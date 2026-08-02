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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon

ClockWork FX

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon

4.8 (564)
Experienced Developer (Experts / Indicators / Utilities ...)
Account Manager (Investment Manager)
54 продукта 1 сигнал
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
1 / 1.3K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 16%
xChief-MT5
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
203
Прибыльных трейдов:
185 (91.13%)
Убыточных трейдов:
18 (8.87%)
Лучший трейд:
5.19 USD
Худший трейд:
-11.16 USD
Общая прибыль:
264.55 USD (36 644 pips)
Общий убыток:
-111.05 USD (14 751 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
29 (35.43 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
35.43 USD (29)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.33
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.01%
Последний трейд:
36 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
200
Ср. время удержания:
20 часов
Фактор восстановления:
9.91
Длинных трейдов:
130 (64.04%)
Коротких трейдов:
73 (35.96%)
Профит фактор:
2.38
Мат. ожидание:
0.76 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.43 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.17 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-11.16 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-11.16 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
15.51%
Алготрейдинг:
94%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.44 USD
Максимальная:
15.49 USD (1.36%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.34% (15.34 USD)
По эквити:
13.41% (153.52 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
USDJPY 17
CHFJPY 16
EURJPY 14
CADJPY 10
AUDJPY 10
USDCHF 10
GBPNZD 9
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 8
EURAUD 8
NZDJPY 7
GBPAUD 7
GBPCHF 7
AUDUSD 6
AUDCHF 6
GBPUSD 6
EURGBP 5
USDCAD 5
AUDCAD 4
NZDUSD 4
EURUSD 4
EURCAD 4
GBPCAD 2
EURCHF 2
AUDNZD 1
NZDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPJPY 13
USDJPY 10
CHFJPY 10
EURJPY 19
CADJPY -7
AUDJPY -4
USDCHF 2
GBPNZD 10
EURNZD 11
CADCHF 9
EURAUD 10
NZDJPY 8
GBPAUD 4
GBPCHF 1
AUDUSD 7
AUDCHF 8
GBPUSD 11
EURGBP 5
USDCAD 0
AUDCAD 1
NZDUSD 6
EURUSD 7
EURCAD 5
GBPCAD 2
EURCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCHF 1
NZDCAD 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPJPY 2.3K
USDJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY 1.7K
EURJPY 3.1K
CADJPY -1.1K
AUDJPY -519
USDCHF 177
GBPNZD 1.9K
EURNZD 1.9K
CADCHF 754
EURAUD 1.5K
NZDJPY 1.3K
GBPAUD 594
GBPCHF 142
AUDUSD 715
AUDCHF 671
GBPUSD 1.1K
EURGBP 409
USDCAD 12
AUDCAD 170
NZDUSD 587
EURUSD 676
EURCAD 682
GBPCAD 331
EURCHF 226
AUDNZD 278
NZDCHF 91
NZDCAD 441
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.19 USD
Худший трейд: -11 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 29
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +35.43 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -11.16 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "xChief-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.82 × 1052
Exness-MT5Real3
1.14 × 1694
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

ClockWork FX : Professional Multi-Pair Forex Trading Signal


This signal combines manual market analysis and trade selection with automated risk supervision using my own proprietary Expert Advisors. The objective is consistent account growth while keeping risk and drawdown under control.


Trading Approach

Trades are selected based on manual market analysis, while my proprietary EAs assist with position and risk supervision.

The strategy follows strict trading rules:

  • 28 major and cross Forex pairs

  • No XAU / Gold trading

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Averaging Down

  • No progressive lot-size increases

  • No Scalping

  • Every entry is an independent trade with its own Stop Loss

  • Fixed trade size of 0.01 lot

  • Normally a maximum of 2–4 open trades per symbol

  • Designed to work with different brokers and account types


Risk & Performance Targets

The priority is not short-term aggressive growth. The strategy is designed around consistency, controlled exposure and sustainable account growth.

Target working drawdown: approximately 10% *
Maximum expected drawdown: approximately 30% *
Target monthly return: approximately 40% *

* These figures are targets based on the strategy's intended risk profile and are not guaranteed. Actual results can vary depending on market conditions, execution, spreads, slippage and differences between the provider's and subscriber's accounts.


What You Should Expect

This is not a Martingale or recovery-style system that increases exposure after losses. Losing trades are accepted as part of trading, and positions are protected by predefined Stop Loss levels.

The strategy may sometimes remain inactive when suitable opportunities are not available. The objective is to take trades when the market setup justifies the risk rather than generating trades simply to maintain activity.

Subscribers should evaluate the signal based on long-term consistency, drawdown, risk-adjusted performance and trade history, rather than individual trades or short-term results.


Help & Support

If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me through the MQL5.com private messaging system. I’ll be happy to help.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.03 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 08:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 02:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 02:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.03 01:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 01:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 23:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 23:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 23:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 23:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 23:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ClockWork FX
30 USD в месяц
16%
1
1.3K
USD
1.2K
USD
2
94%
203
91%
100%
2.38
0.76
USD
13%
1:500
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