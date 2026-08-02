Aurum Nexus is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD, designed to adapt to different market conditions while aiming for steady growth with low drawdown.

It is not a high-risk system designed to generate large profits in a short period of time.

Instead of relying on martingale, grid, or averaging-down strategies, Aurum Nexus focuses on limiting losses and allowing profitable trades to outweigh losing trades.









-- 11 Trading Strategies for Different Market Conditions --





Gold volatility can change significantly depending on the trading session, market participants, and economic events.

Aurum Nexus includes 11 independent trading strategies designed for a wide range of market conditions, from low to high volatility.

Rather than relying on a single strategy in every market environment, each strategy enters trades only when conditions match the type of price movement it is designed for.

Each strategy generally manages only one position at a time.





However, multiple positions may be opened when several independent strategies meet their entry conditions simultaneously.

These are not grid or averaging-down entries. Each position is opened by a separate strategy with its own independent entry conditions.









-- No Martingale, Averaging Down, or Grid Trading --





Aurum Nexus does not use martingale methods that increase lot size after a loss.

It also does not add positions repeatedly when price moves against an existing trade.





• No martingale

• No averaging down

• No grid trading

• No lot-size increase after a loss

• Each strategy generally holds only one position at a time





The system does not attempt to create an artificially high win rate by holding losing positions indefinitely.

Losing trades are closed according to predefined risk limits, and the system aims to recover through future profitable trades.









-- Volatility-Based Take Profit and Stop Loss --





Every position is opened with both a Take Profit and a Stop Loss.

The TP and SL distances are determined according to current market volatility.

After entry, the Stop Loss is not moved farther away, and losing positions are not left open indefinitely.





In principle, the original TP and SL remain unchanged until the position is closed.

This means that the profit target and maximum acceptable loss are clearly defined from the moment each trade is opened.









-- Recommended Lot Size and Account Balance --





Recommended setting: 0.01 lot per 500 USD of account balance





500 USD: 0.01 lot

1,000 USD: 0.02 lot

2,000 USD: 0.04 lot





Because several independent strategies may enter at the same time, the account may temporarily hold multiple positions even when the base setting is 0.01 lot.

To prioritize low drawdown, avoid using a copying multiplier above the recommended setting.









-- Safety-Focused Design for Long-Term Operation --





Aurum Nexus is not designed for short-term explosive growth.

The priority is not winning big, but avoiding large losses.

The goal is not to display an artificially high win rate, but to manage losses properly.





The focus is not short-term profit, but maintaining a strategy that can continue operating over the long term.

By combining 11 independent strategies, volatility-based TP and SL levels, and a risk structure without martingale or grid trading, Aurum Nexus aims to achieve steady account growth with low drawdown.









Risk Notice





The recommended lot size does not eliminate trading risk.

Results in a subscriber account may differ from the provider account due to market conditions, spreads, slippage, leverage, broker conditions, and copy-trading settings.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.