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Vyom Tekriwal

GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA MT5 SIGNAL

Vyom Tekriwal
Vyom Tekriwal

Vyom Tekriwal

  • Data Analyst, Automator & Software Developer at  India
  • India
  • 2819
4.5 (41)
22 products 3 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
BullWaves-LIVE
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
445
Profit Trades:
277 (62.24%)
Loss Trades:
168 (37.75%)
Best trade:
146.59 EUR
Worst trade:
-179.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 116.53 EUR (528 762 pips)
Gross Loss:
-888.49 EUR (86 441 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (134.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.59 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
72.41%
Max deposit load:
12.89%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
437
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
122 (27.42%)
Short Trades:
323 (72.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.51 EUR
Average Profit:
4.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.29 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-10.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-179.10 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
3.04%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
179.10 EUR
Maximal:
179.10 EUR (2.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.39% (179.10 EUR)
By Equity:
3.29% (249.79 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD! 393
AUDUSD! 13
DJIUSD! 11
EURUSD! 8
BTCEUR! 7
GBPUSD! 5
GBPAUD! 4
GBPJPY! 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD! 238
AUDUSD! 0
DJIUSD! -15
EURUSD! -32
BTCEUR! 0
GBPUSD! 27
GBPAUD! 30
GBPJPY! 17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD! 3.2K
AUDUSD! 81
DJIUSD! -33K
EURUSD! -351
BTCEUR! 35K
GBPUSD! 272
GBPAUD! 443
GBPJPY! 266
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +146.59 EUR
Worst trade: -179 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.91 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.32 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BullWaves-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is the most advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines 16+ professional-grade trading strategies, an External AI Integration Engine supporting 7 major AI providers, a built-in Neural Network filter, and a comprehensive risk management suite — all in a single EA.

⚡ 12 BUILT-IN TRADING STRATEGIES

Select from 12 unique strategies, each engineered for a specific Gold market condition:

# Strategy Name Description
1 Triple SuperTrend Confluence 3-layer SuperTrend confirmation with ATR-adaptive stops. Enters only when all three SuperTrend bands align in direction.
2 CVD Zone Explorer Support & Resistance breakout/retest system powered by Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD). Detects institutional order flow imbalances.
3 Structure Momentum Tracker Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. Trades market structure shifts in real time.
4 Aurum DCA Scalper SuperTrend-guided entry with Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) layering. Averages into positions with configurable basket management.
5 Aurum Gold Snap Fast breakout profit capture system. Designed for explosive Gold moves with tight, ATR-scaled targets.
6 Scalping Robot Pro High-frequency M15 scalper with adaptive session filters. Optimized for the London and New York Gold sessions.
7 Aetherius Mean Reversion RSI + Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy. Catches overbought/oversold Gold reversals with precision.
8 Volumetric Momentum Breakout Volume-weighted momentum system. Enters on explosive volume surges confirmed by directional momentum.
9 Stochastic Trend Confluence Stochastic oscillator cross combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation. Filters noise in ranging markets.
10 Dynamic SAR Volatility Scalper Parabolic SAR combined with ATR volatility bands. Adapts dynamically to Gold's changing volatility regime.
11 Dual EMA Momentum Cross Fast/Slow EMA crossover with momentum confirmation. Classic trend-following approach enhanced with modern filters.
12 Kinetic Impulse Wave Tracker Detects and rides impulse waves using multi-indicator confluence. Designed for strong trending Gold markets.

Switch strategies with a single input parameter — no reconfiguration needed.

🤖 EXTERNAL AI INTEGRATION ENGINE (7 AI Providers)

The industry's first EA with native multi-provider AI integration. Connect to the world's most powerful AI models to receive real-time market analysis and trade confirmation:

Provider Models Supported
OpenAI GPT-4o, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo, or any custom model
Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Haiku
Google Gemini Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini Pro, or custom
Perplexity Sonar Large, Sonar Medium (with live web search)
Groq Llama 3, Mixtral (ultra-fast inference)
DeepSeek DeepSeek Chat, DeepSeek Coder
Local LLM Any OpenAI-compatible local model (Ollama, LM Studio, etc.)

Multi-Model Consensus AI: Enable a second AI provider for dual-model consensus. The EA queries two independent AI engines simultaneously and only confirms signals when both models agree on direction and confidence.

How It Works:

  1. The EA collects real-time XAUUSD market data (price, SuperTrend, ATR, RSI, volume, spread)
  2. Sends an analysis request to your chosen AI provider via HTTPS WebRequest
  3. The AI responds with: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL + confidence score + reasoning
  4. The EA uses the AI signal as an additional confirmation filter alongside its technical strategy

No reviews
2026.08.07 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 06:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA MT5 SIGNAL
40 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
7.7K
EUR
2
13%
445
62%
72%
1.25
0.51
EUR
3%
1:500
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