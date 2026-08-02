ClockWork FX : Professional Multi-Pair Forex Trading Signal





This signal combines manual market analysis and trade selection with automated risk supervision using my own proprietary Expert Advisors. The objective is consistent account growth while keeping risk and drawdown under control.





Trading Approach

Trades are selected based on manual market analysis, while my proprietary EAs assist with position and risk supervision.

The strategy follows strict trading rules:

28 major and cross Forex pairs

No XAU / Gold trading

No Martingale

No Grid

No Averaging Down

No progressive lot-size increases

No Scalping

Every entry is an independent trade with its own Stop Loss

Fixed trade size of 0.01 lot

Normally a maximum of 2–4 open trades per symbol

Designed to work with different brokers and account types





Risk & Performance Targets

The priority is not short-term aggressive growth. The strategy is designed around consistency, controlled exposure and sustainable account growth.

Target working drawdown: approximately 10% *

Maximum expected drawdown: approximately 30% *

Target monthly return: approximately 40% *



* These figures are targets based on the strategy's intended risk profile and are not guaranteed . Actual results can vary depending on market conditions, execution, spreads, slippage and differences between the provider's and subscriber's accounts.





What You Should Expect

This is not a Martingale or recovery-style system that increases exposure after losses. Losing trades are accepted as part of trading, and positions are protected by predefined Stop Loss levels.

The strategy may sometimes remain inactive when suitable opportunities are not available. The objective is to take trades when the market setup justifies the risk rather than generating trades simply to maintain activity.

Subscribers should evaluate the signal based on long-term consistency, drawdown, risk-adjusted performance and trade history, rather than individual trades or short-term results.





Help & Support



If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me through the MQL5.com private messaging system. I’ll be happy to help.

