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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon

ClockWork FX

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon

4.8 (564)
Experienced Developer (Experts / Indicators / Utilities ...)
Account Manager (Investment Manager)
54 产品 1 信号
0条评论
可靠性
2
1 / 1.3K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 18%
xChief-MT5
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
279
盈利交易:
252 (90.32%)
亏损交易:
27 (9.68%)
最好交易:
5.19 USD
最差交易:
-11.16 USD
毛利:
339.10 USD (46 288 pips)
毛利亏损:
-159.25 USD (19 979 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (35.43 USD)
最大连续盈利:
35.43 USD (29)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
8.43%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
245
平均持有时间:
22 小时
采收率:
11.61
长期交易:
165 (59.14%)
短期交易:
114 (40.86%)
利润因子:
2.13
预期回报:
0.64 USD
平均利润:
1.35 USD
平均损失:
-5.90 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-8.58 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-11.16 USD (1)
每月增长:
18.15%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.44 USD
最大值:
15.49 USD (1.36%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.34% (15.34 USD)
净值:
14.66% (171.84 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPJPY 25
GBPNZD 21
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 18
EURJPY 15
AUDJPY 14
EURAUD 14
EURNZD 12
CADJPY 12
USDCHF 12
GBPAUD 11
NZDJPY 10
GBPUSD 10
GBPCHF 10
CADCHF 9
AUDUSD 8
NZDUSD 8
AUDCHF 8
EURGBP 7
EURUSD 5
USDCAD 5
NZDCAD 5
AUDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
EURCHF 4
GBPCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
NZDCHF 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPJPY 18
GBPNZD 12
USDJPY 13
CHFJPY 12
EURJPY 20
AUDJPY -10
EURAUD 16
EURNZD 12
CADJPY -6
USDCHF -5
GBPAUD 6
NZDJPY 10
GBPUSD 4
GBPCHF -5
CADCHF 10
AUDUSD 10
NZDUSD 10
AUDCHF 10
EURGBP 6
EURUSD 8
USDCAD 0
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 1
EURCAD 5
EURCHF 5
GBPCAD 3
AUDNZD 4
NZDCHF 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPJPY 3K
GBPNZD 2.3K
USDJPY 2.2K
CHFJPY 2K
EURJPY 3.4K
AUDJPY -1.4K
EURAUD 2.3K
EURNZD 2.5K
CADJPY -812
USDCHF -324
GBPAUD 863
NZDJPY 1.7K
GBPUSD 472
GBPCHF -362
CADCHF 843
AUDUSD 880
NZDUSD 1K
AUDCHF 841
EURGBP 495
EURUSD 832
USDCAD 12
NZDCAD 956
AUDCAD 170
EURCAD 682
EURCHF 386
GBPCAD 491
AUDNZD 643
NZDCHF 198
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5.19 USD
最差交易: -11 USD
最大连续赢利: 29
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +35.43 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.58 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 xChief-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 1051
Exness-MT5Real3
1.14 × 1694
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

ClockWork FX : Professional Multi-Pair Forex Trading Signal


This signal combines manual market analysis and trade selection with automated risk supervision using my own proprietary Expert Advisors. The objective is consistent account growth while keeping risk and drawdown under control.


Trading Approach

Trades are selected based on manual market analysis, while my proprietary EAs assist with position and risk supervision.

The strategy follows strict trading rules:

  • 28 major and cross Forex pairs

  • No XAU / Gold trading

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Averaging Down

  • No progressive lot-size increases

  • No Scalping

  • Every entry is an independent trade with its own Stop Loss

  • Fixed trade size of 0.01 lot

  • Normally a maximum of 2–4 open trades per symbol

  • Designed to work with different brokers and account types


Risk & Performance Targets

The priority is not short-term aggressive growth. The strategy is designed around consistency, controlled exposure and sustainable account growth.

Target working drawdown: approximately 10% *
Maximum expected drawdown: approximately 30% *
Target monthly return: approximately 40% *

* These figures are targets based on the strategy's intended risk profile and are not guaranteed. Actual results can vary depending on market conditions, execution, spreads, slippage and differences between the provider's and subscriber's accounts.


What You Should Expect

This is not a Martingale or recovery-style system that increases exposure after losses. Losing trades are accepted as part of trading, and positions are protected by predefined Stop Loss levels.

The strategy may sometimes remain inactive when suitable opportunities are not available. The objective is to take trades when the market setup justifies the risk rather than generating trades simply to maintain activity.

Subscribers should evaluate the signal based on long-term consistency, drawdown, risk-adjusted performance and trade history, rather than individual trades or short-term results.


Help & Support

If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me through the MQL5.com private messaging system. I’ll be happy to help.


没有评论
2026.08.03 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 08:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 02:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 02:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.03 01:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 01:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 23:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 23:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 23:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 23:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 23:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ClockWork FX
每月30 USD
18%
1
1.3K
USD
1.2K
USD
2
94%
279
90%
100%
2.12
0.64
USD
15%
1:500
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