) DeepSeek DeepSeek Chat, DeepSeek Coder Local LLM Any OpenAI-compatible local model (Ollama, LM Studio, etc.)

Multi-Model Consensus AI: Enable a second AI provider for dual-model consensus. The EA queries two independent AI engines simultaneously and only confirms signals when both models agree on direction and confidence.

How It Works: