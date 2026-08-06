- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD!
|393
|AUDUSD!
|13
|DJIUSD!
|11
|EURUSD!
|8
|BTCEUR!
|7
|GBPUSD!
|5
|GBPAUD!
|4
|GBPJPY!
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD!
|238
|AUDUSD!
|0
|DJIUSD!
|-15
|EURUSD!
|-32
|BTCEUR!
|0
|GBPUSD!
|27
|GBPAUD!
|30
|GBPJPY!
|17
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD!
|3.2K
|AUDUSD!
|81
|DJIUSD!
|-33K
|EURUSD!
|-351
|BTCEUR!
|35K
|GBPUSD!
|272
|GBPAUD!
|443
|GBPJPY!
|266
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BullWaves-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is the most advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines 16+ professional-grade trading strategies, an External AI Integration Engine supporting 7 major AI providers, a built-in Neural Network filter, and a comprehensive risk management suite — all in a single EA.
⚡ 12 BUILT-IN TRADING STRATEGIES
Select from 12 unique strategies, each engineered for a specific Gold market condition:
|#
|Strategy Name
|Description
|1
|Triple SuperTrend Confluence
|3-layer SuperTrend confirmation with ATR-adaptive stops. Enters only when all three SuperTrend bands align in direction.
|2
|CVD Zone Explorer
|Support & Resistance breakout/retest system powered by Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD). Detects institutional order flow imbalances.
|3
|Structure Momentum Tracker
|Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. Trades market structure shifts in real time.
|4
|Aurum DCA Scalper
|SuperTrend-guided entry with Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) layering. Averages into positions with configurable basket management.
|5
|Aurum Gold Snap
|Fast breakout profit capture system. Designed for explosive Gold moves with tight, ATR-scaled targets.
|6
|Scalping Robot Pro
|High-frequency M15 scalper with adaptive session filters. Optimized for the London and New York Gold sessions.
|7
|Aetherius Mean Reversion
|RSI + Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy. Catches overbought/oversold Gold reversals with precision.
|8
|Volumetric Momentum Breakout
|Volume-weighted momentum system. Enters on explosive volume surges confirmed by directional momentum.
|9
|Stochastic Trend Confluence
|Stochastic oscillator cross combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation. Filters noise in ranging markets.
|10
|Dynamic SAR Volatility Scalper
|Parabolic SAR combined with ATR volatility bands. Adapts dynamically to Gold's changing volatility regime.
|11
|Dual EMA Momentum Cross
|Fast/Slow EMA crossover with momentum confirmation. Classic trend-following approach enhanced with modern filters.
|12
|Kinetic Impulse Wave Tracker
|Detects and rides impulse waves using multi-indicator confluence. Designed for strong trending Gold markets.
Switch strategies with a single input parameter — no reconfiguration needed.
🤖 EXTERNAL AI INTEGRATION ENGINE (7 AI Providers)
The industry's first EA with native multi-provider AI integration. Connect to the world's most powerful AI models to receive real-time market analysis and trade confirmation:
|Provider
|Models Supported
|OpenAI
|GPT-4o, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo, or any custom model
|Anthropic
|Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Haiku
|Google Gemini
|Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini Pro, or custom
|Perplexity
|Sonar Large, Sonar Medium (with live web search)
|Groq
|Llama 3, Mixtral (ultra-fast inference)
|DeepSeek
|DeepSeek Chat, DeepSeek Coder
|Local LLM
|Any OpenAI-compatible local model (Ollama, LM Studio, etc.)
Multi-Model Consensus AI: Enable a second AI provider for dual-model consensus. The EA queries two independent AI engines simultaneously and only confirms signals when both models agree on direction and confidence.
How It Works:
- The EA collects real-time XAUUSD market data (price, SuperTrend, ATR, RSI, volume, spread)
- Sends an analysis request to your chosen AI provider via HTTPS WebRequest
- The AI responds with: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL + confidence score + reasoning
- The EA uses the AI signal as an additional confirmation filter alongside its technical strategy
USD
EUR
EUR